Dave McKnight Leads Triple Crown Contingent in Front of a Packed House at Lancaster Speedway

By Dan Kapuscinski

OSWEGO, NY (June 4, 2017) – A beautiful Saturday night for racing and the first ISMA Supermodified race at Lancaster Speedway since 2003, provided the perfect atmosphere for a packed grandstand and fantastic action in the second round of the Shea Concrete Triple Crown Championship Series of Supermodified racing presented by ASI Racewear.

A total of 24 ISMA Supermodifieds would take the green flag in the night’s 50-lap main event with 11 TCCS drivers on hand and eight TCCS Supermodifieds in the field.

Of the TCCS competitors in action Saturday, Canadian Dave McKnight would lead the charge in the Gary Morton No. 70 driving from 8th on the starting grid to a solid 2nd place finish behind feature winner Trent Stephens.

McKnight was nearly able to use lapped traffic to his advantage to surge to the point, however front wing damage sustained earlier in the night hampered his efforts.

For McKnight the runner-up finish is a welcome rebound from a tough night at Oswego on May 13 in the TCCS opener, which saw the No. 70 finish in 17th position.

“I just want to thank all of these fans for coming out tonight, this is great,” said McKnight. “I hope everyone enjoyed the show. This is Supermodified racing.”

Making his TCCS debut for 2017, Tim Jedrzejek finished in the 6th position driving the Lane Racing No. 97 machine. Timmy J will be back in action with the TCCS on June 10 driving for Danzer Racing as a part of Oswego Speedway’s Twin 35 card.

Dave Shullick Jr. won the first TCCS event of the season on May 13 at Oswego Speedway and finished 7th in the rundown at Lancaster on Saturday in the Bodnar Motorsports No. 95.

Chris Perley and Vic Miller declared for the TCCS on Saturday night with the No. 11 and finished 9th in their TCCS debut. Miller stated that the team is unsure if they will be at Oswego on June 10, but hope to be in action on July 1 for the Independence Day Weekend Grand Prix.

Shullick’s teammate Otto Sitterly came home in the 11th position in the No. 96 with the Dave Gruel No. 50 and the Tim Snyder No. 0 joining him in the Top15 finishing 14th and 15th respectively, on the lead lap.

Howard Page rounded out the night in the 18th position with the No. 18 while Dave Danzer finished in the 20th position in the No. 52.

Like at Oswego, Danzer ran into issues in hot laps having to be hooked off the Speedway. The team made repairs to rejoin the field, but had to play catch up the rest of the evening.

Michael Muldoon showed great speed early on in the day with the No. 15, but a loosened head rest forced him to pit at lap 16 of the feature go.

Joe Gosek continued to struggle in TCCS action. After crashing out of the Oswego opener, Gosek failed to take the green flag at Lancaster after fuel leak was found on the No. 00 following the main event warm-up laps.

Following Lancaster Shullick continues to lead the Bentley Warren Driver of the Year standings by 18-points over his teammate Sitterly.

McKnight launched into the third position following his runner-up drive on Saturday with Snyder and Danzer filling the top five spots in the $6,000 to win driver’s championship.

The Supermodified portion of the championship now shows the Gary Morton No. 70 as the championship leader by a slim 8-point margin on Snyder Racing.

Danzer Racing slipped from the top spot to third as Gruel Racing and Muldoon Racing round out the top five in the $6,000 to win Jim Shampine Supermodified of the Year championship.

The Shea Concrete Triple Crown Championship Series presented by ASI Racewear will see four more winged ISMA Supermodified events coming at Stafford Speedway, Sandusky Speedway, and Star Speedway.

Four more non-wing races are also remaining including the next event of the season for the TCCS scheduled for Saturday, June 10 at Oswego Speedway with Twin 35 events planned. TCCS points will be awarded based on overall finishes in both main events.

If interested in helping to support the Triple Crown Championship Series of Supermodified Racing feel free to contact series promoter Dan Kapuscinski by e-mail at dkapuscinski00@gmail.com or by phone at (315) 708-7544.

To learn more about Oswego Speedway, visit online at www.oswegospeedway.com and be sure to visit www.ismasupers.com for more information on the International Supermodified Association.



About the TCCS: The Triple Crown Championship Series of Supermodified Racing, a promotional Supermodified series, was formed by Dan Kapuscinski Motorsports Promotions in conjunction with Oswego Speedway and the International Supermodified Association. The 10-race joint venture, which helps to provide bonus money for Supermodified drivers and owners, would not be possible without the support of Shea Concrete Products, ASI Racewear, A&P Automotive, Burke’s Do-It-Best Home Centers as well as the support and dedication of the participating TCCS race teams and the loyal Supermodified fan base.

TCCS Race #2 – June 3 – Lancaster Speedway

ISMA Supermodified Feature (50-Laps): 1. 19 – Trent Stephens, 2. 70 – Dave McKnight, 3. 21 – Jon McKennedy, 4. 22 – Mike McVetta, 5. 25 – Dan Bowes, 6. 97 – Tim Jedrzejek, 7. 95 – Dave Shullick Jr., 8. 78 – Mark Sammut, 9. 11 – Chris Perley, 10. 61 – Mike Ordway Jr., 11. 96 – Otto Sitterly, 12. 37 – Ben Seitz, 13. 74 – Moe Lilje, 14. 50 – Dave Gruel, 15. 0 – Tim Snyder, 16. 1 – Kyle Edwards, 17. 30 – Talon Stephens, 18. 18 – Howard Page, 19. 40 – Bob Magner, 20. 52 – Dave Danzer, 21. 84 – Mike Lichty, 22. 48 – Rich Reid, 23. 15 – Michael Muldoon, 24. 00 – Joe Gosek

Bentley Warren Driver of the Year Standings: (as of June 3)

1. Dave Shullick Jr.* – 178

2. Otto Sitterly – 160

3. Dave McKnight – 154

4. Tim Snyder – 146

5. Dave Danzer – 144

6. Dave Gruel – 130

7. Michael Muldoon – 126

8. Joe Gosek – 121

9. Tim Jedrzejek – 81

10. Jeff Abold – 78

11. Chris Perley – 74

12. Joey Payne – 62

13. Keith Shampine – 61

14. Howard Page – 59