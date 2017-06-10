Cottle Wins BOSS Feature at Limaland

From Gerry Keysor

LIMA, Ohio (June 9, 2017) — Limaland Motorsports Park welcomed the fans, drivers, and teams through the gates Friday night as the Keysor family honored their own with the 16th Annual Keysor Memorial for the Bud Thunderstocks. No. 11* Kyle Moore of Mansfield Ohio invaded the 1/4 mile of thunder at Lima to grab the $1000 check and the A Main feature trophy. The Rick’s Truck and Equipment B.O.S.S. Non Wing Sprints made their annual trek to Limaland with Shane Cottle picking up the win in Paul Hazen’s No. 57. No.95J Jerry Bowersock led start to finish in a wild K&N Filters UMP Modified A Main.

Kicking off the night was the McDonalds Dash for Cash sponsored by Lewis Family Mc Donalds of Lima and Allen County. UNOH Racer No. 71 Will Norris took the $100 dash in the No. 71 UMP Modified operated by the UNOH High Performance race team.

In feature action, the Bud Thunderstocks would be first with the 16th Annual Keysor Memorial honoring 1990 Limaland Stock Car Champion Bobby Keysor and his Dad, multiple time Limaland feature winner Bill Keysor. No. 7 Dan Wooten and No. 22T Tony Anderson would lead the field to green, but a pileup on the initial start would force a complete restart. On the restart, Anderson would grab the early lead and set his sights on a 4th Keysor Memorial crown, but No. 11* Kyle Moore gave notice to the field that he was not to be denied, as he would grab the lead on lap 3 and never look back. Multiple cautions would bunch the field up, but Moore would never be seriously challenged. Anderson would come home 2nd with No. 26 Justin Long 3rd, No. 7C Jordan Conover 4th, and No. 27 Frank Paladino wrapping up the top 5. Heat Races were won by No 11d Bob Daugherty, Conover, and Moore.

Next up were the Ricks Truck and Equipment BOSS Non Wing Sprint Cars for their 25 lap feature event. 23 cars would start the A Main, with the event going green to checkered. Indianapolis Indiana’s Shane Cottle would lead from wire to wire but felt a last lap charge from Tipp City, Ohio’s Landon Simon in the Mt Baker Vapor No. 24. No. 23s Kyle Simon would be third, No 77 Dustin Smith finished 4th, and Toledo Ohio’s Chad Wilson completed the top 5. Heat Races were won by No. 42 Ty Tilton, Cottle, No. 9N Luke Hall, Landon Simon, and No. 74 Drew Rader. B Mains were won by No. 69 Dallas Hewitt, and No. 21 Kody Swanson.

Wrapping up the night were the K&N Filters UMP Modifieds. Jerry Bowersock would lead the 20 lap feature from start to finish, No. 16 Jeff Koz would make a great run to finish 2nd, No. 11R Josh Rice came home 3rd, No. 17T Mikey Tarlton 4th, and No. 65 Todd Sherman completed the top 5. Heat races were won by No. 22T Tony Anderson, Sherman, and Bowersock. B Mains were won by No. 20k Bill Keeler, and No 3W Dylan Woodling.

Limaland Motorsports Park roars back to action nerxt Friday night as Fritche Asphalt presents “Fast Friday Night”, featuring the invading F.A.S.T. 305 Series, as well as the K&N Filters UMP Modifieds, and Bud Thunderstocks. Details on this and all of the racing action at Limaland Motorsports Park can be found at www.limaland.com, as well as on our Facebook page.

Limaland Motorsports Park – 6/9/2017

16th Annual Keysor Memorial

Bud Thunderstocks

Heat 1 – (8 Laps – Top 7 Transfer)

1. 11D-Bob Daughtery; 2. 26-Justin Long; 3. 82-Chris Douglas; 4. 463-Daniel Sanchez; 5. 99-Andy King; 6. 89-Keith Shockency; 7. 11-Brendan Rassel

Heat 2 – (8 Laps – Top 7 Transfer)

1. 7C-Jordan Conover; 2. 22T-Tony Anderson; 3. OOP-Dean Pitts; 4. OO-Scott Fritz; 5. J42P-John Williams; 6. T18-Thomas Foust Jr.; 7. 23-Casey Barr

Heat 3 – (8 Laps – Top 7 Transfer)

1. 11M-Kyle Moore; 2. 7W-Dan Wooten; 3. 27-Frank Paladino; 4. 87-Andy Welch; 5. 2-James Gokee; 6. 1-Jacob Mcconnell; 7. J1-Jeff Matheny

A-Main – (15 Laps) [#]-Starting Position

1. 11M-Kyle Moore[4]; 2. 22T-Tony Anderson[2]; 3. 26-Justin Long[3]; 4. 7C-Jordan Conover[5]; 5. 27-Frank Paladino[9]; 6. 2-James Gokee[15]; 7. 11-Brendan Rassel[19]; 8. 99-Andy King[13]; 9. 87-Andy Welch[12]; 10. OO-Scott Fritz[11]; 11. 1-Jacob Mcconnell[18]; 12. 7W-Dan Wooten[1]; 13. T18-Thomas Foust Jr.[17]; 14. 23-Casey Barr[20]; 15. 89-Keith Shockency[16]; 16. 11D-Bob Daughtery[6]; 17. OOP-Dean Pitts[8]; 18. 463-Daniel Sanchez[10]; 19. J42P-John Williams[14]

Ricks Truck and Equipment B.O.S.S. Non Wing Sprints

Heat 1 – (8 Laps – Top 3 Transfer)

1. 42-Ty Tilton; 2. 23S-Kyle Simon; 3. 53-Steve Little; 4. 19-Matt Cooley; 5. 9G-Cody Gardner; 6. 69R-Dallas Hewitt ; 7. 44-Michael Fischesser; 8. 86-Rick Holley

Heat 2 – (8 Laps – Top 3 Transfer)

1. 57-Shane Cottle; 2. 77-Dustin Smith; 3. 14-Chad Wilson; 4. 21K-Kody Swanson; 5. 4J-Justin Owen; 6. 96-Riley Vanhise; 7. 31L-Buddy Lawther; 8. 5-Bob Mcmillin

Heat 3 – (8 Laps – Top 3 Transfer)

1. 9N-Luke Hall; 2. 89-Shawn Westerfeld; 3. 82-Mike Miller; 4. O8-Andy Feil; 5. 18K-Todd Keen; 6. 21-Carmen Perigo; 7. 5A-Toby Alfrey

Heat 4 – (8 Laps – Top 3 Transfer)

1. 24-Landon Simon; 2. 91X-Aaron Middaugh; 3. 17-Kevin Myers; 4. 87-Paul Dues; 5. 32M-Dersek Hasting; 6. 39-Matt Goodnight; 7. 21H-Travis Hery

Heat 5 – Heat 5 (8 Laps – Top 3 Transfer)

1. 74-Drew Rader; 2. 54-Matt Westfall; 3. 2DI-Dustin Ingle; 4. 59J-Kirk Jeffries; 5. 2-Mike Galoajda; 6. 51-Curits Muhlenkamp; 7. 3-Joe Butera

B-Main #1 – (10 Laps – Top 4 Transfer)

1. 69R-Dallas Hewitt ; 2. 19-Matt Cooley; 3. 21-Carmen Perigo; 4. O8-Andy Feil; 5. 4J-Justin Owen; 6. 86-Rick Holley; 7. 51-Curits Muhlenkamp; 8. 31L-Buddy Lawther; 9. 59J-Kirk Jeffries; 10. 32M-Dersek Hasting; 11. 21H-Travis Hery

B-Main #2 – (10 Laps – Top 4 Transfer)

1. 21K-Kody Swanson; 2. 44-Michael Fischesser; 3. 18K-Todd Keen; 4. 9G-Cody Gardner; 5. 2-Mike Galoajda; 6. 39-Matt Goodnight; 7. 96-Riley Vanhise; 8. 87-Paul Dues; 9. 5A-Toby Alfrey; 10. 5-Bob Mcmillin; 11. 3-Joe Butera

A-Main – (20 Laps) [#]-Starting Position

1. 57-Shane Cottle[1]; 2. 24-Landon Simon[2]; 3. 23S-Kyle Simon[4]; 4. 77-Dustin Smith[8]; 5. 14-Chad Wilson[12]; 6. 69R-Dallas Hewitt [16]; 7. 89-Shawn Westerfeld[3]; 8. 21K-Kody Swanson[17]; 9. 21-Carmen Perigo[20]; 10. 54-Matt Westfall[5]; 11. 44-Michael Fischesser[19]; 12. 18K-Todd Keen[21]; 13. 42-Ty Tilton[9]; 14. 74-Drew Rader[7]; 15. 9N-Luke Hall[10]; 16. 53-Steve Little[11]; 17. 91X-Aaron Middaugh[6]; 18. 9G-Cody Gardner[23]; 19. 2DI-Dustin Ingle[15]; 20. 82-Mike Miller[13]; 21. 19-Matt Cooley[18]; 22. O8-Andy Feil[22]; 23. 17-Kevin Myers[14]

K&N Filters UMP Modifieds

Heat 1 – (8 Laps – Top 5 Transfer)

1. 22T-Tony Anderson; 2. 17T-Micheal Tarlton; 3. 11H-Mike Hohlbein; 4. 27-Frank Paladino; 5. 1-Blake Spalding; 6. 24C-Eric Morris; 7. 4G-Bill Griffith; 8. 20K-Bill Keeler; 9. 6-Bj Gregory; 10. 44B-Scott Boyd Sr.

Heat 2 – (8 Laps – Top 5 Transfer)

1. 65-Todd Sherman; 2. 11R-Josh Rice; 3. T5X-Bub Roberts; 4. 9C-Troy Cattarene; 5. 36-Kelly Bowlby; 6. L5-Casey Luedeke; 7. 69JR-Jimmy Farris Jr.; 8. 30-Jon Raney; 9. 97A-Reed Hurst; 10. 19-Ryan Ordway

Heat 3 – (8 Laps – Top 5 Transfer)

1. 95J-Jerry Bowersock; 2. 19B-Brandon Ordway; 3. 16-Jeff Koz; 4. 4L-Mike Learman; 5. 71-Will Norris; 6. 44-Jd Lease; 7. 32-Scott Boyd Jr.; 8. 10-Scott Bowersock; 9. 3W-Dylan Woodling; 10. 53-Hillard Miller

B-Main #1 – (10 Laps – Top 3 Transfer)

1. 20K-Bill Keeler; 2. 69JR-Jimmy Farris Jr.; 3. 97A-Reed Hurst; 4. 44B-Scott Boyd Sr.; 5. 24C-Eric Morris; 6. 44-Jd Lease; 7. 10-Scott Bowersock; 8. 53-Hillard Miller

B-Main #2 – (8 Laps – Top 3 Transfer)

1. 3W-Dylan Woodling; 2. L5-Casey Luedeke; 3. 4G-Bill Griffith; 4. 6-Bj Gregory; 5. 30-Jon Raney; 6. 19-Ryan Ordway; 7. 32-Scott Boyd Jr.

A-Main – (20 Laps) [#]-Starting Position

1. 95J-Jerry Bowersock[2]; 2. 16-Jeff Koz[9]; 3. 11R-Josh Rice[5]; 4. 17T-Micheal Tarlton[1]; 5. 65-Todd Sherman[3]; 6. 19B-Brandon Ordway[6]; 7. 22T-Tony Anderson[4]; 8. 4L-Mike Learman[12]; 9. L5-Casey Luedeke[19]; 10. 11H-Mike Hohlbein[7]; 11. 3W-Dylan Woodling[17]; 12. 20K-Bill Keeler[16]; 13. 71-Will Norris[15]; 14. 69JR-Jimmy Farris Jr.[18]; 15. 4G-Bill Griffith[21]; 16. 1-Blake Spalding[13]; 17. 9C-Troy Cattarene[11]; 18. 27-Frank Paladino[10]; 19. T5X-Bub Roberts[8]; 20. 97A-Reed Hurst[20]; 21. 36-Kelly Bowlby[14]