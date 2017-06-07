Wednesdays with Wayne – Victory is Sweet at Knoxville!

By Bill W

June 7, 2017 – Wayne Johnson and the Two-C Racing team turned a miserable weekend around when they won the 360 feature Saturday night at the Knoxville Raceway in Iowa. The Oklahoma City driver struggled at the Jackson Nationals in Minnesota Thursday and Friday before deciding to head for Knoxville. The Lucas Oil ASCS National series starts their Speedweek this weekend at West Texas Raceway in Lubbock Friday and Route 66 Motor Speedway in Amarillo Saturday. Tuesday, the series hits Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas.

Wayne struggled at Jackson Motorplex with the 410 on Thursday and Friday. “We were just bad up there,” he says. “We’ve been learning things in the 360. We’ve just been trying to translate that to the 410. I think we just need to go back to our notes. We don’t need to reinvent the wheel with the 410. Where we were in points there, it made sense for us to go to Knoxville and get the 360 tuned in.”

Things have been turning around lately in the 360 program. “I think we’re on the right track,” says Wayne. “We’ve learned some things lately. Still, we need to run a few more races to be sure. It’s a good time to hit our stride.”

Wayne started out well in qualifying at Knoxville Saturday. “We were third quick, but only turned 7900 r.p.m.’s,” he says. “I couldn’t believe we were third quick. We just had too much fuel going into the motor. We were being conservative.”

He drove from sixth to third in his heat. “We were really good in the heat race,” says Wayne.

“On a hard to pass racetrack, we were running by those guys. I knew we had a fast car at that point. We had figured on a drier track with USAC there, but we were able to adjust.”

Wayne would start the main event outside row two behind Tayler Malsam and Terry McCarl, but took the lead right away. “The first start got called back,” he says. “I chose the wrong lane on that one. On the second start, I knew I needed to crowd Clint Garner a little bit on the bottom. We were able to get a good start and get by him to the bottom. Malsem missed the bottom and Terry was on top. I knew the bottom was going to be good in one and two; we just needed to get to it.”

He would maintain his lead throughout. “I never really tried the bottom of three and four,” says Wayne. “We stayed on the top down there other than lapped traffic. But the car was super-good on the bottom of one and two. On the last restart with about five to go, I felt like we were slipping off of two. So I moved to the top. It felt like I was just as fast up there, but looking back at Race Monitor, it slowed me down about two-tenths. We were the same speed as everyone else, so that was o.k.”

Wayne’s youngest daughter was able to share in the win as well. “It was good to have Paige there in the pits with me,” he says. “It’s the first time she’s been down there with me during the races. So we did the wing dance together.”

Wayne's Fast Facts

