Non-Wing Summer Kicker Saturday at Waynesfield

From Waynesfield Raceway Park

WAYNESFIELD, Ohio (June 1, 2017) – With schools letting out for the summer, Waynesfield Raceway Park in Waynesfield, Ohio is ready to kick off an action-packed summer of racing. The summer season kicks off this Saturday night, June 3rd with a full program of racing headlined by the Quest Federal Credit Union Non Wing sprint cars. The non-wings will be running for a $1500 payday. The Satellite Connections UMP Modifieds, Performance Powder Coating AMSA Mini Sprints, Block Insurance Tough Trucks, and Indian Lake Outfitter Compacts are also on the program continuing their point battles.

Adult general admission for the Summer kickoff event is just $12. Kids aged 11-15 years old are just $6 with everyone under the age of 10 admitted for FREE. Pit access is available for just $25.

Pit side gates swing open at 4PM; grandstands at 5PM. Hotlaps get underway at 6PM with the first green flag of the night flying at 7PM.

Get the latest Waynesfield Raceway Park news and information online at www.waynesfieldracewaypark.net, on Facebook by liking Waynesfield Raceway Park or by following @OfficialWRP on Twitter.