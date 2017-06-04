Stofer Wins at Boone
Boone Speedway
Boone, IA
Saturday June 3, 2017
IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Cars
Feature: 1. Robert Stofer, Jefferson; 2. Donavon Smith, Lake City; 3. Trent Murphy, Jefferson; 4. Jay Schmidt, Tama; 5. Kevin Opheim, Mason City; 6. Josh Daniels, Carlisle; 7. Jon Byriel, Madrid; 8. Wayne Gifford, Boone; 9. Rodney Richards, Madrid; 10. Justin Nehring, Storm Lake; 11. Mark Hidlebaugh, Ames; 12. Michael Bilyeu, Indianola; 13. Craig Carlson, Madrid; 14. Larry Crocheck, Boone; 15. Matthew Sorenson, Ames; 16. Howard Norris, Grimes; 17. Jordan Riesberg, Madrid; 18. Cory Piffer, Indianola; 19. Andrew Burg, Adel; 20. Brock Badger, Bagley.