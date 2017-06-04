Dover and Forbrook Crowned AGCO Jackson Nationals Champions

From Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (June 3, 2017) – Brad Sweet, Jack Dover and Brady Forbrook emerged victorious on Saturday evening during the 39th annual AGCO Jackson Nationals at Jackson Motorplex.

Sweet led the final 13 laps to capture the $25,000-to-win World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series triumph. Dover became the only multiple main event winner in any class as he garnered his second victory of the weekend during the 360ci winged sprint car action. Forbrook pocketed his first career sprint car win in only his 14th career Heartland Steel RaceSaver 305 Sprints A Main.

More than 100 drivers competed during the marquee three-day event with Kerry Madsen leading the field to the green flag for Saturday’s World of Outlaws main event, which was a season high purse. Madsen led the first 17 laps, but he struggled in traffic and Sweet was able to capitalize.

“It was a marathon weekend,” said Sweet, who placed third during both preliminary nights. “The NAPA car was one of the fastest on the track. It feels great being back in Victory Lane. We’re just ecstatic. Once I got in control of the race I knew I was in great shape if I didn’t screw it up.”

Sweet got the opportunity when Madsen was unable to put Brent Marks down a lap after several circuits of close racing. As the top two drivers raced toward the bottom of the track in turn one on Lap 18 Sweet found more grip off the corner and pulled into the top spot. He maintained the lead to score his third win of the season with the World of Outlaws.

Madsen finished in the runner-up position with David Gravel advancing from eighth to third place. Shane Stewart placed fourth and Donny Schatz was fifth.

Gravel, Joey Saldana, Danny Lasoski and Stewart each won a heat race. Madsen claimed the dash and Sheldon Haudenschild won the Last Chance Showdown.

Dover was strong on the bottom groove throughout the 360 main event, which was sanctioned by the Upper Midwest Sprint Car Series, the Midwest Sprint Touring Series and the Nebraska 360 Sprints.

“We looked at the track before we went out and it looked like Thursday night, the first night when we won,” he said. “We pretty much put the same setup on it and that was our initial plan was to run the bottom.”

Dover advanced into the runner-up position on the opening lap before he narrowly edged polesitter Cody Ledger for the top spot on Lap 2. The race was delayed several minutes after Thomas Kennedy, who won Friday’s main event, flipped in turn two while running third.

Once the race resumed Dover was on a mission to find the checkered flag first. He built a three-second lead midway through the 20-lap feature before heavy traffic during the final handful of laps allowed Ledger to close to Dover’s rear bumper. However, Dover made the necessary passes to maintain the top spot.

“It’s awesome because you never know, maybe in 25 years this might be as big as the Knoxville Nationals and I’d be one of those drivers on the list that won it,” he said.

Ledger ended second with Lee Grosz placing third. Gregg Bakker charged from 12th to fourth place and Wade Nygaard rounded out the top five.

Kelly Miller, Nygaard and Tommy Barber were the heat race winners and Seth Brahmer won the B Main.

Forbrook made a late-race pass to score the Heartland Steel RaceSaver 305 Sprints A Main victory in thrilling fashion.

“It feels good being my (car) owner owns the track,” he said. “It feels really nice. The car kept coming to me at the end.”

Brandon Allen finished second with John Lambertz third, Bruce Anderson fourth and Elliot Amdahl fifth.

Trevor Serbus, Amdahl and Val Urman picked up heat race wins and Bob Hildreth registered the B Main triumph.

Jackson Motorplex returns to action next Friday when the half-mile oval hosts the Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 winged sprint cars, Heartland Steel RaceSaver 305 Sprints, Minnesota West – Jackson Campus IMCA a mods, Bohl’s Small Engine IMCA sport mods and Fairmont Awards IMCA hobby stocks.

RACE REPORT: NIGHT 3 OF 39th ANNUAL AGCO JACKSON NATIONALS AT JACKSON MOTORPLEX IN JACKSON, MINN. (June 3, 2017) –

410 OUTLAW SPRINTS FUELED BY CASEY’S GENERAL STORE

A Feature : 1. 49-Brad Sweet (2); 2. 2M-Kerry Madsen (1); 3. 5-David Gravel (8); 4. 2-Shane Stewart (6); 5. 15-Donny Schatz (3); 6. 17-Joey Saldana (5); 7. 9-Daryn Pittman (13); 8. 13JT-Mark Dobmeier (11); 9. 18-Ian Madsen (9); 10. 1S-Logan Schuchart (18); 11. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild (21); 12. 17B-Bill Balog (16); 13. 21-Brian Brown (17); 14. 7S-Jason Sides (4); 15. 3-Tim Kaeding (15); 16. 55-Brooke Tatnell (20); 17. 09-Matt Juhl (22); 18. 4-Paul McMahan (19); 19. 11K-Kraig Kinser (12); 20. 19-Brent Marks (24); 21. 82-Cap Henry (14); 22. 41-Jason Johnson (7); 23. 33-Danny Lasoski (10); 24. 12-Lynton Jeffery (23).

B Feature : 1. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild (1); 2. 09-Matt Juhl (3); 3. 12-Lynton Jeffery (2); 4. 19-Brent Marks (6); 5. 17X-Josh Baughman (5); 6. 1A-Jacob Allen (4); 7. 23W-Scott Winters (11); 8. 35-Skyler Prochaska (10); 9. 19P-Paige Polyak (9); 10. 7W-Tasker Phillips (14); 11. 1B-Dustin Selvage (12); 12. W20-Greg Wilson (8); 13. 16-Travis Whitney (7); 14. 17H-Ryan Bickett (16); 15. 4W-Matt Wasmund (17); 16. 47-Brant O’Banion (15); 17. 13-Clyde Knipp (13).

Dash : 1. 2M-Kerry Madsen (1); 2. 49-Brad Sweet (2); 3. 15-Donny Schatz (3); 4. 7S-Jason Sides (4); 5. 17-Joey Saldana (6); 6. 2-Shane Stewart (7); 7. 41-Jason Johnson (8); 8. 5-David Gravel (5); 9. 18-Ian Madsen (9); 10. 33-Danny Lasoski (10).

Heat 1 : 1. 5-David Gravel (1); 2. 18-Ian Madsen (2); 3. 3-Tim Kaeding (4); 4. 9-Daryn Pittman (3); 5. 09-Matt Juhl (5); 6. 19-Brent Marks (6); 7. 19P-Paige Polyak (7); 8. 35-Skyler Prochaska (9); 9. 7W-Tasker Phillips (8).

Heat 2 : 1. 17-Joey Saldana (1); 2. 13JT-Mark Dobmeier (2); 3. 4-Paul McMahan (5); 4. 17B-Bill Balog (4); 5. 17X-Josh Baughman (6); 6. 93-Sheldon Haudenschild (3); 7. 23W-Scott Winters (7); 8. 47-Brant O’Banion (8).

Heat 3 : 1. 33-Danny Lasoski (2); 2. 41-Jason Johnson (1); 3. 82-Cap Henry (3); 4. 21-Brian Brown (4); 5. 16-Travis Whitney (6); 6. 1A-Jacob Allen (5); 7. 1B-Dustin Selvage (7); 8. 17H-Ryan Bickett (8).

Heat 4 : 1. 2-Shane Stewart (1); 2. 55-Brooke Tatnell (5); 3. 1S-Logan Schuchart (4); 4. 11K-Kraig Kinser (2); 5. 12-Lynton Jeffery (3); 6. W20-Greg Wilson (6); 7. 4W-Matt Wasmund (8); 8. 13-Clyde Knipp (7).

360 SPRINT CARS

A Feature : 1. 53-Jack Dover (3); 2. 35L-Cody Ledger (1); 3. 4J-Lee Grosz (6); 4. 11X-Gregg Bakker (12); 5. 9N-Wade Nygaard (8); 6. 63-Brooke Tatnell (9); 7. 35-Skyler Prochaska (5); 8. 2-Derrik Lusk (2); 9. 14R-Jody Rosenboom (17); 10. 18-Ryan Roberts (13); 11. 13V-Seth Brahmer (16); 12. 2JR-Kelly Miller (7); 13. 25-Dylan Peterson (20); 14. 17B-Ryan Bickett (19); 15. 75B-Tommy Barber (10); 16. 75-Scott Winters (18); 17. 42-Kevin Flowers (14); 18. (DNF) 07-Derek Anderson (15); 19. (DNF) 2D-Dusty Ballenger (11); 20. (DNF) 21K-Thomas Kennedy (4).

B Feature : 1. 13V-Seth Brahmer (2); 2. 14R-Jody Rosenboom (1); 3. 75-Scott Winters (3); 4. 17B-Ryan Bickett (6); 5. 25-Dylan Peterson (5); 6. 57-TJ Artz (9); 7. 1A-John Anderson (4); 8. 2K-Kevin Ingle (12); 9. 14-Ben Holmberg (8); 10. 77M-Nate Maxwell (10); 11. (DNF) 91A-Reed Allex (13); 12. (DNF) 14K-Tori Knutson (7); 13. (DNF) 77-John Klabunde (16); (DNS) 7-Kaley Gharst; (DNS) 85-Adam Tough; (DNS) 12L-John Lambertz.

Heat 1 : 1. 2JR-Kelly Miller (1); 2. 63-Brooke Tatnell (3); 3. 18-Ryan Roberts (6); 4. 14R-Jody Rosenboom (2); 5. 75-Scott Winters (9); 6. 17B-Ryan Bickett (5); 7. 57-TJ Artz (7); 8. 2K-Kevin Ingle (4); 9. (DNF) 12L-John Lambertz (8).

Heat 2 : 1. 9N-Wade Nygaard (1); 2. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (2); 3. 07-Derek Anderson (5); 4. 1A-John Anderson (4); 5. 14K-Tori Knutson (7); 6. 77M-Nate Maxwell (8); 7. 91A-Reed Allex (6); (DQ) 77-John Klabunde (3).

Heat 3 : 1. 75B-Tommy Barber (2); 2. 11X-Gregg Bakker (5); 3. 42-Kevin Flowers (4); 4. 13V-Seth Brahmer (6); 5. 25-Dylan Peterson (8); 6. 14-Ben Holmberg (3); 7. 85-Adam Tough (1); 8. (DNF) 7-Kaley Gharst (7).

HEARTLAND STEEL RACESAVER 305 SPRINTS

A Feature : 1. 5-Brady Forbrook (4); 2. 05X-Brandon Allen (3); 3. 20-John Lambertz (5); 4. 11A-Bruce Anderson (2); 5. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (9); 6. 75-Brandon Geldner (14); 7. 33G-Trevor Serbus (8); 8. 13S-Shane Fick (12); 9. 51-Corey Kautz (13); 10. 56-Bill Johnson (6); 11. 12K-Koddy Hildreth (16); 12. 46+2-Val Urman (7); 13. 22-Kaleb Johnson (10); 14. 05-Colin Smith (19); 15. 4S-Michael Stien (11); 16. 55KC-Bob Hildreth (17); 17. 33-Trevor Smith (18); 18. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (1); 19. 17-Lee Goos Jr (20); 20. 7L-Jesse Lindberg (15).

B Feature : 1. 55KC-Bob Hildreth (1); 2. 33-Trevor Smith (2); 3. 05-Colin Smith (7); 4. 17-Lee Goos Jr (5); 5. 55-Justin Allen (3); 6. 77-Taylor Ryan (4); 7. 81-Jared Jansen (9); 8. 33S-Jeremy Schultz (8); 9. 7-Dave Becker (6); 10. 11-Dalyn Cody (10); 11. 15-Zach Glaser (11); (DNS) 35-Mike Stegenga.

Heat 1 : 1. 33G-Trevor Serbus (2); 2. 4S-Michael Stien (1); 3. 75-Brandon Geldner (6); 4. 55KC-Bob Hildreth (3); 5. 55-Justin Allen (5); 6. 7-Dave Becker (8); 7. 81-Jared Jansen (7); 8. 35-Mike Stegenga (4).

Heat 2 : 1. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (1); 2. 13S-Shane Fick (2); 3. 7L-Jesse Lindberg (4); 4. 22-Kaleb Johnson (6); 5. 77-Taylor Ryan (3); 6. 05-Colin Smith (7); 7. 11-Dalyn Cody (5).

Heat 3 : 1. 46+2-Val Urman (1); 2. 51-Corey Kautz (4); 3. 12K-Koddy Hildreth (2); 4. 33-Trevor Smith (6); 5. 17-Lee Goos Jr (7); 6. 33S-Jeremy Schultz (5); 7. 15-Zach Glaser (3).