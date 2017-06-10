Bakker and Ballenger Score Wins During Big Night at Jackson Motorplex

Inside Line Promotions



– JACKSON, Minn. (June 9, 2017) – Gregg Bakker, Dusty Ballenger, Brandon Beckendorf, Matthew Looft and D.J. Clinton recorded feature victories on Friday night at Jackson Motorplex prior to the half-mile oval hosting Hairball in concert.

Bakker, the defending 360ci sprint cars track champion, capitalized on drawing the pole position for the Midwest Sprint Touring Series main event by outlasting Lee Grosz to capture his first feature win of the season. Derrik Lusk finished third with John Lambertz fourth and Jody Rosenboom fifth.

Lusk, Skylar Prochaska and Grosz were the heat race winners.

Ballenger earned his second Heartland Steel RaceSaver 305 sprints triumph this season at Jackson Motorplex. Brandon Geldner finished in the runner-up position with Trevor Serbus advancing from eighth to third place. Points leader Kaleb Johnson maneuvered from 10th to fourth place with Dave Becker ending fifth.

Ballenger and Geldner each won a heat race.

Beckendorf produced his first Minnesota West – Jackson Campus IMCA a mods win of the season as points leader Kelly Shryock scored a second-place finish to make him the only driver with a top five during all three races this season. Jeremy Chambers powered from 10th to third place with James Slawson fourth and Jay Noteboom fifth.

Roger Nielsen and Beckendorf both picked up a heat race triumph.

Looft registered his first feature victory of the season at Jackson Motorplex in the Bohl’s Small Engine IMCA sport mods A Main. Josh Meyer rallied from ninth to second place with defending track champion Jason Andrews rounding out the podium. Jared Nytroe placed fourth and Jeff Carter was fifth.

Andrews and Looft each recorded a heat race win.

Clinton garnered his first Fairmont Awards IMCA hobby stocks feature triumph of the season as he took over the lead in the championship standings. Jeremy Wegner finished second with Corey Schreiber third, Ben Peterson fourth and Parker Anderson fifth.

Clinton also won the lone heat race.

Jackson Motorplex returns to action next Friday when the half-mile oval hosts the Midwest Sprint Touring Series and Nebraska 360 Sprints 360 winged sprint cars, Heartland Steel RaceSaver 305 Sprints, Minnesota West – Jackson Campus IMCA a mods, Bohl’s Small Engine IMCA sport mods and Fairmont Awards IMCA hobby stocks.

RACE REPORT: JACKSON MOTORPLEX IN JACKSON, MINN. (June 9, 2017) –

360 SPRINT CARS

A Feature: 1. 11X-Gregg Bakker (1); 2. 4J-Lee Grosz (5); 3. 2-Derrik Lusk (2); 4. 12L-John Lambertz (4); 5. 14-Jody Rosenboom (6); 6. 25-Dylan Peterson (10); 7. 17B-Ryan Bickett (9); 8. 7-Kaley Gharst (11); 9. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (8); 10. 101-Chuck McGillivray (14); 11. 14K-Tori Knutson (13); 12. 07-Derek Anderson (15); 13. (DNF) 35-Skylar Prochaska (7); 14. (DNF) 612-Issac Schruers (12); 15. (DNF) 2K-Kevin Ingle (3); 16. (DNF) 10-Trevor Serbus (17); 17. (DNF) 5T-Mark Toews (16); 18. (DNF) 42-Kevin Flowers (18).

Heat 1: 1. 2-Derrik Lusk (2); 2. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (1); 3. 17B-Ryan Bickett (4); 4. 25-Dylan Peterson (6); 5. 14K-Tori Knutson (3); 6. (DNF) 10-Trevor Serbus (5).

Heat 2: 1. 35-Skylar Prochaska (1); 2. 12L-John Lambertz (4); 3. 11X-Gregg Bakker (6); 4. 7-Kaley Gharst (5); 5. 101-Chuck McGillivray (2); 6. 07-Derek Anderson (3).

Heat 3: 1. 4J-Lee Grosz (4); 2. 14-Jody Rosenboom (3); 3. 2K-Kevin Ingle (6); 4. 612-Issac Schruers (5); 5. (DNF) 5T-Mark Toews (1); 6. (DNF) 42-Kevin Flowers (2).

HEARTLAND STEEL RACESAVER 305 SPRINTS

A Feature: 1. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (5); 2. 75-Brandon Geldner (4); 3. 10-Trevor Serbus (8); 4. 22-Kaleb Johnson (10); 5. 7-Dave Becker (2); 6. 05-Colin Smith (7); 7. 51-Corey Kautz (6); 8. 11A-Bruce Anderson (12); 9. 4S-Michael Stien (9); 10. 13S-Shane Fick (14); 11. 4D-Chris Duffy (13); 12. 11-Dalyn Cody (1); 13. 33-Trevor Smith (3); 14. 20-John Lambertz (11).

Heat 1: 1. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (3); 2. 10-Trevor Serbus (5); 3. 33-Trevor Smith (2); 4. 11-Dalyn Cody (1); 5. 51-Corey Kautz (4); 6. 4D-Chris Duffy (7); 7. (DNF) 13S-Shane Fick (6).

Heat 2: 1. 75-Brandon Geldner (2); 2. 05-Colin Smith (4); 3. 22-Kaleb Johnson (6); 4. 7-Dave Becker (1); 5. 4S-Michael Stien (5); 6. 20-John Lambertz (7); 7. 11A-Bruce Anderson (3).

MINNESOTA WEST – JACKSON CAMPUS IMCA A MODS

A Feature: 1. 5-Brandon Beckendorf (4); 2. 3-Kelly Shryock (7); 3. 21-Jeremy Chambers (10); 4. 17S-James Slawson (3); 5. 7N-Jay Noteboom (12); 6. 27-Don Gerritsen Jr (6); 7. 5RT-Tad Reutzel (9); 8. 22-Jeff Ignaszewski (8); 9. 7C-Ben Chukuske (2); 10. 5R-James Richert (15); 11. 49-Mat Hollerich (11); 12. 87-Curt Lund (17); 13. 07-Justin Anderson (14); 14. 14-Jason Fisher (13); 15. 8L-Lyle Sathoff (18); 16. (DNF) 9-Roger Nielsen (1); 17. (DNF) 20-Denny Anderson (5); 18. (DNF) 3X-Jason Briese (16).

Heat 1: 1. 9-Roger Nielsen (1); 2. 20-Denny Anderson (3); 3. 5RT-Tad Reutzel (8); 4. 17S-James Slawson (2); 5. 22-Jeff Ignaszewski (7); 6. 49-Mat Hollerich (6); 7. 14-Jason Fisher (5); 8. (DNF) 87-Curt Lund (9); 9. (DNF) 8L-Lyle Sathoff (4).

Heat 2: 1. 5-Brandon Beckendorf (2); 2. 3-Kelly Shryock (6); 3. 7C-Ben Chukuske (1); 4. 27-Don Gerritsen Jr (4); 5. 21-Jeremy Chambers (8); 6. 7N-Jay Noteboom (9); 7. 07-Justin Anderson (5); 8. 5R-James Richert (7); 9. 3X-Jason Briese (3).

BOHL’S SMALL ENGINE IMCA SPORT MODS

A Feature 1: 1. 9-Matthew Looft (4); 2. 63-Josh Meyer (9); 3. 03Z-Jason Andrews (7); 4. 5K-Jared Nytroe (6); 5. 2J-Jeff Carter (2); 6. 18-Kyle Steuber (14); 7. 25-Dan Paplow (8); 8. 97-Troy Gochanour (10); 9. 3W-Randy Winter (5); 10. JD1-Justin DeBoer (12); 11. 3-TJ Tweedt (11); 12. 79W-Bill Wegner (13); 13. (DNF) 75-Eric Kinnetz (1); 14. (DNF) 22J-James Jenkins (3).

Heat 1: 1. 03Z-Jason Andrews (5); 2. 75-Eric Kinnetz (1); 3. 25-Dan Paplow (6); 4. 97-Troy Gochanour (7); 5. 3W-Randy Winter (4); 6. 3-TJ Tweedt (3); 7. 79W-Bill Wegner (2).

Heat 2: 1. 9-Matthew Looft (3); 2. 2J-Jeff Carter (1); 3. 5K-Jared Nytroe (4); 4. 22J-James Jenkins (2); 5. 63-Josh Meyer (6); 6. JD1-Justin DeBoer (7); 7. 18-Kyle Steuber (5).

FAIRMONT AWARDS IMCA HOBBY STOCKS

A Feature: 1. 56C-Dj Clinton (2); 2. 7W-Jeremy Wegner (5); 3. 33C-Corey Schreiber (1); 4. 76-Ben Peterson (6); 5. 47P-Parker Anderson (7); 6. 6-Chanse Hollatz (4); 7. 17X-Justin Luinenburg (3).

Heat 1: 1. 56C-Dj Clinton (3); 2. 33C-Corey Schreiber (2); 3. 7W-Jeremy Wegner (7); 4. 17X-Justin Luinenburg (5); 5. 6-Chanse Hollatz (6); 6. 76-Ben Peterson (4); 7. 47P-Parker Anderson (1).

UP NEXT –

Friday featuring the Midwest Sprint Touring Series and Nebraska 360 Sprints sprint cars, Heartland Steel RaceSaver 305 Sprints, Minnesota West – Jackson Campus IMCA a mods, Bohl’s Small Engine IMCA sport mods and Fairmont Awards IMCA hobby stocks