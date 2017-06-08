Port Royal Sprint Cars To Race For $4,000 To Win Saturday In Honor Of Swarmer

By Shawn Brouse

Port Royal – In honor of Saturday night’s Port Royal Speedway Founder’s Award posthumous honoree, the late Richard “Dick” “Pete” Swarmer of Lewistown, various local businesses have chipped in to raise the 410-sprint car purse to the tune of $1,500.

In honor of the late, great Swarmer, who passed away in 2000, Saturday’s sprint cars will now race for a total purse worth nearly $17,000 including $4,000 to win the 25-lap main event.

Swarmer was one of the two most identifiable names on the Port Royal Penn Central racing circuit during its formative years in the 1950s and 1960s, the other being Eddie McCardle.

Swarmer retired from the sport in 1975 but not before amassing a huge fan following and recording four sprint car track title and 45 career oval wins in the division along with a pair of late model track titles and 15 late model victories.

Along with the Weikert’s Livestock 410 sprints, also on the 7 pm racing card is the Creasy Signs 305 sprints and the Gray’s Auto and Towing econo late models.

In other speedway news, the Juniata Junction xtreme stocks have been added to a late June program.

The xtreme stocks have been added to the Saturday, June 24.

The event also includes the 410 sprints, super late models and the 305 sprint cars.

Stay up to date with all the latest Port Royal news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.portroyalspeedway.com or by following the track on Facebook or Twitter.