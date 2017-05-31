Rocky Mountain Sprint Car Series Ventures to Electric City Speedway and BMP Speedway This Weekend





Inside Line Promotions

– BILLINGS, Mont. (May 31, 2017) – The Rocky Mountain Sprint Car Series will make its official debut this weekend at a pair of tracks in Montana.

The newly formed sprint car series, which uses 360ci engines with a restrictor in the injectors, will invade Electric City Speedway in Great Falls, Mont., this Friday night before traveling to BMP Speedway in Billings, Mont., on Saturday.

“The sprint cars are exactly the same as a traveling 360 series car with the only difference being a restrictor in the injectors,” BMP Speedway Owner Mike Quigley said. “Dan Mann, who owns Electric City Speedway, and myself are hosting a bunch of races with these cars because it’s an economical way of racing sprint cars.”

Mann said he is excited to showcase the new series.

“Our ultimate plan is to create less expensive racing for people who love sprint cars,” he said. “I’m really excited to see this class grow in Montana. I’ve seen the cars race before and you can’t tell a difference between them and the World of Outlaws.”

The gates open at 6 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m. at Electric City Speedway, which also will showcase IMCA modifieds, WISSOTA midwest modifieds, WISSOTA street stocks and WISSOTA super stocks.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for both seniors (ages 65-years-old and older) and students (ages 12-years-old to 17-years-old). Children ages 11-years-old and younger get in free. Pit passes are $30 per person.

In addition to the Rocky Mountain Sprint Car Series, BMP Speedway will also host IMCA modifieds, WISSOTA super stocks and WISSOTA midwest modifieds this Saturday.

The front gates are slated to open at 5:30 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10 ($8 pre-buy) for adults and $7 ($5 pre-buy) for seniors, military members and students ages 12 to 17 years old. Admission is free for children ages 11 and younger. Pit passes are $30 per person.

To take advantage of the pre-buy special, which ends Friday at midnight, visit http://www.BMPSpeedway.com.

UP NEXT –

Friday at Electric City Speedway in Great Falls, Mont., and Saturday at BMP Speedway in Billings, Mont.

MEDIA LINKS –

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RMSprints/

ELECTRIC CITY SPEEDWAY –

Electric City Speedway , which is located in Great Falls, Mont., is a semi-banked, 3/10-mile oval that was built in the early 1950s. The facility showcases weekly events from late April until early September. For more information, visit http://www.ElectricCitySpeedway.com .

BMP SPEEDWAY –

BMP Speedway , also known as Billings Motorsports Park, is a semi-banked, 3/8-mile oval located in Billings, Mont. The track hosts weekly racing from early May through late September. For more information, visit http://www.BMPSpeedway.com.

INSIDE LINE PROMOTIONS –

Inside Line Promotions specializes in affordable public relations and media management for motor sports drivers, teams, sponsors, tracks, series, events, organizations and manufacturers. ILP Founder Shawn Miller leverages professional journalism with new media technologies and social networking to improve your exposure and the return on investment for your sponsors.

To meet the media relations needs of your program by joining Team ILP, contact Shawn at 541-510-3663 or Shawn@InsideLinePromotions.com . For more information on Inside Line Promotions, visit http://www.InsideLinePromotions.com.