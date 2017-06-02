Mansfield Motor Speedway will host double Arctic Cat All Star features on October 13

By Tyler Altmeyer

MANSFIELD, OH (June 1, 2017) – With Mansfield Motor Speedway’s inaugural Memorial Classic featuring the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions washed away just before A-main competition could take to the racing surface, Arctic Cat All Star and Mansfield Motor Speedway officials were forced to delay the 30-lap, $5,000-to-win program. After much consideration, officials associated with both parties decided to postpone the main event until Friday, October 13; the night before the Arctic Cat All Star season finale at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio.

In addition to the make-up feature, the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions will take part in a second, complete program on October 13, also awarding a $5,000 top prize, as well as full points toward the 2017 Arctic Cat All Star championship. The second Arctic Cat All Star program, complete with qualifying time trials, heat races and respective mains, will be open to all competitors, but only the 24 drivers qualified for the postponed main event will have the opportunity to participate in the make-up feature. Alternates may be eligible, which will be based upon the B-main finishing order from May 28, but only if one or more of the 24 starters are not present.

“I want to thank the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions for working so well with us in finding a suitable rain date,” Cody Sommer explained, Mansfield Motor Speedway promoter. “Although most of the event on May 28 was complete, we felt it would be best for fans to return to Mansfield and see an entire show, as well as the make-up feature. To have the Series back during their final weekend of competition, and to have the opportunity to showcase two features on the same evening, is very exciting for everyone involved. This doubleheader will kick-off a major weekend of racing in Ohio.”

With a second, full program now on tap, fans will have to purchase a new ticket to gain access on October 13, but will be eligible for a discount if a ticket from May 28 is presented; one discount per ticket. Additional information regarding ticket pricing and reserved seating will be released in the coming weeks via social media and online at www.mansfieldmotorspeedway.com.

With the season finale nearly five months away, the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions will first turn their attention toward a pair of programs in Western Pennsylvania, visiting Lernerville Speedway and Mercer Raceway Park on Friday and Saturday, June 2-3, respectively. Those who can not attend the upcoming Arctic Cat All Star events in Western Pennsylvania are invited to watch online via Speed Shift TV at www.speedshifttv.com. A live pay-per-view internet broadcast will be conducted and available for purchase starting at $24.95. Those seeking additional information should contact Speed Shift TV by email at help@speedshifttv.com.

Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions A-main lineup from May 28: 1. Brad Haudenschild 2. Tim Shaffer 3. Ryan Smith 4. Jac Haudenschild 5. Carson Macedo 6. Caleb Helms 7. Lee Jacobs 8. Brandon Spithaler 9. Sean Zemunik 10. Max Stambaugh 11. DJ Foos 12. Chad Kemenah 13. Kody Kinser 14. Brandon Matus 15. Danny Mumaw 16. Hunter Mackison 17. Jordan Ryan 18. Mitch Harble 19. T.J. Michael 20. Tyler Esh 21. Stuart Brubaker 22. Caleb Armstrong 23. Jordan Mackison 24. John Garvin

Current Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions Standings (June 1, 2017):

1. Chad Kemenah: 1570

2. Caleb Armstrong: 1476

3. Caleb Helms: 1470

4. Ryan Smith: 1412

5. Max Stambaugh: 1278

6. Tim Shaffer: 1254

7. T.J. Michael: 1218

8. Brandon Matus: 1136

9. Brent Matus: 1104

10. Brandon Spithaler: 1101

