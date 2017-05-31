Jackson Nationals Format

From Colby Gorniewicz

CONCORD, N.C. – May 31, 2017 – When the World of Outlaws Craftsman® Sprint Car Series returns to Jackson Motorplex for the 39th Annual AGCO Jackson Nationals on Thursday, June 1- 3, there will be a new format in place for the three-day event.

Combined Event Points (breakdown listed below) will be up for grabs throughout the night on Thursday and Friday. Drivers can earn up to 200 points for setting quick time in time trials and decreasing by two (2) points per position, 100 points for a heat race win and decreasing by three (3) points per position, and 250 points for a Feature win decreasing by four (4) points per position, for a perfect score of 550 points.

Saturday night’s $25,000-to-win finale will use the Combined Event Points from the Thursday and Friday events as well as Saturday’s heat races to set the main event lineup on Saturday. The top-four in Combined Event Points from Thursday’s and Friday’s races will be locked into the Craftsman Club Dash in positions one through four. Saturday’s heat races will line-up based on Combined Event Points with the heat winners transferring to Saturday’s Craftsman Club Dash. Any remaining Dash starting positions will be filled with the next highest drivers in the Combined Event Points standings.

The remainder of the Feature starting grid will be determined with the top drivers in Combined Event Points lining up behind the Dash cars. The drivers transferring from the Last Chance Showdown will tag the rear of the field in their LCS finishing order.

HEATS: 8 Laps – Lined straight-up utilizing Combined Event Points – Heat race finishes will be pointed and added to each team’s Combined Event Points which creates a Total Combined Points order.

3 Heats (31 cars or less) Top 5 transfer to the Feature, Heat winners to the Dash.

4 Heats (32 to 48 cars) Top 4 transfer to the Feature, Heat winners to the Dash.

6 Heats (49 cars and up) Top 2 transfer to the Feature, Heat winners to the Dash.

DASH: 6 Laps – 8 or 10 cars – no redraw.

Top 4 in Combined Event Points from Thursday/Friday plus the final day Heat Race winners plus the top 1 or 2 in Total Combined Points that did not win their Heat but did make the transfer will make up the 8 or 10 car Dash.

Dash positions 1 thru 4 line straight-up by Combined Event Points, remaining Dash positions line-up by Total Combined Points.

3 Heat program: the next highest Total Combined Point car that didn’t win their Heat but made the transfer will go the 8-car Dash.

4 Heat program – the next 2 highest Total Combined Point cars that didn’t win their Heat but made the transfer go to the 10-car Dash.

6 Heat program: only the Heat winners go to the 10-car Dash.

D-Main, C-Main and Last Chance Showdown line up by Total Combined Event Points.

D-Main (8 Laps) – 2 Cars Advance and tag the C-Main in their D-Main finishing order.

C-Main (10 Laps) – 2 Cars Advance and tag the LCS in their C-Main finishing order.

Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps) – (5 cars if 3 Heats, 4 cars if 4 Heats and 8 cars if 6 Heats) transfer to the Feature and tag the rear in their Last Chance Showdown finishing order.

Feature (30-laps) $25,000 to Win.

Feature lined up by Total Combined Points behind Dash cars, Last Chance Showdown transfers tag the rear.

Maximum two (2) World of Outlaws Provisionals

Tie breakers: 1) Average Feature finish from both preliminary events.

2) Positions gained by combining both preliminary events Feature finishes.

3) Combined average qualifying finish.

4) Best finishing position from 2nd preliminary Feature finish.

3-DAY POINT SYSTEM

Qualifying Point System for Thursday and Friday (18 car Last Chance Showdown):

Time Trials Heat Races C-main (1-2 Transfer) LCS (1-4 Transfer) Feature 1) 200 1) 100 3) 94 5) 150 1) 250 2) 198 2) 97 4) 90 6) 146 2) 246 3) 196 3) 94 5) 86 7) 142 3) 242 4) 194 4) 91 6) 82 8) 138 4) 238 5) 192 5) 88 7) 78 9) 134 5) 234 6) 190 6) 85 8) 74 10) 130 6) 230 7) 188 7) 82 9) 70 11) 126 7) 226 8) 186 8) 79 10) 66 12) 122 8) 222 9) 184 9) 76 11) 62 13) 118 9) 218 10) 182 10) 73 12) 58 14) 114 10) 214 11) 180 11) 70 13) 54 15) 110 11) 210 12) 178 12) 67 14) 50 16) 106 12) 206 13) 176 13) 64 15) 46 17) 102 13) 202 14) 174 14) 61 16) 42 18) 98 14) 198 15) 172 15) 194 16) 170 16) 190 17) 168 17) 186 18) 166 18) 182 19) 164 19) 178 20) 162 20) 174 21) 160 21) 170 22) 158 22) 166 23) 156 23) 162 24) 154 24) 158 25-last) Drops 2 points per position

NOTES: If a D-main is run, the first non-transfer car will receive 38 points, dropping by 4 points per position. If no C-feature is run, 17th – last in Last Chance Showdown will continue to decrease by 4 points per position.

Provisionals ARE permitted on preliminary nights (Thursday-Friday), but provisional starters will NOT accumulate Feature qualifying points. For example: “Racer X” finishes 5th in the C-main on Thursday, but is eligible for a World of Outlaws provisional. Racer X earns World of Outlaws Championship Points and purse money (minus the “start money”) for that Feature but still only earns 86 QUALIFYING points for the night. Provisional starters will be removed from the Feature finishing order for purposes of QUALIFYING point tallies. Standard 2017 World of Outlaws provisional policy applies for Saturday’s finale.

The point system, lineups and formats are all subject to change due to car counts, inclement weather or/and any unforeseen circumstance.