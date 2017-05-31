Sprints Ready For Round #2 At Lawton Speedway

By John Lemon

Tulsa Okla. (May 31, 2017) – It’s back to where the season started for the Ameri-Flex Hose & Accessories / Oil Capital Racing Series sprint cars as the traveling thrill show makes another stop at the historic Lawton Speedway this Saturday night. Alex Sewell of Broken Arrow Oklahoma will look to go back – back at the southwestern Oklahoma track as he took the season opening win on April 15th.

The Ameri-Flex / OCRS series is coming off two high profile shows over the past Memorial Day weekend. Jamie Passmore went wire to wire in winning the Harold Leep Classic presented by Carter – Maxwell on Saturday at the Caney Valley Speedway. Passmore collected a bag full of extra cash in earning the lions share of lap money that was doled out.

The series then went to the 81 Speedway in Wichita on Sunday night where Passmore scored again in the Ameri-Flex / OCRS portion of the Sprint Car Mania show thus sweeping the weekend. Shane Sellers currently sits on top of the points chart in the chase for the Harold Leep Championship Trophy.

As always at Lawton, Ameri-Flex / OCRS series drivers Passmore, Sellers, Sewell, Whit Gastineau, Zach Chappell, Sheldon Barksdale and 2-time defending champion Robert Sellers will face formidable local competition. Defending Lawton Speedway champion Kyle Ezell, current point leader Brandon Jennings, Gary Owens, Shawn Bloomquist, Morgan Fletcher and Joe Bob Lee are just a few of the Lawton regulars that tend to give the series regulars trouble.

Race time is 8:30pm with hot laps set to commence at 8pm as the track has gone to their traditional summer hours format. Mini Stocks, Limited Mods and Wingless Limited Sprints will also be in action. The Ameri-Flex / OCRS series will have prize givaways during the night as well. It will be a fantastic night of racing at the Lawton Speedway so come on out, relax and enjoy the show!

Nutz n’ Boltz:

If Luck Happens To Fall My Way

Jamie Passmore can win a race if he started from the pits. Give him a little bit of luck and well… you just have to start rolling your eyes. In the 8 driver redraw format to determine the first 8 starting positions for the A-Feature, Passmore drew the #1 pill at Caney Valley then drew the #2 pill at 81 Speedway. Of the 55 laps of main event action over the 2 races, Passmore led 46 of them.

Mo’ Mony Mo’ Mony

The Harold Leep Classic presented by Carter – Maxwell just keeps growing. This years event paid out $3,272 in lap money which leads to the aurora of how unique the event has become. The Ameri-Flex / OCRS series can’t thank all the lap sponsors enough for their support.

Passmore collected $1622 in lap money for his Leep Classic win as he led wire to wire. He collected $3122 overall with his race winnings included. Alex Sewell did well himself. He took in $730 in lap money and $1580 overall with his race winnings. Mickey Walker ($310) & Sean McClelland ($300) earned some well needed lap money as well.

Saw The Checkers First & I’ll Take It!

Frank Taft won the A-1 Machine Shop heat race at 81 Speedway and was all the more excited about it. When interviewed by Scott Stiles of the speedway at the tech scales, Taft let it be known it was the first time he saw checkers first in the series and his enthusiasm was quite evident. Taft is 61 years young. Good job Frank!

Almost Didn’t Come But Glad I Did

David Stephenson ran second to Passmore at 81 Speedway after leading the first 9 laps. It was Stephenson’s best career finish with the series and he was equally as exuberant as Taft when interviewed afterwards. Stephenson wasn’t originally scheduled to go to Wichita. The morning of the race, friend and fellow competitor Danny Smith told Stephenson he was going and he should go and have a little fun too. Stephenson headed north and the trip wound up being quite rewarding. We think he may have called his motor builder when he got back to the pits to tell him what a fantastic engine he builds.

Unfamiliar Territory

Shayla Waddell was in the Paul Johnson all black 5x car for a one time run at Wichita. It was the first time Waddell has ran a car that wasn’t from her own race team. Took a little adjusting not just for Waddell, but for the announcer as well. We never heard the phrase “Black Widow” uttered over the P.A. system that night but next time??????

The Young & The Restless

A few teenagers have broken onto the Ameri-Flex / OCRS series scene this year. Noah Gass made his first A-Feature run when he qualified at 81 Speedway after finishing 2nd in his heat race. Gass, who was to be in the feature at Oklahoma Sports Park on May 6th till mechanical woes sidelined him, finished 17th on Sunday.

Bailey & Jaiden Hughes made their debut’s this weekend in the series with mixed results. Jaiden didnt qualify for either main event over the weekend while sister Bailey qualified at Caney Valley after winning 1 of 2 Wesmar Racing Engines B-Features. Bailey would finish 18th in the main. How young is this rookie crop? The age of these three drivers combined is less than the age of some of the other competitors! These youngsters are not afraid to go fast and will be improving as the season rolls along. Count on it.

The need to know schedule for this Saturday’s program:

What: Ameri-Flex / OCRS Sprint Cars (with support classes)

When: Saturday June 3, 2017

Where: Lawton Speedway, Lawton, Oklahoma

Time: Pit Gates open at 6:00pm / Hot Laps 8pm / Races Start at 8:30pm / (Ameri-Flex/OCRS Drivers Meeting @ 7:30pm)

Phone: (580) 355-6417

Website: www.lawtonspeedway.com

Track location:

Take Interstate 44 to Lee Boulevard. Go west onto Lee Boulevard to Sheridan Road. Turn south (left) and go 1.5 miles to the racetrack.

If coming from the south of Lawton:

Exit Highway 36 and take the Faxon exit. Go north onto Sheridan Road. Racetrack will be approx. 5 miles.

