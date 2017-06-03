Kennedy and Woods Win Night 2 of 39th annual AGCO Jackson Nationals

From Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (June 2, 2017) – Kerry Madsen, Thomas Kennedy and Ben Woods were victorious at Jackson Motorplex on Friday during the final preliminary night of the 39th annual AGCO Jackson Nationals.

Madsen led all 25 laps of the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series main event to score his first win of the season with the series a night after he finished in the runner-up position. However, Saturday’s race was anything but smooth for Madsen, whose nose wing collapsed midway through the feature.

Kraig Kinser closed within a car length of the top spot with only a handful of laps remaining, but Madsen motored around the top groove and cleared traffic successfully the final four circuits to record the triumph.

Kinser placed second with Brad Sweet advancing from eighth to third place. Donny Schatz netted a fourth-place result and Jason Sides rounded out the top five.

Joey Saldana and Sweet set quick time during the two qualifying groups before Saldana, Madsen, Sweet and Jason Johnson picked up heat race wins. Jacob Allen claimed the Last Chance Showdown and Madsen won the dash.

Jack Dover led nearly the entire 360ci winged sprint car main event, which was sanctioned by the Upper Midwest Sprint Car Series, the Midwest Sprint Touring Series and the Nebraska 360 Sprints, before Kennedy, who started seventh, made a late-race pass to garner the win. Lee Grosz placed third with Derrik Lusk fourth and Cody Ledger fifth.

Dover, Kennedy, Chris Martin and Jamie Ball were the heat race winners and Kaley Gharst claimed the B Main.

Woods held off Dusty Ballenger to capture the Heartland Steel RaceSaver 305 Sprints A Main. John Lambertz ended third with Michael Stien fourth and Shayle Bade fifth.

Ballenger, Kaleb Johnson and Bill Johnson each scored a heat race triumph and Justin Allen was the B Main winner.

The 39th annual AGCO Jackson Nationals finale, which pays $25,000 to win the World of Outlaws main event, is Saturday. The pits will open at 2 p.m. and the main gates at 4 p.m. with hot laps scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

For fans unable to attend the event, DIRTVision will showcase live Pay-Per-View video at http://www.DIRTVision.com.

RACE REPORT: NIGHT 1 OF 39th ANNUAL AGCO JACKSON NATIONALS AT JACKSON MOTORPLEX IN JACKSON, MINN. (June 2, 2017) –

410 OUTLAW SPRINTS FUELED BY CASEY’S GENERAL STORE

A Feature : 1. 2M-Kerry Madsen (1); 2. 11K-Kraig Kinser (6); 3. 49-Brad Sweet (8); 4. 15-Donny Schatz (4); 5. 7S-Jason Sides (7); 6. 9-Daryn Pittman (9); 7. 2-Shane Stewart (19); 8. 5-David Gravel (10); 9. 17-Joey Saldana (3); 10. 41-Jason Johnson (2); 11. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild (12); 12. 1S-Logan Schuchart (11); 13. 13JT-Mark Dobmeier (13); 14. 21-Brian Brown (24); 15. 82-Cap Henry (14); 16. 12-Lynton Jeffery (22); 17. 17B-Bill Balog (15); 18. 55-Brooke Tatnell (18); 19. 17X-Josh Baughman (17); 20. 3-Tim Kaeding (20); 21. 33-Danny Lasoski (5); 22. 1A-Jacob Allen (21); 23. 18-Ian Madsen (16); 24. 09-Matt Juhl (23) .

B Feature : 1. 1A-Jacob Allen (1); 2. 12-Lynton Jeffery (5); 3. 09-Matt Juhl (7); 4. 21-Brian Brown (8); 5. W20-Greg Wilson (11); 6. 4-Paul McMahan (6); 7. 19-Brent Marks (12); 8. 23W-Scott Winters (9); 9. 16-Travis Whitney (4); 10. 35-Skylar Prochaska (18); 11. 19P-Paige Polyak (2); 12. 13-Clyde Knipp (10); 13. 47-Brant O’Banion (13); 14. 7W-Tasker Phillips (14); 15. 2C-Wayne Johnson (3); 16. 1B-Dustin Selvage (16); 17. 4W-Matt Wasmund (15); 18. 17H-Ryan Bickett (17).

Dash : 1. 2M-Kerry Madsen (3); 2. 41-Jason Johnson (4); 3. 17-Joey Saldana (1); 4. 15-Donny Schatz (6); 5. 33-Danny Lasoski (8); 6. 11K-Kraig Kinser (5); 7. 7S-Jason Sides (7); 8. 49-Brad Sweet (2).

Heat 1 : 1. 17-Joey Saldana (1); 2. 11K-Kraig Kinser (2); 3. 9-Daryn Pittman (5); 4. 13JT-Mark Dobmeier (3); 5. 17X-Josh Baughman (4); 6. 12-Lynton Jeffery (7); 7. 2C-Wayne Johnson (6); 8. 17H-Ryan Bickett (10); 9. 23W-Scott Winters (8); 10. 47-Brant O’Banion (9).

Heat 2 : 1. 2M-Kerry Madsen (1); 2. 7S-Jason Sides (4); 3. 1S-Logan Schuchart (6); 4. 17B-Bill Balog (3); 5. 2-Shane Stewart (5); 6. 09-Matt Juhl (7); 7. 1A-Jacob Allen (2); 8. W20-Greg Wilson (8); 9. 4W-Matt Wasmund (9).

Heat 3 : 1. 49-Brad Sweet (1); 2. 15-Donny Schatz (2); 3. 5-David Gravel (3); 4. 82-Cap Henry (4); 5. 55-Brooke Tatnell (6); 6. 21-Brian Brown (7); 7. 19-Brent Marks (8); 8. 16-Travis Whitney (5); 9. 7W-Tasker Phillips (9); 10. (DNF) 35-Skylar Prochaska (10).

Heat 4 : 1. 41-Jason Johnson (1); 2. 33-Danny Lasoski (2); 3. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild (5); 4. 18-Ian Madsen (4); 5. 3-Tim Kaeding (8); 6. 4-Paul McMahan (6); 7. 19P-Paige Polyak (3); 8. 1B-Dustin Selvage (9); 9. 13-Clyde Knipp (7).

Qualifying Group A : 1. 17-Joey Saldana; 2. 2m-Kerry Madsen; 3. 11k-Kraig Kinser; 4. 1a-Jacob Allen; 5. 13jt-Mark Dobmeier; 6. 17b-Bill Balog; 7. 17x-Josh Baughman; 8. 7s-Jason Sides; 9. 9-Daryn Pittman; 10. 2-Shane Stewart; 11. 2c-Wayne Johnson; 12. 1s-Logan Schuchart; 13. 12-Lynton Jeffrey; 14. 09-Matt Juhl; 15. 23w-Scott Winters; 16. W20-Greg Wilson; 17. 47-Brant O’Banion; 18. 4w-Matt Wasmund; 19. 17h-Ryan Bickett.

Qualifying Group B : 1. 49-Brad Sweet; 2. 41-Jason Johnson; 3. 15-Donny Schatz; 4. 33-Danny Lasoski; 5. 5-David Gravel; 6. 19p-Paige Polyak; 7. 82-Cap Henry; 8. 18-Ian Madsen; 9. 16-Travis Whitney; 10. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild; 11. 55-Brooke Tatnell; 12. 4-Paul McMahan; 13. 21-Brian Brown; 14. 13-Clyde Knipp; 15. 19-Brent Marks; 16. 3-Tim Kaeding; 17. 7w-Tasker Phillips; 18. 1b-Dustin Selvage; 19. 35-Skylar Prochaska.

360 SPRINT CARS

A Feature : 1. 21K-Thomas Kennedy (7); 2. 53-Jack Dover (1); 3. 4J-Lee Grosz (8); 4. 2-Derrik Lusk (3); 5. 35L-Cody Ledger (9); 6. 5J-Jamie Ball (5); 7. 35-Skyler Prochaska (6); 8. 7-Kaley Gharst (17); 9. 13V-Seth Brahmer (18); 10. 63-Brooke Tatnell (12); 11. 25-Dylan Peterson (13); 12. 9N-Wade Nygaard (11); 13. 75B-Tommy Barber (2); 14. 11X-Gregg Bakker (15); 15. 77-John Klabunde (14); 16. 18-Ryan Roberts (16); 17. 57-TJ Artz (10); 18. 22-Kaleb Johnson (20); 19. 3P-Sawyer Phillips (19); 20. 44-Chris Martin (4).

B Feature : 1. 7-Kaley Gharst (6); 2. 13V-Seth Brahmer (11); 3. 3P-Sawyer Phillips (3); 4. 22-Kaleb Johnson (4); 5. 12L-John Lambertz (1); 6. 75-Scott Winters (8); 7. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (10); 8. 14R-Jody Rosenboom (12); 9. 17B-Ryan Bickett (15); 10. 2K-Kevin Ingle (5); 11. 14K-Tori Knutson (13); 12. 5T-Mark Toews (20); 13. 77M-Nate Maxwell (17); 14. 42-Kevin Flowers (18); 15. 1A-John Anderson (9); 16. (DNF) 14-Ben Holmberg (19); 17. (DNF) 07-Derek Anderson (14); 18. (DNF) 03-Shayle Bade (2); 19. (DNF) 2JR-Kelly Miller (7); (DNS) 32-Nate VanHaaften; (DNS) 85-Adam Tough.

Heat 1 : 1. 53-Jack Dover (2); 2. 4J-Lee Grosz (3); 3. 35L-Cody Ledger (6); 4. 25-Dylan Peterson (7); 5. 12L-John Lambertz (9); 6. 2K-Kevin Ingle (5); 7. 1A-John Anderson (4); 8. 14K-Tori Knutson (8); 9. (DNF) 85-Adam Tough (10); (DNS) 5T-Mark Toews.

Heat 2 : 1. 21K-Thomas Kennedy (5); 2. 2-Derrik Lusk (1); 3. 57-TJ Artz (3); 4. 77-John Klabunde (7); 5. 03-Shayle Bade (6); 6. 7-Kaley Gharst (8); 7. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (9); 8. 07-Derek Anderson (4); 9. 77M-Nate Maxwell (2).

Heat 3 : 1. 44-Chris Martin (2); 2. 75B-Tommy Barber (5); 3. 9N-Wade Nygaard (4); 4. 11X-Gregg Bakker (9); 5. 3P-Sawyer Phillips (8); 6. 2JR-Kelly Miller (1); 7. 13V-Seth Brahmer (6); 8. 17B-Ryan Bickett (7); 9. 42-Kevin Flowers (3).

Heat 4 : 1. 5J-Jamie Ball (1); 2. 35-Skyler Prochaska (2); 3. 63-Brooke Tatnell (9); 4. 18-Ryan Roberts (4); 5. 22-Kaleb Johnson (3); 6. 75-Scott Winters (7); 7. 14R-Jody Rosenboom (6); 8. 32-Nate VanHaaften (8); 9. 14-Ben Holmberg (5).

HEARTLAND STEEL RACESAVER 305 SPRINTS

A Feature : 1. 11B-Ben Woods (1); 2. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (5); 3. 20-John Lambertz (2); 4. 4S-Michael Stien (4); 5. 03-Shayle Bade (6); 6. 75-Brandon Geldner (8); 7. 5-Brady Forbrook (11); 8. 20G-Chris Graf (7); 9. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (17); 10. 51-Corey Kautz (3); 11. 55-Justin Allen (16); 12. 56-Bill Johnson (10); 13. 33G-Trevor Serbus (19); 14. 11A-Bruce Anderson (14); 15. 13S-Shane Fick (12); 16. 7-Dave Becker (15); 17. 05X-Brandon Allen (18); 18. 81-Jared Jansen (13); 19. (DNF) 7L-Jesse Lindberg (20); 20. (DNF) 22-Kaleb Johnson (9).

B Feature : 1. 55-Justin Allen (1); 2. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (2); 3. 05X-Brandon Allen (3); 4. 33G-Trevor Serbus (11); 5. 7L-Jesse Lindberg (5); 6. 33-Trevor Smith (4); 7. 12K-Koddy Hildreth (6); 8. 05-Colin Smith (8); 9. 55KC-Bob Hildreth (7); 10. 33S-Jeremy Schultz (10); 11. 11-Dalyn Cody (9).

Heat 1 : 1. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (6); 2. 20G-Chris Graf (4); 3. 5-Brady Forbrook (7); 4. 13S-Shane Fick (3); 5. 81-Jared Jansen (5); 6. 55-Justin Allen (9); 7. 33-Trevor Smith (1); 8. 55KC-Bob Hildreth (8); 9. (DNF) 33S-Jeremy Schultz (2).

Heat 2 : 1. 22-Kaleb Johnson (2); 2. 20-John Lambertz (4); 3. 03-Shayle Bade (6); 4. 51-Corey Kautz (1); 5. 11A-Bruce Anderson (3); 6. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (7); 7. 7L-Jesse Lindberg (9); 8. 05-Colin Smith (5); 9. (DNF) 33G-Trevor Serbus (8).

Heat 3 : 1. 56-Bill Johnson (1); 2. 4S-Michael Stien (2); 3. 11B-Ben Woods (3); 4. 75-Brandon Geldner (7); 5. 7-Dave Becker (5); 6. 05X-Brandon Allen (6); 7. 12K-Koddy Hildreth (8); 8. 11-Dalyn Cody (4).