Sammy Swindell Enters USCS Speedweek Events This Weekend

From Pete Walton

Three-time World of Outlaws sprint car Champion, the 2016 Knoxville 360 Nationals Champion, five-time Chili Bowl Midget Nationals Champion and sprint car racing legend, Sammy Swindell from Germantown, Tennessee is one of the top entries for the USCS Sprint Speedweek 2017 final weekend.

When the series moves over to Magnolia Motor Speedway for the Friday, June 2nd USCS Sprint Speedweek 2017 Round #6 contest, Swindell will be there as well making his-first-ever stop at one of Mississippi’s top clay ovals.

The entry list also includes six-time 2017 USCS feature winner Morgan Turpen who is a two-time and defending USCS National Champion. Aditiionally all three USCS Sprint Speedweek 2017 winners Marshall Skinner (Hattiesburg Speedway 5/26), Tim Crawley (Jackson Motor Speedway 5/27) and Derek Hagar (Clayhill Speedway 5/29).

Swindell’s plans for the finale at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Arkansas have not yet been announced

Also entered is 11-time USCS National Champion, and current National points leader.Terry Gray and current USCS Southern Thunder Tour point leader Jordon Mallett. Morgan Turpen leads two of three regional series standings, the new USCS Deep South region and the USCS Mid South region points.

Also on the racing card both nights are the www.rockauto.com USCS Mini Sprints PLUS Super Late Models, Crate Late Models and Stock Car Racing.

For more info about the track please visit www.talladegashorttrack.com

For USCS info please visit www.uscsracing.com or call the USCS Office at 770-865-6097.