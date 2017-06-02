Bounty Hunters & Sprint Car Nationals – The Month Ahead at DCRP

Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (June 1, 2017) – A slew of bounty hunters followed up by a virtual herd of Sprint Cars is what’s in store for the month of June at the state-of-the-art Dodge City Raceway Park.

The month kicks off in grand fashion with Saturday’s Inaugural Stock Car Spectacular that has a bounty on the undefeated Angel Munoz before transitioning to the Lewis Automotive DCRP Sprint Car Nationals on Friday and Saturday, June 16-17.

While the IMCA Stock Cars battle it out on Saturday night for what has become a minimum of $850 to win thanks to the bounty posted by BMI, it’s the fourth round of championship chase action for the Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds and IMCA Hobby Stocks as well.

Lamar, Colorado’s Munoz has started the year on a tear in the IMCA Stock Cars, racking up three wins in as many tries.

With the bounty posted by BMI, anybody that can take the win ahead of Munoz will pick up an extra $300 on top of the originally posted $750 winner’s share. Munoz can pick up an added $100 if he wins another win from his scheduled starting position or make it $500 more on top the $750 if can race to victory lane from the tail of the field.

Following an idle weekend after Saturday’s Stock Car Spectacular, the $3,000-to-win Lewis Automotive DCRP Sprint Car Nationals is expected to bring a large field of entries to the 3/8-mile clay oval on June 16-17 for the biggest 305-ci Sprint Car payout to ever take place in the state of Kansas.

While Ty Williams won the opening pair of DCRP Sprint Car features this season, Colorado’s Jake Bubak dropped in last weekend to post an impressive victory to get tuned up for the Nationals. The IMCA Modifieds will be in action during both legs of the DCRP Sprint Car Nationals with IMCA Stock Cars joining in on the June 17 finale.

Through the opening three nights of the season at DCRP, the track has averaged more than 100 cars per night with 98 for the April 15 opener followed up by 102 on May 6 and then 104 on May 28.

While Munoz has the IMCA Stock Car points lead with his perfect start, reigning Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Car champion Taylor Velasquez has moved atop the point charts as well with a 13-point advantage over Koby Walters.

Other point leaders include the Woodward, OK, duo of Cole Traugott in IMCA Modifieds and Jeff Kaup in IMCA Sport Modifieds, both of whom have won two of three features, with Bucklin’s Reagan Sellard taking over the IMCA Hobby Stock points lead after rallying from a heat race flip to win Sunday’s feature.

Tickets to the Stock Car Spectacular this Saturday night that also includes DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds and IMCA Hobby Stocks are just $15 for adults with children 11 and under admitted free when accompanied by an adult. Racing action gets under way at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to the Lewis Automotive Group DCRP Sprint Car Nationals are $15 for adults on June 16 and then $20 for adults on June 17 with children 11 and under admitted free when accompanied by an adult.

The 2017 season at Dodge City Raceway Park consists of 14 total nights of racing action, culminating with the return of the World of Outlaws Sprint Car series for the “Boot Hill Showdown” on October 27-18. The complete 2017 schedule of events at Dodge City Raceway Park is available at http://www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule/.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.