Rico Abreu Announcement

From WRP

WAYNESFIELD, Ohio (6/7/17) – Rico Abreu announced he will run with the Artic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions during Ohio Sprint Speedweek. This includes a visit to Waynesfield on Sunday, June 18th.

Waynesfield’s Sunday event will mark the third leg of the weeklong tour through the State of Ohio for the Artic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions. Waynesfield’s show has been dubbed the “best show of Speedweek” offering some of the best grassroots racing on the tour schedule. The K&L Ready Mix NRA Sprint Invaders will join the All Stars for the special Sunday night of racing giving sprint car fans two divisions of sprint car racing.