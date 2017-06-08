NCRA Teams with Nebraska 360 Sprints This Saturday Night!

By David Smith Jr.

Park City, Kansas – June 7, 2017 – This Saturday night will be race number two for the National Championship Racing Association of Park City, Kansas presented by Precise Racing Products sprint car division as they head north for the first of two appearances at the newly configured Junction Motor Speedway in McCool Junction, Nebraska. This race will see the series be joined by the Carpetland Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series presented by Malvern Bank.

Joe Wood, Jr. of Oklahoma City won the season-opener at 81 Speedway in Park City back on May 27th but is not expected to compete full-time on the tour.

Defending tour champion Don Droud, Jr. of Lincoln will lead the series to the newly shortened 3/8th mile oval, shortened from its original 4/10th mile oval. Also expected to be on hand is former two-time series champion Jeremy Campbell of Wichita; Jon Freeman of Salina; J.D. Johnson of Wichita; Jeff Stasa of Kingman; Forrest Souterland, Josh Fairbank and Oklahoma veteran Danny Jennings of Norman, who announced he will be competing for the 2017 NCRA sprint car championship.

Seven events have already been completed by the Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series with Thomas Kennedy having won three events thus far this season. Current series point leader Ryan Roberts has one feature victory on the season, as does “Cornhusker State” hot-show Jack Dover. Lee Grosz, Jason Martin, Cody Ledger, T.J. Artz and Stu Snyder are just a sampling of the drivers who will run under the series banner.

This event will pay $2000 to win with $350 for all drivers starting the twenty-car feature finale.

Pit gates will open at 4:00 PM; grandstand gates at 5:00 PM; with race action slated for a 7:00 PM start time. Tickets are $15 for adults; students 6-12 $ and children ages five and under admitted for free. All pit passes are just $30.

For more track information, check out their official website www.junctionmotorspeedway.com or give them a call (402) 773-5538 ext. 4.

To learn more on the NCRA sprint car series, check out their new website www.racencra.com; their official facebook page: NCRA Racing Series or call (316) 755-1781.

Learn more about all-things Nebraska 360’s by accessing their website www.nebraska360sprintseries.com; their official facebook page: Carpetland Nebraska 360 Sprint Series presented by Malvern Bank (402) 677-3757.

Current 2017 NCRA Point Standings:

1) Joe Wood, Jr., Wayne Johnson 295, 3) Matt Covington 285, 4) Seth Bergman 280, 5) Don Droud, Jr., Danny Jennings 270, 7) Jon Freeman 265, 8) Jeremy Campbell 260, 9) Kyle Clark 255, 10) Alex Sewell 255