Jonathan Cornell Unstoppable With ASCS Warrior at Lake Ozark Speedway

By Bryan Hulbert

ELDON, Mo. (June 3, 2017) Leading all but one lap in the return of the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps to Lake Ozark Speedway, Sedalia’s Jonathan Cornell was unstoppable in his pursuit of victory.

Career win No. 33 for Cornell with the ASCS Warrior Region, the victory is Jonathan’s second on the season following a win last Sunday at Double X Speedway.

Taking the green from the third starting spot, Cornell picked the lead away from Danny Thoman on Lap 2 following a red on the opening circuit for Dustin Barks. Green the remainder of the A-Feature, Cornell was followed to the stripe by Randy Martin with Tony Bruce, Jr. bringing the Smith Racing No. 86 home third. Evan Martin was fourth with Miles Paulus fifth after starting 14th on the field.

Missouri’s Zach Davis sixth, was followed by Jay Russell who climbed to seventh from 13th. Tyler Blank in eighth was the last car on the lead lap. Taylor Walton and Danny Thoman made up the top-ten.

The Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps is back at it on Friday, June 9 at U.S. 36 Raceway in Cameron, Mo. and Saturday, June 10 at Valley Speedway in Grain Valley, Mo.

For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the seven regional tours that make up the over 150 races across the ASCS Nation, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com

Race Results:

ASCS Warrior Region

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, Mo.

Saturday, June 3, 2017

Car Count: 22

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 75-Tyler Blank, [4]; 2. 7-Paul Solomon, [5]; 3. 20K-Kevin Ulmer, [3]; 4. 76-Jay Russell, [2]; 5. 0-Mike Trent, [8]; 6. 22-Dustin Barks, [7]; 7. 99-Michael Ell, [6]; (DNS) 47-Matt Simpson,

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 86-Tony Bruce Jr, [4]; 2. 28-Jonathan Cornell, [6]; 3. 14-Randy Martin, [5]; 4. 1X-Brad Ryun, [3]; 5. 93-Taylor Walton, [2]; 6. 24C-Lanny Carpenter, [1]; 7. 92J-J.R. Topper, [7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 4-Evan Martin, [2]; 2. 3Z-Zach Davis, [1]; 3. 27-Danny Thoman, [4]; 4. 37-Mike Beebe, [5]; 5. 34-Corey Nelson, [3]; 6. 21-Miles Paulus, [7]; 7. 73-Lane Stone, [6]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 28-Jonathan Cornell, [3]; 2. 14-Randy Martin, [4]; 3. 86-Tony Bruce Jr, [6]; 4. 4-Evan Martin, [5]; 5. 21-Miles Paulus, [14]; 6. 3Z-Zach Davis, [2]; 7. 76-Jay Russell, [13]; 8. 75-Tyler Blank, [7]; 9. 93-Taylor Walton, [16]; 10. 27-Danny Thoman, [1]; 11. 0-Mike Trent, [11]; 12. 24C-Lanny Carpenter, [19]; 13. 34-Corey Nelson, [15]; 14. 7-Paul Solomon, [8]; 15. 73-Lane Stone, [21]; 16. 20K-Kevin Ulmer, [10]; 17. 99-Michael Ell, [20]; 18. (DNF) 92J-J.R. Topper, [18]; 19. (DNF) 1X-Brad Ryun, [12]; 20. (DNF) 37-Mike Beebe, [9]; 21. (DNF) 22-Dustin Barks, [17]; (DNS) 47-Matt Simpson,