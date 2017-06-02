Allstar Performance Event List: June 2 – 4, 2017
The following is a list of open wheel events taking place May 26 – 29, 2017 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday June 2, 2017
Accord Speedway – Accord, NY – Crate Sprint Cars
Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – FAST – 410 Sprint Car Series / Ohio Sprint Car Series
Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Autodrome Granby – Granby, QC – Empire Super Sprints
Big Diamond Speedway – Pottsville, PA – Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series
Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – ASCS – Frontier Region
Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars
Boyd Raceway – Boyd, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Deming Speedway – Deming, WA – Northwest Focus Midget Series
Heart O’Texas Speedway – Waco, TX – ASCS – Gulf South Region
I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship
Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – Midwest Sprint Touring Series / Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series / UMSS – 360 Sprint Car Series
Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – World of Outlaws – Jackson Nationals
Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – POWRi – DII Midget Car Series – Illlinois Speed Week
Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – POWRi – National Midget Car Series – POWRi Speedweek
Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing East Series
Kalamazoo Speedway – Kalamazoo, MI – Auto Value Super Sprints
Lee USA Speedway – Lee, NH – 350 Supermodifieds
Legion Speedway – Wentworth, NH – Sprint Cars of New England
Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – All Star Circuit of Champions
Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – Allegheny Sprint Tour
Limaland Motorsports Park – Lima, OH – United States Speed Association
Magnolia Motor Speedway – Columbus, MS – United Sprint Car Series – USCS Speedweek
Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – Northwest Sprint Car Racing Association – Diamond Cup
Mitchell Raceway – Fairbanks, AK – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ON – Crate Sprint Cars
Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ON – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – Wingless Super Sportsman
Ransomville Speedway – Ransomville, NY – Patriot Sprint Tour
River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
RPM Speedway – Crandall, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
West Texas Raceway – Lubbock, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – United Racing Club
Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Witchita Speedway – Wichita Falls, TX – Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
Friday June 3, 2017
281 Speedway – Stephensville, TX – USAC – Gulf Coast Midget Championship
34 Raceway – West Burlington, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
81 Speedway – Park City, KS – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Abilene Speedway – Abilene, TX – Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – King of the West Sprint Car Series
Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – Ohio Sprint Car Series
Autodrome Drummond – Drunnondville, QC – Empire Super Sprints
Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – USAC – DMA Midget Championship
Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars
Boone Speedway – Boone, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, MI – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Canandaigua Motorsports Park – Canandaigua, NY – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Capitol Speedway – Willow, AK – Limited Sprints
Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ – NAPA Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
Colorado National Speedway – Dacono, CO – Englewood Racing Association
Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – Limited Sprints
Cotton Bowl Speedway – Paige, TX – ASCS – Gulf South Region
Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – Champ Sprints
Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Devil’s Lake Speedway – Crary, ND – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Dublin Speedway – Elkin, NC – Carolina RaceSaver Series
Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Esevan Motor Speedway – Esevan, SK – Western North Dakota Sprint Car Racing
Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – FAST – 410 Sprint Car Series
Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Fulton Speedway – Fulton, NY – Patriot Sprint Tour
Gillette Thunder Speedway – Gillette, WY – ASCS – Frontier Region
Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – Summer Thunder Series
Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – Midwest Sprint Touring Series / Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series / UMSS – 360 Sprint Car Series
Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – World of Outlaws – Jackson Nationals
Jones Motor Speedway – Chatham, LA – Louisiana Outlaw Racesaver Sprints
Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship
Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – ASCS – Warrior Region
Lancaster Speedway – Lancaster, NY – International Super Modified Association
Lawton Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – Oil Capital Racing Series
Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – Wingless Limited Sprints
Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Macon Speedway – Macon, IL – POWRi – DII Midget Car Series – Illlinois Speed Week
Macon Speedway – Macon, IL – POWRi – National Midget Car Series – POWRi Speedweek
Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – All Star Circuit of Champions
Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – Northwest Sprint Car Racing Association – Diamond Cup
Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – PA Sprint Series
Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – Wingless Sprints
Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway – Imperial, PA – Allegheny Sprint Tour
Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – Midwest Sprint Car Association
Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN – Crate Sprint Cars
Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Riverhead Raceway – Riverhead, NY – NEMA – Lites
Riverhead Raceway – Riverhead, NY – NEMA – Midget Car Series
Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – United Sprint Car Series – USCS Speedweek
Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Route 66 Motor Speedway – Amarillo, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Sandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgove, PA – United Racing Club – Kramer Cup
Shenandoah Speedway – Shenandoah, VA – Virginia Sprint Series
Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – Northwest Focus Midget Series
Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – Sportsman Sprints
South Bend Motor Speedway – South Bend, IN – Auto Value Super Sprints
South Buxton Raceway – Merlin, ON – Southern Ontario Sprints
St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Star Speedway – Ephing, NH – Small Block Supermodifieds
Superbowl Speedway – Greenville, TX – Texas Sprint Series
Toccoa Speedway – Toccoa, GA – ASCS – Southern Outlaw Sprints
Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – POWRi – All Star Midgets
Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing
Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USAC – West Coast Sprint Car Championship
Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Waynesfield Raceway Park – Waynesfield, OH – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars
Sunday June 4, 2017
Cornwall Motor Speedway – Cornwall, ON – Empire Super Sprints
Double-X Speedway – California, MO – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Humberstone Speedway – Port Colborne, ON – Southern Ontario Sprints
Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway – Lincoln, IL – POWRi – DII Midget Car Series – Illlinois Speed Week
Lincoln Speedway – Lincoln, IL – POWRi – National Midget Car Series – POWRi Speedweek
Nodak Speedway – Minot, ND – Western North Dakota Sprint Car Racing
Quincy Raceways – Quincy, IL – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Stuart Race Track – Stuart, NE – Winged 360 Sprint Cars