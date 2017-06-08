Team J&J Auto Racing Nabs Seven Victories

From J&J



McKENZIE, Tenn. (June 7, 2017) – The number seven may represent luck to some, but for J&J Auto Racing’s winged sprint car contingent, winning seven races was anything but luck. The McKenzie, Tenn., based manufacturer saw driver and teams put its product in the winner’s circle of two countries (United States and Canada) and six different states (Alabama, Minnesota, Ohio, Texas, Georgia and North Dakota.)

In 410ci winged sprint competition, J&J Auto Racing drivers posted two victories as Brad Haudenschild won at Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio, on June 2 and Casey Mack won at Devil’s Lake Speedway in Crary, ND, on June 3. Haudenschild won the second heat race and captured the lead of the feature event on lap five to go on to win the Fisher Performance Sprints event. Mack took the hard route to his Northern Outlaw Sprint Association (NOSA) victory, flipping in his heat race. After starting the A-main from 15th, Mack cracked the top-five within the first 10 laps before capturing the lead. Holding off the field for several late race restarts, Mack held on with a damaged nose wing for the win. The wins were the season’s first for both Haudenschild and Mack.

In 360ci winged sprint car action, Marshall Skinner, Ray Allen Kulhanek and Johnny Bridges found their way to victory lane behind the wheel of a J&J Auto Racing entry. Skinner bested the United Sprint Car Series (USCS) field to capture his second series Speedweek win of the week at the Talladega (Ala.) Short Track on June 1st. It was a battle for Skinner to just get to the track, let alone win. His truck broke down en route to the track and after making it to the track, he finished fifth in the dash, drove from seventh to third in his heat race and pulled a mid-race pass to earn his second win of the year. Skinner was followed to the line by fellow J&J Auto Racing drivers Derek Hagar in fourth place and Terry Gray in fifth.

Kulhanek was racing both the rain and the American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) Gulf South Region at Cotton Bowl Speedway in Paige, Texas, on June 3. Winning his heat race to lock into the feature redraw, Kulhanek pulled the No. 1 to start the feature from the pole. Taking the lead on the first lap, Kulhanek went on to win his third race of the year. Bridges won his fifth career ASCS Regional victory on June 3 at Toccoa (Ga.) Raceway, nearly a decade after winning against the former ASCS Southern Region. Bridges was awarded the victory after Scott Hunter was disqualified due to illegal engine intake stacks. Following Bridges on the podium was Shane Morgan in third place with Lane Whittington finishing fifth.

In the 305ci winged sprint car divisions for J&J Auto Racing, Ryan Hunsinger and Ben Woods scored victories to cap off a solid week of racing. At Ohsweken Speedway in Ontario, Canada, on June 2, Hunsinger won his heat race and started the 20-lap Crate Sprint Car division feature event from inside the third row. Near the front of the field for the balance of the race, Hunsinger took the lead on lap eight to drive to his second win of the year. Over the border the same night in Jackson, Minn., Woods drove to a win in the Racesaver 305ci Sprint Division at the Jackson Motorplex. Finishing third in his heat race, Woods maintained the lead from a pole position start to capture the win.

For a complete summary of J&J Auto Racing team victories for June 1 – 4, please see below.

DATE DRIVER TRACK/STATE SERIES

6/1/17 Marshall Skinner Talladega Short Track/AL USCS (Speedweek)

6/2/17 Ryan Hunsinger Ohsweken Speedway/Ont. Crate Sprint Division

6/2/17 Ben Woods Jackson Motorplex/MN Racesaver 305 Division

6/2/17 Brad Haudenschild Wayne County Speedway/OH 410ci Sprint Division

6/3/17 Ray Allen Kulhanek Cotton Bowl Speedway/TX ASCS Gulf South Series

6/3/17 Johnny Bridges Toccoa Raceway/GA ASCS Southern Outlaw Sprints

6/3/17 Casey Mack Devil’s Lake Speedway/ND NOSA

Photographer Vince Vellella of Ohio was selected as the winner of the first #WinWithJ&J Twitter photo contest for May, as the McKenzie, Tenn., based sprint car manufacturer selected his photo of Lee Jacob’s throwback entry as the winner.

On February 1, J&J Auto Racing announced a Twitter contest open to both race teams competing under the brand’s banner as well as the public. For a chance to win a free J&J Auto Racing T-shirt, entrants must follow the brand on Twitter @JJ_Auto_Racing and post an appropriate racing-related image with J&J Auto Racing’s Twitter account tagged and using the hashtag #WinWithJ&J within the post.

A winner from tagged photos will be selected monthly and announced via J&J Auto Racing’s social media pages. All those submitting photos agree to allow J&J Auto Racing usage rights with photo credit. The contest will begin today, February 1, 2017, and run through December 31, 2017. Monthly winners will be selected the last day of each month and announced accordingly.

About J&J Auto Racing

For more than 40 years, J&J Auto Racing has been a leader in racecar chassis manufacturing. With intricate attention to detail and a willingness to provide chassis to the consumer’s specifications, J&J has taken its place as a leader in Sprint car racing innovation and safety. Founded and headed by Jack and Bonnie Elam, J&J Auto Racing is based in McKenzie, Tenn. For more information regarding J&J Auto Racing, please visit www.jandjautoracing.com or follow the brand on Twitter @JJ_Auto_Racing and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JJAutoRacing/.