Port Royal Has 410 Sprints, 305 Sprints And Econo Late Models June 10

By Shawn Brouse

Port Royal – Port Royal Speedway will host the Weikert’s Livestock 410 sprints cars, the Creasy Signs IMCA/PASS 305 sprints and the Gray’s Auto and Towing econo late models for a three-division program coming up this Saturday, June 10 at 7 pm.

Sponsored by River Valley Builders of Selinsgrove, the event will also feature the EMMR/Penn Central Racing Reunion, offering dozens of restored racecars on display for all to see.

In addition, the June 10 program will also be a rescheduled Camera and Autograph Night, featuring free admission to the pit area with the purchase of a general admission ticket from 4 pm until 6 pm.

Fans are invited to visit all the restored cars of yesteryear and also the cars of today by taking advantage of pre-race access to the pit area for autographs and photos.

Adult general admission for the show is $15 with students ages 12 – 18 admitted for $7 with gates opening at 4 pm.

The wingless stars of USAC will invade the track on June 17 along with the winged 410 sprint cars, making the show a fantastic open wheel doubleheader.

