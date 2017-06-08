DCRP Sprint Car Nationals Next Weekend!

By Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (June 8, 2017) – It’s little more than one week away.

The most lucrative 305-ci Sprint Car event to ever take place in the state of Kansas is set for next Friday and Saturday, June 16-17, with the Lewis Automotive DCRP Sprint Car Nationals atop the 3/8-mile Dodge City Raceway Park clay oval.

While the region’s top guns battle it out for the $3,000 winner’s share, the IMCA Modifieds are in action on both nights as well with the IMCA Stock Cars joining in on Saturday night festivities.

The Friday night, June 16, racing action will go green at 8:00 p.m. with Saturday’s DCRP Sprint Car Nationals finale going green at 7:30 p.m.

Fans will be treated to a full slate of DCRP Sprint Car action on both nights. Friday’s $500-to-win, $125-to-start card will include heat races, multiple “B” Mains and an “A” Main. Non-qualifiers will pocket $100.

Starting over with a clean slate on Saturday night, heat races and qualifiers for the top 40 in heat race passing points will set the grid for “C” Mains, “B” Mains and the $3,000-to-win, $600-to-start championship “A” Main. “C” Main non-transfers will earn $100 with “B” Main non-transfers earning $200. Any driver not competing in the Friday program can start no better than 11th in the Saturday main event.

Standard Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Car rules will be in effect for the Lewis Automotive DCRP Sprint Car Nationals, with the following items to be noted:

—Right rear tire may be either the Hoosier Racesaver or Hoosier 105×16.0-15 Medium or 105×18.0-15 Hard. Any tire is allowed on the other three corners.

—Top wing (maximum 5×5) must be totally flat to run a wicker bill up to two inches. No wicker bills permitted on dished wings. Sideboards on the top wing must be 90 degrees square to center foil. The leading edge of the nose wing can be no further forward than 20 inches of the leading edge of the front axle.

—Cockpit adjustable weight jacks, shocks or wings will not be permitted. Titanium brakes are okay.

Full Saturday night feature payout is as follows: 1st – $3,000, 2nd – $2,500, 3rd – $2,200, 4th – $2,000, 5th – $1,700, 6th – $1,500, 7th – $1,200, 8th – $1,000, 9th – $950, 10th – $900, 11th – $850, 12th – $800, 13th – $750, 14th – $725, 15th – $700, 16th – $675, 17th – $650, 18th – $625, 19th – $600, 20th $600, 21st – $600, 22nd – $600, 23rd – $600, 24th – $600.

In last year’s pre-cursor to the inaugural Lewis Automotive DCRP Sprint Car Nationals, Liberal, KS, native and current Lincoln, NE, resident prevailed over a field of 39 entries to take the $2,000 winner’s share in DCRP Sprint Car action at the Boothill Showdown. It’s a count that is expected to climb with more money on the line this year.

In DCRP Sprint Car action thus far this year, Oklahoma’s Ty Williams topped the opening two rounds before Colorado’s Jake Bubak posted an impressive win last time out on May 28.

Tickets to the Lewis Automotive Group DCRP Sprint Car Nationals are $15 for adults on June 16 and then $20 for adults on June 17 with children 11 and under admitted free when accompanied by an adult.

The 2017 season at Dodge City Raceway Park consists of 14 total scheduled nights of racing action, culminating with the return of the World of Outlaws Sprint Car series for the “Boot Hill Showdown” on October 27-18. The complete 2017 schedule of events at Dodge City Raceway Park is available at http://www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule/.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.