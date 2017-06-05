Discount World of Outlaws tickets available at NAPA Auto Parts stores for Red River Valley Speedway event on June 17

By Tony Veneziano

WEST FARGO, N.D. — June 2, 2017 — Discount General Admission tickets for the Gerdau Recycling Duel in the Dakotas, featuring the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series at Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo, N.D., on Saturday, June 17 are now available for purchase at participating NAPA Auto Parts stores.

Each General Admission ticket purchased at a NAPA Auto Parts location will feature a special $5 discount. Tickets buyers will exchange their NAPA receipt for tickets at the Main Grandstand ticket booth on race day.

With the NAPA Auto Parts $5 discount, Adult General Admission tickets purchased at participating stores are $32, while Child General Admission (6-12-years-old) are $12. Children ages five-under will be admitted free in the General Admission seating section.

To find a NAPA Auto Parts store, visit:

https://www.napaonline.com/en/auto-parts-stores-near-me

Additional information for the Gerdau Recycling Duel in the Dakotas at Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo, N.D., on Saturday, June 17 can be found at https://slspromotions.ticketforce.com. Reserved seats can also be purchased online and by calling 815-344-2023.

