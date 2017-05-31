Hill Recovering Following Wild Crash at Knoxville Raceway

Inside Line Promotions



KNOXVILLE, Iowa (May 31, 2017) – Alex Hill is taking this weekend off from competing after being involved in a vicious crash last Saturday at Knoxville Raceway.

Hill, who tackled the half-mile oval after the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour events in Colorado were postponed because of the weather, qualified 26 th quickest to start the night.

“During time trials my brakes were acting up and it really slowed down my time,” she said. “The car was good in the heat race, but we just started too far back because of our qualifying result.”

Hill advanced from ninth to eighth place in a heat race, which lined her up on the outside of the third row in the B Main.

“My car was awesome,” she said. “I went from sixth to second and then the crash happened. I went to slide someone in turn one. I thought it was a clean pass. I remember crashing and then trying to get out of the car, but my foot got caught.”

Hill was running second when another driver ran into her entering turn one. The contact forced both competitors into a series of flips. The drive shaft snapped in Hill’s race car and hit her right foot, which she said is still sore and bruised. She was also diagnosed with a concussion and will take this weekend off from racing to heal.

Hill will return to action during the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour Speedweek, which features races on June 9 at West Texas Raceway in Lubbock, Texas; June 10 at Route 66 Motor Speedway in Amarillo, Texas; June 13 at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas; June 14 at Lawton Speedway in Lawton, Okla.; June 15 at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla.; June 16 at Randolph County Raceway in Moberly, Mo.; and June 17 at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo.

QUICK RESULTS –

May 27 – Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa – Qualifying: 26; Heat race: 8 (9); B Main: 6 (6).

SEASON STATS –

13 races, 1 win, 1 top five, 1 top 10, 1 top 15, 3 top 20s

UP NEXT –

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Strodes BBQ & Deli

Strodes BBQ & Deli has been serving Brantford, Ontario, Canada, with the highest quality meats and meat products since 1937. For more information, visit http://www.Strodes.ca.

“Strodes BBQ and Deli has catered events for our race team and has done a tremendous job,” Hill said. “We’re excited to have them as supporters of our team.”

Hill would also like to thank Townline Variety, BearPaw Gas and Convenience, Iroquois Hereford Farms, Tony Stewart Racing, Davis Fuels, Ackland Insurance, Creative Edge, Lettrage Pixel, Chalkstix, Slade Shock Technologies, Cool Chassis, XYZ Machining, Fisher Racing Engines, Gaerte/Topp Performance Race Products and Strodes for their continued support.

