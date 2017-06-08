Action heats up for FAST series this weekend

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – As the temperatures heat up this weekend so does the battle for the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST 410 Championship Series presented by Ohio Logistics and JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Championship Series presented by Engine Pro titles.

It will be back-to-back events for both the 410 and 305 FAST series competitors. It kicks off Friday, June 9 on mid-season championship night at AtticaRacewayPark in Attica, Ohio on Gordon Lumber/Burns Electric Night. The FAST teams head to Fremont Speedway on Saturday, June 10 for Kistler Engines Night.

Last weekend four time FAST champion Byron Reed took the 410 win at Attica while Californian Carson Macedo scored the victory at Fremont Speedway.

“Our FAST events have attracted some top-notch teams so far this year and the series drivers have defended their home turf very well. We are excited for the all the FAST 305 teams finally getting races at their home tracks before they travel to Limaland on June 16,” said Rich Farmer, FAST President.

For the FAST 410 teams it will be their seventh event of the year that has featured only one repeat winner – four time FAST champion Byron Reed (April 22 at Fremont and June 2 at Attica). The 305 FAST teams have only gotten one event in this season due to the weather.

Fremont, Ohio’s DJ Foos continued to lead the All Pro Cylinder Heads FAST 410 Championship Series presented by Ohio Logistics point standings. The FAST season opening winner has had a very consistent season thus far, recording three top fives and five top tens in the six FAST events. Sandusky, Ohio’s Chris Andrews sits second in the standings, 58 points behind Foos, scoring one top five and four top tens.

Genoa, Ohio’s Brian Lay sits third in the FAST 410 points, scoring his first top five of the year Saturday, June 3 at Fremont Speedway with a third place run. Tiffin, Ohio’s Duane Zablocki continues to maintain his strong start to the season, recording a top five finish and three top tens to sit fourth in the standings. Tyler Gunn of Napoleon, Ohio is fifth in points with a top five finish to his credit with Fostoria, Ohio’s Shawn Valenti sixth. Reed, who has missed two FAST events this season not only has two wins but three top five finishes and four top 10 finishes.

Stuart Brubaker, the 2010 FAST 305 champion, is eighth in points with three top 10 finishes with Pub 400 Rookie of the Year contender Dan McCarron of Britton, Mich., is ninth in points. Hermitage, Pennsylvania’s Adam Kekich rounds out the top 10 in FAST 410 points followed by Jody Keegan, Lee Jacobs and Trey Jacobs.

This weekend will be the first double-header JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Championship Series presented by Engine Pro. Defending FAST Champion Paul Weaver opened the season with a win at Fremont on April 22. Two-time FAST champion Nate Dussel of Gibsonburg sits second in the standings followed by John Ivy, Tyler Street and Bobby Clark, the 2015 FAST champion, round out the top five in the standings. Kelsey Ivy, Kyle Capodice, Alvin Roepke, Seth Schneider and Kevin Mingus comprise the top 10.

