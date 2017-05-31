Thomas Wins Josh Burton Memorial from 12th

From DPN

INDIANAPOLIS (May 31, 2017) – Cullman, Alabama’s, Kevin Thomas Jr. charged to victory lane during Friday’s Josh Burton Memorial at Bloomington Speedway. After starting deep in the field and catching on fire under caution, Thomas grabbed the lead and went on to claim a thrilling victory over AJ Hopkins and Tyler Thomas.

“It feels really good to get a win,” said Thomas. “It feels like we haven’t raced since April, so getting back to the track and winning is nice. It was incredible to see all the orange shirts in the stands tonight honoring Josh Burton. It’s awesome to win a race in his memory.”

A few laps into the feature Thomas had moved into the 7th position as the red flag flew for cars upside down in turn three. Thomas, who was involved in the red flag, would stop on the front stretch and quickly exit his car to extinguish a panel that had caught fire. He was allowed to retain his position in the field due to having to exit for safety reasons. At the halfway point, Thomas had taken over the fourth spot and was on the move. Thomas took the lead on lap 19 and dominated the final 11 circuits.

“I have to thank Dan Pace and Brad Alexander for giving me an excellent car tonight,” said Thomas. “Also, thanks to Pace Performance Coatings, DRC Chassis, and CSI Shocks. We have good engines, good shocks, and good race cars. It’s fun to be able to drive this No. 44, and hopefully we can get to victory lane some more.”

The Pace Brothers Racing No.44 prepares to head to the heartland this weekend for USAC National sprint car competition for the first time at I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Nebraska. The USAC non-wing sprint cars make their return to the famed Knoxville Raceway for the first time in six years.

Kevin Thomas Jr. would like to thank the following sponsors; Hinchman Racing Uniforms, Bell Helmets, Gridsport, Indy Metal Finishing, DRC Chassis, High Side Design, and MPI.

Pace Motorsports would like to thank the following sponsors; Pace Performance Coating, DC Dyno, DRC Chassis, Engler Engines, Lucas Oil Products, J&D Performance, Simpson Race Products, IPC, CSI Shocks, Schoenfeld Headers, Michael Lewis Racing, Wilwood Disc Brakes, AllStar Performance, and Hoosier Racing Tires.