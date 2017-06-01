Ventura Hosts USAC vs VRA Battle of the Beach Saturday

From Lance Jennings

(MNay 31, 2017) — This Saturday, June 3rd, the USAC West Coast Sprint Cars will invade the Ventura County Fairgrounds for their first of four appearances at Ventura Raceway. Promoted by Jim Naylor, the “ARP Battle of the Beach Race #1” is co-sanctioned with the VRA Sprint Cars. The action packed card will also feature IMCA Modifieds, California Lightning Sprints, and USAC NOW 600 Micro Sprints. The Pit Gates will open at Noon, the Front Gates will open at 3:00pm, with Racing scheduled for 5:30pm at “The Best Little Dirt Track in America.”

NOTICE TO RACERS: The Hoosier 105/16 Medium is the ONLY legal right rear tire and all four corners must be Hoosier. Cockpit adjustable shocks are NOT allowed and engine restrictor rules are 1-7/8″ with open heads and 2-3/16″ with ASCS cylinder heads. The weight rule is 1,475 lbs. with driver and the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Rule Book can be found online at www.westcoastsprintcars.com and www.usacracing.com. USAC MEMBERSHIPS ARE MANDATORY AT THE FIRST RACE and can be purchased at the track or online at https://usacracing.redpodium.com/2017-usac-sprint-midget-sc. VRA MEMBERSHIPS WILL BE RECOGNIZED at this event.

Ventura Raceway has a strict mandated sound rule and the track legal mufflers are Extreme (Part #6014-3535 180 Degree, Part #3615-3535), Coast Fabrication (350x625x17-2sVRA), Spintech (180 Degree, 1545P Super Stock Series), B&B Performance (FRAC-0375-S, 180 Degree, with side outlet), Flowmaster (Hushpower, Suitcase- Part 53545-USAC.), and Schoenfeld (14272735). The Flowmaster “Suitcase” is also the legal muffler for Watsonville’s Ocean Speedway, Petaluma Speedway, and Chico’s Silver Dollar Speedway. Failure to comply with the Ventura muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

To date, the Ventura County Fairgrounds has held four West Coast Sprint Car races. Johnathon Henry won the “Grand Slam” event on April 4, 2009 and “The Human Highlight Reel” Geoff Ensign set the track record of 12.226 on November 23, 2016. Last season, Tristan Guardino and Ensign claimed the checkered flags at the “Turkey Night Grand Prix.” A complete series win list at Ventura is at the bottom of this release.

Entering the ninth point race, Ryan Bernal (Hollister, California) sits atop the point standings. Racing Keith Ford’s #73 Edgewater Construction / Sun Valley Ag Transport XXX, Bernal won Tulare’s “Chris and Brian Faria Memorial” on May 20th. At press time, the two-time USAC Western Classic Champion has posted four feature wins, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, three heat race victories, six top-10 finishes, and 59 feature laps led to his credit. Ryan leads all drivers with 31 career series wins and is always a threat to win.

Richard Vander Weerd (Visalia, California) is second in the USAC West Coast point chase. Driving the family owned #10 Vander Weerd Construction / Stone Gate Development Maxim, Richard scoured fourth in the “Faria Memorial.” To date, the 2011 champion has one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, and six top-10 finishes on the year. Vander Weerd has 19 career USAC West Coast victories and will be looking to earn the $1,500 payday.

Jace Vander Weerd (Visalia, California) ranks third in the championship point standings. Piloting the family owned #88 Vander Weerd Construction / Stone Gate Development Maxim, Jace placed ninth in the Tulare feature. As this writing goes to press, the 2010 USAC/CRA Rookie of the Year has two heat race victories, six top-10 finishes, and 2 feature laps led on the season. Vander Weerd is tied with Peter Murphy for sixth on the series win list and will have his sights on his ninth victory.

Jake Swanson (Anaheim, California) is tied for fourth in the USAC West Coast point standings. Racing Tom and Laurie Sertich’s #92 Huntington Beach Glass & Mirror XXX, Swanson charged from tenth to score sixth at Tulare. At press time, the 2012 USAC/CRA Rookie of the Year has one feature win, two Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, one heat race victory, one BR Motorsports / King Racing Products Hard Charger Award, six top-10 finishes, and 17 feature laps led. Jake has two career series wins and will be looking to add the “Battle of the Beach” to his resume.

Austin Liggett (Tracy, California) is tied with Swanson for fourth in the chase for the championship. Driving the family owned #83 Excel Environmental / Lucas Oil ART, Liggett raced from sixth to third in the “Faria Memorial.” To date, the 2012 Rookie of the Year has one feature win, two Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, two heat race victories, six top-10 finishes, and 7 feature laps led on the season. Austin is tied for twelfth on the series win list and will be looking to earn his fourth victory this Saturday night.

Currently tenth in points, Brandon Wiley (Santa Maria, California) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Steven Garris (Escalon, California) and Steve Hix (Ventura, California) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., Tristan Guardino, Cody Majors, Ryan Timmons, Jeff Sibley, “The Milkman” Joe Stornetta Jr., Shannon McQueen, Ryan Stolz, Max Adams, “The G-Man” Geoffrey Strole, and more.

Kyle Smith (Moorpark, California) leads the VRA point chase. Kenny Perkins, Kyle Edwards, Rick Hendrix, Brent Owens, Charlie Butcher, “The Bear” Jeremy Ellertson, Trenton Sparks, Ed Schwarz, and Troy Rutherford round out the top-10 in points.

Ventura Raceway is located on the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 West Harbor Blvd. in Ventura, California. Adult tickets are $15, Senior tickets (60 and older) are $11, Active Military tickets (ID Required) are $11, Student tickets (with ID) are $11, and Children’s tickets (6 and under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at www.venturaraceway.com or call 805.648.RACE.

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, Hoosier Tire, BR Motorsports, Brown and Miller Racing Solutions, Chris Kearns Presents, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, King Racing Products, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information, visit www.westcoastsprintcars.com and www.usacracing.com. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC West Coast Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

Loudpedal Productions has USAC West Coast Sprint Car DVDs and videos on demand available for purchase at www.loudpedal.tv and 805.407.7229.

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS:

2009-Justyne Hamblin, 2010-Craig Stidham, 2011-Richard Vander Weerd, 2012-Bud Kaeding, 2013-Danny Faria Jr., 2014-Matt Mitchell, 2015-Danny Faria Jr., 2016- Brody Roa.

2017 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR WINS:

4-Ryan Bernal, 1-Danny Faria Jr., 1-Kyle Hirst, 1-Austin Liggett, 1-Jake Swanson

VENTURA USAC WEST COAST SPRINT WINS:

1-Geoff Ensign, 1-Tristan Guardino, 1-Johnathon Henry, 1-Jake Swanson.

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS:

1. Ryan Bernal-473, 2. Richard Vander Weerd-470, 3. Jace Vander Weerd-455, 4. Jake Swanson-440,.. Austin Liggett-440, 6. Danny Faria Jr.-424, 7. Tristan Guardino-357, 8. Cody Majors-320, 9. Ryan Timmons-294, 10. Brandon Wiley-280, 11. Jeff Sibley-270, 12. Joe Stornetta Jr.-260, 13. Steven Garris-258, 14. Steve Hix-253, 15. Geoff Ensign-244, 16. Shannon McQueen-207, 17. Ryan Stolz-178, 18. Tye Mihocko-158, 19. Kyle Hirst-155, 20. Max Adams-154.

2017 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR SCHEDULE

DATE – TRACK – LOCATION

June 3: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA (Battle of the Beach Race #1)

June 10: Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, CA (Ron Otto Memorial)

June 17: Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds – Hanford, CA

July 8: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA (Battle of the Beach Race #2)

July 28: Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA

July 29: Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA

August 12: Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, CA (Bud Stanfield Memorial)

October 7: Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, CA (Championship Night)

November 22: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA (Turkey Night Grand Prix / Non-Points)

November 23: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA (Turkey Night Grand Prix / Non-Points)

This schedule is subject to change.