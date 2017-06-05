Feature Winners: May 31 – June 4, 2017

Wednesday May 31, 2017

the Dirt Oval @ Route 66 Raceway – Joliet, IL – POWRi – DII Midget Car Series – Andy Malpocker

the Dirt Oval @ Route 66 Raceway – Joliet, IL – POWRi – National Midget Car Series – Illlinois Speed Week – Michael Pickens

the Dirt Oval @ Route 66 Raceway – Joliet, IL – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing East Series – Landon Simon

Thursday June 1, 2017

Fairbury American Legion Speedway – Fairbury, IL – POWRi – DII Midget Car Series – Illlinois Speed Week – Mitchell Davis

Fairbury American Legion Speedway – Fairbury, IL – POWRi – National Midget Car Series – POWRI Speedweek – Korey Weyant

Fairbury American Legion Speedway – Fairbury, IL – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing East Series – Tanner Thorson

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – Midwest Sprint Touring Series / Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series / UMSS – 360 Sprint Car Series – Jack Dover

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Bruce Anderson

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – World of Outlaws – Jackson Nationals – Ian Madsen

Talladega Short Track – Estaboga, AL – United Sprint Car Series – USCS Speedweek – Marshall Skinner

Friday June 2, 2017

Accord Speedway – Accord, NY – Crate Sprint Cars – Eric Jennings

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – FAST – 410 Sprint Car Series / Ohio Sprint Car Series – Byron Reed

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Paul Weaver

Autodrome Granby – Granby, QC – Empire Super Sprints – Coleman Gulick

Big Diamond Speedway – Pottsville, PA – Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series – Cancelled

Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – ASCS – Frontier Region – Eric Lutz

Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars – Tom Sires

Boyd Raceway – Boyd, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Deming Speedway – Deming, WA – Northwest Focus Midget Series – Colton Heath

Heart O’Texas Speedway – Waco, TX – ASCS – Gulf South Region – Rained Out

I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship – Tyler Courtney

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – Midwest Sprint Touring Series / Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series / UMSS – 360 Sprint Car Series – Thomas Kennedy

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Ben Woods

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – World of Outlaws – Jackson Nationals – Kerry Madsen

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – POWRi – DII Midget Car Series – Illlinois Speed Week – Andy Malpocker

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – POWRi – National Midget Car Series – POWRi Speedweek – Tanner Thorson

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing East Series – Landon Simon

Kalamazoo Speedway – Kalamazoo, MI – Auto Value Super Sprints – Ryan Litt

Lee USA Speedway – Lee, NH – 350 Supermodifieds

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Logan Wagner

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – Allegheny Sprint Tour – Drew Ritchey

Limaland Motorsports Park – Lima, OH – United States Speed Association – Clayton Gaines

Magnolia Motor Speedway – Columbus, MS – United Sprint Car Series – USCS Speedweek – Rained Out

Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – Northwest Sprint Car Racing Association – Diamond Cup – Tony Thomas

Mitchell Raceway – Fairbanks, AK – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Justin Sanders

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ON – Crate Sprint Cars – Ryan Hunsinger

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ON – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Jim Huppunen

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – Wingless Super Sportsman – Carmen Perigo Jr.

Ransomville Speedway – Ransomville, NY – Patriot Sprint Tour – Steve Collins

River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association – Chris Ranten

RPM Speedway – Crandall, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

West Texas Raceway – Lubbock, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – United Racing Club – Mark Smith

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Lucas Wolfe

Witchita Speedway – Wichita Falls, TX – Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – Rained Out

Saturday June 3, 2017

281 Speedway – Stephensville, TX – USAC – Gulf Coast Midget Championship – Rained Out

34 Raceway – West Burlington, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

81 Speedway – Park City, KS – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Abilene Speedway – Abilene, TX – Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – Rained Out

Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – King of the West Sprint Car Series – Giovanni Scelzi

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – Ohio Sprint Car Series – Danny Smith

Autodrome Drummond – Drunnondville, QC – Empire Super Sprints – Jason Barney

Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – USAC – DMA Midget Championship

Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars

Boone Speedway – Boone, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Robert Stofer

Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, MI – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Ken Mackey

Canandaigua Motorsports Park – Canandaigua, NY – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Lee Sanders

Capitol Speedway – Willow, AK – Limited Sprints

Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ – NAPA Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – Ricky Thorton Jr.

Colorado National Speedway – Dacono, CO – Englewood Racing Association

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – Limited Sprints – Rick Ashely

Cotton Bowl Speedway – Paige, TX – ASCS – Gulf South Region – Ray Allen Kulhanek

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – Champ Sprints – Zach Chappell

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Devil’s Lake Speedway – Crary, ND – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association – Corey Mack

Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Dublin Speedway – Elkin, NC – Carolina RaceSaver Series – Postponed

Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Matt Richards

Esevan Motor Speedway – Esevan, SK – Western North Dakota Sprint Car Racing – Kyle Fedyk

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – FAST – 410 Sprint Car Series – Carson Macedo

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Eric Rankine

Fulton Speedway – Fulton, NY – Patriot Sprint Tour – Bryan Howland

Gillette Thunder Speedway – Gillette, WY – ASCS – Frontier Region – Eric Lutz

Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – Summer Thunder Series

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – Midwest Sprint Touring Series / Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series / UMSS – 360 Sprint Car Series – Jack Dover

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Brady Forbrook

Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – World of Outlaws – Jackson Nationals – Brad Sweet

Jones Motor Speedway – Chatham, LA – Louisiana Outlaw Racesaver Sprints – Rained Out

Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship – Justin Grant

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Kevin Hetrick

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Wayne Johnson

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – ASCS – Warrior Region – Jonathan Cornell

Lancaster Speedway – Lancaster, NY – International Super Modified Association – Dan Bowes

Lawton Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – Oil Capital Racing Series – Rained Out

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – Wingless Limited Sprints – Rained Out

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Brady Short

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Dwight Leppo

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Anthony Macri

Macon Speedway – Macon, IL – POWRi – DII Midget Car Series – Illlinois Speed Week – Andy Malpocker

Macon Speedway – Macon, IL – POWRi – National Midget Car Series – POWRi Speedweek – Michael Pickens

Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Chad Kemenah

Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Landon LaLonde

Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – Northwest Sprint Car Racing Association – Diamond Cup – Bryan Warf

Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Kerry Kinser

Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Brandon Morin

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – PA Sprint Series – Dale Schweikart

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Geoff Ensign

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – Wingless Sprints

Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway – Imperial, PA – Allegheny Sprint Tour – Kyle Colwell

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Mason Moore

Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – Midwest Sprint Car Association – Rained Out

Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN – Crate Sprint Cars – Zane DeVault

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Lucas Wolfe

Riverhead Raceway – Riverhead, NY – NEMA – Lites – Jim Chambers

Riverhead Raceway – Riverhead, NY – NEMA – Midget Car Series – Justin Bonsignore

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – United Sprint Car Series – USCS Speedweek – Rained Out

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Route 66 Motor Speedway – Amarillo, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Sandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Wes Wofford

Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgove, PA – United Racing Club – Kramer Cup – Mark Smith

Shenandoah Speedway – Shenandoah, VA – Virginia Sprint Series – Tony Harris

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – Northwest Focus Midget Series – Tristin Thomas

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – Sportsman Sprints – Kelsey Carpenter

South Bend Motor Speedway – South Bend, IN – Auto Value Super Sprints – Aaron Pierce

South Buxton Raceway – Merlin, ON – Southern Ontario Sprints – Dylan Westbrook

St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Star Speedway – Ephing, NH – Small Block Supermodifieds

Superbowl Speedway – Greenville, TX – Texas Sprint Series – Rained Out

Toccoa Speedway – Toccoa, GA – ASCS – Southern Outlaw Sprints – Johnny Bridges

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – POWRi – All Star Midgets – Riley Kreisel

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing – Korey Weyant

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USAC – West Coast Sprint Car Championship – Ryan Brenal

Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Brad Haudenschild

Waynesfield Raceway Park – Waynesfield, OH – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Kody Swanson

Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars

Sunday June 4, 2017

Cornwall Motor Speedway – Cornwall, ON – Empire Super Sprints – Jordan Poirier

Double-X Speedway – California, MO – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Tyler Blank

Humberstone Speedway – Port Colborne, ON – Southern Ontario Sprints – Rained Out

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Kevin Thomas Jr.

Lincoln Speedway – Lincoln, IL – POWRi – DII Midget Car Series – Illlinois Speed Week – Gedd Ross

Lincoln Speedway – Lincoln, IL – POWRi – National Midget Car Series – POWRi Speedweek – Logan Seavey

Nodak Speedway – Minot, ND – Western North Dakota Sprint Car Racing – Kelly Miller

Quincy Raceways – Quincy, IL – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Stuart Race Track – Stuart, NE – Winged 360 Sprint Cars