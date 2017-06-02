Allstar Performance Event List: June 2 – 4, 2017

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place May 26 – 29, 2017 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday June 2, 2017

Accord Speedway – Accord, NY – Crate Sprint Cars

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – FAST – 410 Sprint Car Series / Ohio Sprint Car Series

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Autodrome Granby – Granby, QC – Empire Super Sprints

Big Diamond Speedway – Pottsville, PA – Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series

Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – ASCS – Frontier Region

Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars

Boyd Raceway – Boyd, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Deming Speedway – Deming, WA – Northwest Focus Midget Series

Heart O’Texas Speedway – Waco, TX – ASCS – Gulf South Region

I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – Midwest Sprint Touring Series / Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series / UMSS – 360 Sprint Car Series

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – World of Outlaws – Jackson Nationals

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – POWRi – DII Midget Car Series – Illlinois Speed Week

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – POWRi – National Midget Car Series – POWRi Speedweek

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing East Series

Kalamazoo Speedway – Kalamazoo, MI – Auto Value Super Sprints

Lee USA Speedway – Lee, NH – 350 Supermodifieds

Legion Speedway – Wentworth, NH – Sprint Cars of New England

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – All Star Circuit of Champions

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – Allegheny Sprint Tour

Limaland Motorsports Park – Lima, OH – United States Speed Association

Magnolia Motor Speedway – Columbus, MS – United Sprint Car Series – USCS Speedweek

Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – Northwest Sprint Car Racing Association – Diamond Cup

Mitchell Raceway – Fairbanks, AK – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ON – Crate Sprint Cars

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ON – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – Wingless Super Sportsman

Ransomville Speedway – Ransomville, NY – Patriot Sprint Tour

River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association

RPM Speedway – Crandall, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

West Texas Raceway – Lubbock, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – United Racing Club

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Witchita Speedway – Wichita Falls, TX – Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

Friday June 3, 2017

281 Speedway – Stephensville, TX – USAC – Gulf Coast Midget Championship

34 Raceway – West Burlington, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

81 Speedway – Park City, KS – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Abilene Speedway – Abilene, TX – Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – King of the West Sprint Car Series

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – Ohio Sprint Car Series

Autodrome Drummond – Drunnondville, QC – Empire Super Sprints

Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – USAC – DMA Midget Championship

Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars

Boone Speedway – Boone, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, MI – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Canandaigua Motorsports Park – Canandaigua, NY – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Capitol Speedway – Willow, AK – Limited Sprints

Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ – NAPA Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

Colorado National Speedway – Dacono, CO – Englewood Racing Association

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – Limited Sprints

Cotton Bowl Speedway – Paige, TX – ASCS – Gulf South Region

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – Champ Sprints

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Devil’s Lake Speedway – Crary, ND – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association

Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Dublin Speedway – Elkin, NC – Carolina RaceSaver Series

Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Esevan Motor Speedway – Esevan, SK – Western North Dakota Sprint Car Racing

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – FAST – 410 Sprint Car Series

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Fulton Speedway – Fulton, NY – Patriot Sprint Tour

Gillette Thunder Speedway – Gillette, WY – ASCS – Frontier Region

Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – Summer Thunder Series

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – Midwest Sprint Touring Series / Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series / UMSS – 360 Sprint Car Series

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – World of Outlaws – Jackson Nationals

Jones Motor Speedway – Chatham, LA – Louisiana Outlaw Racesaver Sprints

Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – ASCS – Warrior Region

Lancaster Speedway – Lancaster, NY – International Super Modified Association

Lawton Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – Oil Capital Racing Series

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – Wingless Limited Sprints

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Macon Speedway – Macon, IL – POWRi – DII Midget Car Series – Illlinois Speed Week

Macon Speedway – Macon, IL – POWRi – National Midget Car Series – POWRi Speedweek

Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – All Star Circuit of Champions

Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – Northwest Sprint Car Racing Association – Diamond Cup

Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – PA Sprint Series

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – Wingless Sprints

Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway – Imperial, PA – Allegheny Sprint Tour

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – Midwest Sprint Car Association

Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN – Crate Sprint Cars

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Riverhead Raceway – Riverhead, NY – NEMA – Lites

Riverhead Raceway – Riverhead, NY – NEMA – Midget Car Series

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – United Sprint Car Series – USCS Speedweek

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Route 66 Motor Speedway – Amarillo, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Sandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgove, PA – United Racing Club – Kramer Cup

Shenandoah Speedway – Shenandoah, VA – Virginia Sprint Series

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – Northwest Focus Midget Series

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – Sportsman Sprints

South Bend Motor Speedway – South Bend, IN – Auto Value Super Sprints

South Buxton Raceway – Merlin, ON – Southern Ontario Sprints

St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Star Speedway – Ephing, NH – Small Block Supermodifieds

Superbowl Speedway – Greenville, TX – Texas Sprint Series

Toccoa Speedway – Toccoa, GA – ASCS – Southern Outlaw Sprints

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – POWRi – All Star Midgets

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USAC – West Coast Sprint Car Championship

Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Waynesfield Raceway Park – Waynesfield, OH – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars

Sunday June 4, 2017

Cornwall Motor Speedway – Cornwall, ON – Empire Super Sprints

Double-X Speedway – California, MO – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Humberstone Speedway – Port Colborne, ON – Southern Ontario Sprints

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Speedway – Lincoln, IL – POWRi – DII Midget Car Series – Illlinois Speed Week

Lincoln Speedway – Lincoln, IL – POWRi – National Midget Car Series – POWRi Speedweek

Nodak Speedway – Minot, ND – Western North Dakota Sprint Car Racing

Quincy Raceways – Quincy, IL – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Stuart Race Track – Stuart, NE – Winged 360 Sprint Cars