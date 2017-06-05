Callies cranks up support of Brad Doty Classic as dash sponsor

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Callies Performance Products has once again agreed to be the title sponsor of the dash for the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics at AtticaRacewayPark on Tuesday, July 11.

Sanctioned by the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series, the 29th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics returns to AtticaRacewayPark in Attica, Ohio on Tuesday, July 11 (rain date of Wednesday, July 12).

Headquartered in Fostoria, Ohio – not to far from AtticaRacewayPark – Callies Performance Products specialize in the best designed, highest quality crankshafts, connecting rods and camshaft cores available on the market.

“I want to thank Duane Boes and all the employees at Callies for once again being a part of our event. Callies has long been a huge supporter of racing and race teams and just as important they help a lot of do-it-yourselfers who love to build their own engines,” says co-promoter Brad Doty

Callies Performance Products began manufacturing high performance crankshafts in 1989. With many years of engineering and employee experience, Callies has grown to be the industry leader for innovative product design. Callies takes pride in staying ahead of the competition with the latest high tech design and manufacturing advantages. By utilizing the latest in computer aided solid modeling and CNC machining centers, Callies is able to offer the best designed, highest quality crankshafts, connecting rods, and camshaft cores available on the market today.

At the heart of Callies Commitment to excellence is one of the most experienced sales teams in the industry. Up-to-date information on the latest products and innovations is available to Callies’ customers through their expert sales staff. Information shared between sales, engineering and manufacturing personnel on a daily basis creates company-wide continuity that ensures Callies maintains a focus on developing products to meet the needs of a wide variety of customers. Visit Callies Performance Products online at www.Callies.com!

This year will mark the 13th consecutive season the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series have sanctioned the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics. There have been 21 different winners in the 26 contested Brad Doty Classic features (2 have been rained out).

Reserved seats for the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by Racing Optics are on sale all season. Reserved seats are $35 (add $2 per ticket if using a credit card and $1 per order if mailed in United States.). Go to www.atticaracewaypark and click on the banner at the top of the home page to view the reserved seating chart. General admission tickets are $30. You can also purchase tickets in advance at any race at AtticaRacewayPark during the month of June.

Brad Doty Classic Winners

1989 – Steve Kinser

1990 – Jack Hewitt

1991 – Bobby Allen

1992 – Rained Out

1993 – Mark Keegan

1994 – Danny Smith

1995 – Randy Kinser

1996 – Dale Blaney

1997 – Tyler Walker

1998 – Jeff Shepard

1999 – Butch Schroeder

2000 – Kelly Kinser

2001 – Danny Smith (2)

2002 – Alvin Roepke

2003 – Dean Jacobs

2004 – Greg Wilson

2005 – Stevie Smith

2006 – Joey Saldana

2007 – Jac Haudenschild

2008 – Jason Meyers

2009 – Steve Kinser (2)

2010 – Dale Blaney (2)

2011 – Donny Schatz

2012 – Kerry Madsen

2013 – Donny Schatz (2)

2014 – Paul McMahan

2015 – Rained Out

2016 – Donny Schatz (3)