Feature Winners: May 31 – June 4, 2017
Wednesday May 31, 2017
the Dirt Oval @ Route 66 Raceway – Joliet, IL – POWRi – DII Midget Car Series – Andy Malpocker
the Dirt Oval @ Route 66 Raceway – Joliet, IL – POWRi – National Midget Car Series – Illlinois Speed Week – Michael Pickens
the Dirt Oval @ Route 66 Raceway – Joliet, IL – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing East Series – Landon Simon
Thursday June 1, 2017
Fairbury American Legion Speedway – Fairbury, IL – POWRi – DII Midget Car Series – Illlinois Speed Week – Mitchell Davis
Fairbury American Legion Speedway – Fairbury, IL – POWRi – National Midget Car Series – POWRI Speedweek – Korey Weyant
Fairbury American Legion Speedway – Fairbury, IL – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing East Series – Tanner Thorson
Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – Midwest Sprint Touring Series / Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series / UMSS – 360 Sprint Car Series – Jack Dover
Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Bruce Anderson
Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – World of Outlaws – Jackson Nationals – Ian Madsen
Talladega Short Track – Estaboga, AL – United Sprint Car Series – USCS Speedweek – Marshall Skinner
Friday June 2, 2017
Accord Speedway – Accord, NY – Crate Sprint Cars – Eric Jennings
Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – FAST – 410 Sprint Car Series / Ohio Sprint Car Series – Byron Reed
Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Paul Weaver
Autodrome Granby – Granby, QC – Empire Super Sprints – Coleman Gulick
Big Diamond Speedway – Pottsville, PA – Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series – Cancelled
Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – ASCS – Frontier Region – Eric Lutz
Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars – Tom Sires
Boyd Raceway – Boyd, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Deming Speedway – Deming, WA – Northwest Focus Midget Series – Colton Heath
Heart O’Texas Speedway – Waco, TX – ASCS – Gulf South Region – Rained Out
I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship – Tyler Courtney
Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – Midwest Sprint Touring Series / Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series / UMSS – 360 Sprint Car Series – Thomas Kennedy
Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Ben Woods
Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – World of Outlaws – Jackson Nationals – Kerry Madsen
Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – POWRi – DII Midget Car Series – Illlinois Speed Week – Andy Malpocker
Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – POWRi – National Midget Car Series – POWRi Speedweek – Tanner Thorson
Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing East Series – Landon Simon
Kalamazoo Speedway – Kalamazoo, MI – Auto Value Super Sprints – Ryan Litt
Lee USA Speedway – Lee, NH – 350 Supermodifieds
Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Logan Wagner
Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – Allegheny Sprint Tour – Drew Ritchey
Limaland Motorsports Park – Lima, OH – United States Speed Association – Clayton Gaines
Magnolia Motor Speedway – Columbus, MS – United Sprint Car Series – USCS Speedweek – Rained Out
Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – Northwest Sprint Car Racing Association – Diamond Cup – Tony Thomas
Mitchell Raceway – Fairbanks, AK – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Justin Sanders
Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ON – Crate Sprint Cars – Ryan Hunsinger
Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ON – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Jim Huppunen
Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – Wingless Super Sportsman – Carmen Perigo Jr.
Ransomville Speedway – Ransomville, NY – Patriot Sprint Tour – Steve Collins
River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association – Chris Ranten
RPM Speedway – Crandall, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
West Texas Raceway – Lubbock, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – United Racing Club – Mark Smith
Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Lucas Wolfe
Witchita Speedway – Wichita Falls, TX – Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – Rained Out
Saturday June 3, 2017
281 Speedway – Stephensville, TX – USAC – Gulf Coast Midget Championship – Rained Out
34 Raceway – West Burlington, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
81 Speedway – Park City, KS – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Abilene Speedway – Abilene, TX – Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – Rained Out
Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – King of the West Sprint Car Series – Giovanni Scelzi
Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – Ohio Sprint Car Series – Danny Smith
Autodrome Drummond – Drunnondville, QC – Empire Super Sprints – Jason Barney
Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – USAC – DMA Midget Championship
Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars
Boone Speedway – Boone, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Robert Stofer
Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, MI – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Ken Mackey
Canandaigua Motorsports Park – Canandaigua, NY – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Lee Sanders
Capitol Speedway – Willow, AK – Limited Sprints
Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ – NAPA Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – Ricky Thorton Jr.
Colorado National Speedway – Dacono, CO – Englewood Racing Association
Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – Limited Sprints – Rick Ashely
Cotton Bowl Speedway – Paige, TX – ASCS – Gulf South Region – Ray Allen Kulhanek
Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – Champ Sprints – Zach Chappell
Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Devil’s Lake Speedway – Crary, ND – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association – Corey Mack
Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Dublin Speedway – Elkin, NC – Carolina RaceSaver Series – Postponed
Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Matt Richards
Esevan Motor Speedway – Esevan, SK – Western North Dakota Sprint Car Racing – Kyle Fedyk
Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – FAST – 410 Sprint Car Series – Carson Macedo
Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Eric Rankine
Fulton Speedway – Fulton, NY – Patriot Sprint Tour – Bryan Howland
Gillette Thunder Speedway – Gillette, WY – ASCS – Frontier Region – Eric Lutz
Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – Summer Thunder Series
Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – Midwest Sprint Touring Series / Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series / UMSS – 360 Sprint Car Series – Jack Dover
Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Brady Forbrook
Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – World of Outlaws – Jackson Nationals – Brad Sweet
Jones Motor Speedway – Chatham, LA – Louisiana Outlaw Racesaver Sprints – Rained Out
Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship – Justin Grant
Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Kevin Hetrick
Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Wayne Johnson
Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – ASCS – Warrior Region – Jonathan Cornell
Lancaster Speedway – Lancaster, NY – International Super Modified Association – Dan Bowes
Lawton Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – Oil Capital Racing Series – Rained Out
Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – Wingless Limited Sprints – Rained Out
Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Brady Short
Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Dwight Leppo
Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Anthony Macri
Macon Speedway – Macon, IL – POWRi – DII Midget Car Series – Illlinois Speed Week – Andy Malpocker
Macon Speedway – Macon, IL – POWRi – National Midget Car Series – POWRi Speedweek – Michael Pickens
Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Chad Kemenah
Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Landon LaLonde
Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – Northwest Sprint Car Racing Association – Diamond Cup – Bryan Warf
Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Kerry Kinser
Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Brandon Morin
Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – PA Sprint Series – Dale Schweikart
Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Geoff Ensign
Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – Wingless Sprints
Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway – Imperial, PA – Allegheny Sprint Tour – Kyle Colwell
Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Mason Moore
Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – Midwest Sprint Car Association – Rained Out
Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN – Crate Sprint Cars – Zane DeVault
Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Lucas Wolfe
Riverhead Raceway – Riverhead, NY – NEMA – Lites – Jim Chambers
Riverhead Raceway – Riverhead, NY – NEMA – Midget Car Series – Justin Bonsignore
Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – United Sprint Car Series – USCS Speedweek – Rained Out
Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Route 66 Motor Speedway – Amarillo, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Sandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Wes Wofford
Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgove, PA – United Racing Club – Kramer Cup – Mark Smith
Shenandoah Speedway – Shenandoah, VA – Virginia Sprint Series – Tony Harris
Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – Northwest Focus Midget Series – Tristin Thomas
Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – Sportsman Sprints – Kelsey Carpenter
South Bend Motor Speedway – South Bend, IN – Auto Value Super Sprints – Aaron Pierce
South Buxton Raceway – Merlin, ON – Southern Ontario Sprints – Dylan Westbrook
St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Star Speedway – Ephing, NH – Small Block Supermodifieds
Superbowl Speedway – Greenville, TX – Texas Sprint Series – Rained Out
Toccoa Speedway – Toccoa, GA – ASCS – Southern Outlaw Sprints – Johnny Bridges
Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – POWRi – All Star Midgets – Riley Kreisel
Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing – Korey Weyant
Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USAC – West Coast Sprint Car Championship – Ryan Brenal
Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Brad Haudenschild
Waynesfield Raceway Park – Waynesfield, OH – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Kody Swanson
Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars
Sunday June 4, 2017
Cornwall Motor Speedway – Cornwall, ON – Empire Super Sprints – Jordan Poirier
Double-X Speedway – California, MO – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Tyler Blank
Humberstone Speedway – Port Colborne, ON – Southern Ontario Sprints – Rained Out
Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Kevin Thomas Jr.
Lincoln Speedway – Lincoln, IL – POWRi – DII Midget Car Series – Illlinois Speed Week – Gedd Ross
Lincoln Speedway – Lincoln, IL – POWRi – National Midget Car Series – POWRi Speedweek – Logan Seavey
Nodak Speedway – Minot, ND – Western North Dakota Sprint Car Racing – Kelly Miller
Quincy Raceways – Quincy, IL – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Stuart Race Track – Stuart, NE – Winged 360 Sprint Cars