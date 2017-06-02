Dover and Anderson Pick Up Wins at Jackson

From Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (June 1, 2017) – Ian Madsen, Jack Dover and Bruce Anderson captured victories Thursday evening at Jackson Motorplex during the opening round of the 39th annual AGCO Jackson Nationals.

Madsen held off several bids by older brother, Kerry, to claim the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series main event that was decided by less than four tenths of a second. Meanwhile, Dover charged from ninth to win the 360 portion of the event and Anderson used a late-race pass to secure the Heartland Steel RaceSaver 305 Sprints A Main triumph.

Ian Madsen took the lead on the start of the World of Outlaws main event with Kerry Madsen advancing into the runner-up position during a restart on Lap 4. The Madsen brothers paced the field for the remainder of the 25-lap A Main as Kerry Madsen attempted a handful of slide jobs for the lead, but Ian Madsen’s momentum on the top groove always prevailed.

The final lap nearly featured fireworks as Kerry Madsen’s slide job in turns one and two led to the Madsen’s racing side by side exiting turn two. Ian Madsen was able to hold off the rally and narrowly regain the top spot before he protected the bottom groove entering turn three to reach the checkered flag first.

Brad Sweet rounded out the podium with World of Outlaws points leader Donny Schatz finishing fourth and Danny Lasoski fifth.

David Gravel, who finished sixth, opened the night by setting a new track record during qualifying. Kerry Madsen set quick time in the second qualifying group.

Schatz, Sweet, Kerry Madsen and Jason Sides were the heat race winners with Ian Madsen claiming the dash and Jacob Allen the Last Chance Showdown.

The 360 winged sprint car main event, which featured the Upper Midwest Sprint Car Series, the Midwest Sprint Touring Series and the Nebraska 360 Sprints, was just as thrilling as Dover quickly maneuvered from ninth into second place before taking the lead just before the midpoint of the race. He extended his advantage throughout the middle of the A Main before traffic in the final laps allowed Thomas Kennedy to close within striking distance.

However, Dover threaded the needle in traffic on the final lap to pull away for the win. Kennedy placed second with Lee Grosz third, Cody Ledger fourth and 13th-starting Scott Winters fifth.

Derrik Lusk, Jamie Ball, Ledger and Kennedy each won a heat race. Seth Brahmer and TJ Artz both captured B Main wins.

The Heartland Steel RaceSaver 305 Sprints main event wasn’t decided until the final lap as Anderson passed Jared Jansen for the top spot as the white flag was being waved. Brandon Allen placed third with Kaleb Johnson fourth and Brady Forbrook fifth.

Forbrook and Allen both scored a heat race triumph.

Round 2 of the 39th annual AGCO Jackson Nationals is Friday. The pits will open at 2 p.m. and the main gates at 4 p.m. with hot laps scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

For fans unable to attend the event, DIRTVision will showcase live Pay-Per-View video at http://www.DIRTVision.com.

410 OUTLAW SPRINTS FUELED BY CASEY’S GENERAL STORE

A Feature: 1. 18-Ian Madsen; 2. 2m-Kerry Madsen; 3. 49-Brad Sweet; 4. 15-Donny Schatz; 5. 33-Danny Lasoski; 6. 5-David Gravel; 7. 7s-Jason Sides; 8. 3-Tim Kaeding; 9. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild; 10. 2-Shane Stewart; 11. 13jt-Mark Dobmeier; 12. 9-Daryn Pittman; 13. 41-Jason Johnson; 14. 17-Joey Saldana; 15. 19-Brent Marks; 16. 82-Cap Henry; 17. 4-Paul McMahan; 18. 09-Matt Juhl; 19. 21-Brian Brown; 20. 17b-Bill Balog; 21. 12-Lynton Jeffrey; 22. 1s-Logan Schuchart; 23. 87-Aaron Reutzel; 24. 11k-Kraig Kinser; 25. 1a-Jacob Allen.

B Feature: 1. 1a-Jacob Allen; 2. 21-Brian Brown; 3. 1s-Logan Schuchart; 4. 9-Daryn Pittman; 5. 19-Brent Marks; 6. 16-Travis Whitney; 7. 26-Tayler Malsam; 8. 55-Brooke Tatnell; 9. W20-Greg Wilson; 10. 1b-Dustin Selvage; 11. 2c-Wayne Johnson; 12. 7w-Tasker Phillips; 13. 19p-Paige Polyak; 14. 35-Skylar Prochaska; 15. 17h-Ryan Bickett; 16. 47-Brant O’Bannion; 17. 23w-Scott Winters; 18. 17x-Josh Baughman; 19. 13-Clyde Knipp; 20. 7x-Kaley Gharst; 21. 4w-Matt Wasmund.

Dash: 1. 18-Ian Madsen; 2. 5-David Gravel; 3. 2m-Kerry Madsen; 4. 7s-Jason Sides; 5. 15-Donny Schatz; 6. 49-Brad Sweet; 7. 87-Aaron Reutzel; 8. 13jt-Mark Dobmeier.

Heat 1: 1. 15-Donny Schatz; 2. 5-David Gravel; 3. 33-Danny Lasoski; 4. 41-Jason Johnson; 5. 4-Paul McMahan; 6. 21-Brian Brown; 7. 16-Travis Whitney; 8. 23w-Scott Winters; 9. 1a-Jacob Allen; 10. 4w-Matt Wasmund.

Heat 2: 1. 49-Brad Sweet; 2. 87-Aaron Reutzel; 3. 82-Cap Henry; 4. 12-Lynton Jeffrey; 5. 11k-Kraig Kinser; 6. 55-Brooke Tatnell; 7. 9-Daryn Pittman; 8. W20-Greg Wilson; 9. 7x-Kaley Gharst; 10. 17h-Ryan Bickett.

Heat 3: 1. 2m-Kerry Madsen; 2. 18-Ian Madsen; 3. 17-Joey Saldana; 4. 3-Tim Kaeding; 5. 09-Matt Juhl; 6. 1s-Logan Schuchart; 7. 35-Skylar Prochaska; 8. 1b-Dustin Selvage; 9. 47-Brant O’Bannion; 10. 17x-Josh Baughman.

Heat 4: 1. 7s-Jason Sides; 2. 13jt-Mark Dobmeier; 3. 2-Shane Stewart; 4. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild; 5. 17b-Bill Balog; 6. 26-Tayler Malsam; 7. 19p-Paige Polyak; 8. 2c-Wayne Johnson; 9. 13-Clyde Knipp; 10. 7w-Tasker Phillips.

Qualifying Group A: 1. 5-David Gravel; 2. 49-Brad Sweet; 3. 15-Donny Schatz; 4. 12-Lynton Jeffrey; 5. 41-Jason Johnson; 6. 87-Aaron Reutzel; 7. 33-Danny Lasoski; 8. 11k-Kraig Kinser; 9. 4-Paul McMahan; 10. 82-Cap Henry; 11. 1a-Jacob Allen; 12. 9-Daryn Pittman; 13. 21-Brian Brown; 14. 55-Brooke Tatnell; 15. 16-Travis Whitney; 16. W20-Greg Wilson; 17. 23w-Scott Winters; 18. 7x-Kaley Gharst; 19. 4w-Matt Wasmund; 20. 17h-Ryan Bickett.

Qualifying Group B: 1. 2m-Kerry Madsen; 2. 7s-Jason Sides; 3. 18-Ian Madsen; 4. 26-Tayler Malsam; 5. 17-Joey Saldana; 6. 2-Shane Stewart; 7. 09-Matt Juhl; 8. 13jt-Mark Dobmeier; 9. 17x-Josh Baughman; 10. 13-Clyde Knipp; 11. 35-Skylar Prochaska; 12. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild; 13. 19-Brent Marks; 14. 17b-Bill Balog; 15. 1b-Dustin Selvage; 16. 2c-Wayne Johnson; 17. 1s-Logan Schuchart; 18. 19p-Paige Polyak; 19. 3-Tim Kaeding; 20. 7w-Tasker Phillips; 21. 47-Brant O’Bannion.

360 SPRINT CARS

A Feature: 1. 53-Jack Dover (9); 2. 21K-Thomas Kennedy (5); 3. 4J-Lee Grosz (4); 4. 35L-Cody Ledger (8); 5. 75-Scott Winters (13); 6. 9N-Wade Nygaard (6); 7. 2-Derrik Lusk (3); 8. 63-Brooke Tatnell (11); 9. 2JR-Kelly Miller (10); 10. 11X-Gregg Bakker (19); 11. 35-Skyler Prochaska (12); 12. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (15); 13. 75B-Tommy Barber (14); 14. 25-Dylan Peterson (20); 15. 13B-Seth Brahmer (17); 16. 14R-Jody Rosenboom (2); 17. 32-Nate VanHaaften (1); 18. 3P-Sawyer Phillips (16); 19. 57-TJ Artz (18); 20. (DNF) 5J-Jamie Ball (7).

B Feature 1: 1. 13B-Seth Brahmer (1); 2. 11X-Gregg Bakker (2); 3. 7-Kaley Gharst (4); 4. 44-Chris Martin (5); 5. 18-Ryan Roberts (6); 6. 17B-Ryan Bickett (3); 7. 2K-Kevin Ingle (7); 8. 03-Shayle Bade (9); 9. 07-Derek Anderson (10); 10. 14-Ben Holmberg (8); (DNS) 42-Kevin Flowers; (DNS) 6-Carson McCarl.

B Feature 2: 1. 57-TJ Artz (2); 2. 25-Dylan Peterson (3); 3. 22-Kaleb Johnson (11); 4. 12L-John Lambertz (5); 5. 77-John Klabunde (7); 6. 14K-Tori Knutson (4); 7. 1A-John Anderson (6); 8. 77M-Nate Maxwell (9); 9. (DNF) 85-Adam Tough (8); (DNS) 13MJ-Brandon Halverson; (DNS) 2H-Bill Boles.

Heat 1: 1. 2-Derrik Lusk (2); 2. 14R-Jody Rosenboom (1); 3. 53-Jack Dover (3); 4. 75-Scott Winters (9); 5. 13B-Seth Brahmer (6); 6. 17B-Ryan Bickett (4); 7. 44-Chris Martin (8); 8. 2K-Kevin Ingle (5); 9. 03-Shayle Bade (7); 10. 07-Derek Anderson (10).

Heat 2: 1. 5J-Jamie Ball (1); 2. 32-Nate VanHaaften (3); 3. 2JR-Kelly Miller (10); 4. 75B-Tommy Barber (7); 5. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (4); 6. 25-Dylan Peterson (8); 7. 12L-John Lambertz (5); 8. 77-John Klabunde (9); (DNS) 42-Kevin Flowers; (DNS) 22-Kaleb Johnson.

Heat 3: 1. 35L-Cody Ledger (1); 2. 4J-Lee Grosz (3); 3. 63-Brooke Tatnell (4); 4. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (5); 5. 11X-Gregg Bakker (7); 6. 7-Kaley Gharst (9); 7. 18-Ryan Roberts (10); 8. 14-Ben Holmberg (6); 9. 77M-Nate Maxwell (2); 10. (DNF) 2H-Bill Boles (8).

Heat 4: 1. 21K-Thomas Kennedy (5); 2. 9N-Wade Nygaard (2); 3. 35-Skyler Prochaska (9); 4. 3P-Sawyer Phillips (7); 5. 57-TJ Artz (3); 6. 14K-Tori Knutson (1); 7. 1A-John Anderson (8); 8. 85-Adam Tough (4); (DNS) 6-Carson McCarl.

HEARTLAND STEEL RACESAVER 305 SPRINTS

A Feature: 1. 11A-Bruce Anderson (4); 2. 81-Jared Jansen (2); 3. 05X-Brandon Allen (1); 4. 22-Kaleb Johnson (6); 5. 5-Brady Forbrook (3); 6. 56-Bill Johnson (9); 7. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (10); 8. 05-Colin Smith (15); 9. 51-Corey Kautz (19); 10. 33G-Trevor Serbus (5); 11. 03-Shayle Bade (14); 12. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (7); 13. 20-John Lambertz (11); 14. 7-Dave Becker (16); 15. 13S-Shane Fick (12); 16. 4S-Michael Stien (18); 17. 0-Brandon Stevenson (20); 18. 11-Dalyn Cody (21); 19. (DNF) 35-Blaine Stegenga (17); 20. (DNF) 4D-Chris Duffy (22); 21. (DNF) 33-Trevor Smith (8); 22. (DNF) 75-Brandon Geldner (13).

Heat 1: 1. 5-Brady Forbrook (4); 2. 56-Bill Johnson (2); 3. 11A-Bruce Anderson (6); 4. 33G-Trevor Serbus (5); 5. 33-Trevor Smith (3); 6. 20-John Lambertz (8); 7. 75-Brandon Geldner (7); 8. 05-Colin Smith (11); 9. 35-Blaine Stegenga (9); 10. 51-Corey Kautz (10); 11. (DNF) 11-Dalyn Cody (1).

Heat 2: 1. 05X-Brandon Allen (1); 2. 22-Kaleb Johnson (4); 3. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (5); 4. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (6); 5. 81-Jared Jansen (2); 6. 13S-Shane Fick (7); 7. 03-Shayle Bade (10); 8. 7-Dave Becker (9); 9. 4S-Michael Stien (3); 10. 0-Brandon Stevenson (8); 11. 4D-Chris Duffy (11).