Jordan Boston Prevails With ASCS Warrior Region At U.S. 36 Raceway’s Bud Shootout

By Bryan Hulbert

CAMERON, Mo. (June 9, 2017) Picking his first career victory with the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps, Nebraska’s Jordan Boston led all by one lap on the way to victory in the Revolution Wraps No. 82 at U.S. 36 Raceway in Cameron, Mo.

Boston’s third overall ASCS victory, with an ASCS Midwest as well as an ASCS National Tour victory at I-90 Speedway leading up to this, Boston held off the Loyet Landscaping No. 05 of Brad Loyet who came to the runner-up finish after starting sixth in Friday’s non-stop A-Feature.

Jay Russell, who led that single lap over Boston, was third with Jack Dover and Cody Baker, from 10th, making up Friday’s top-five.

Miles Paulus sixth was chased by Tony Bruce, Jr. from 15th with Chris Morgan in tow. Racing from the 19th starting spot, Jonathan Cornell clawed his way to a ninth place finish with Mitchell Moore finishing 10th.

Heat Races on Bud Shootout night paid $500 to win. The extra cash went to Jay Russell, Mitchell Moore, and Jack Dover.

Up next for the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps is Valley Speedway in Grain Valley, Mo. on Saturday, June 10. For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to the seven regional tours that make up the over 150 dates across the ASCS Nation, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com

Race Results:

ASCS Warrior Region

U.S. 36 Raceway – Cameron, Mo.

Friday, June 9, 2017

Car Count: 20

Budweiser Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 76-Jay Russell, [1]; 2. 21-Miles Paulus, [3]; 3. 81A-Chris Morgan, [5]; 4. 27-Danny Thoman, [2]; 5. 11W-Wyatt Burks, [6]; 6. 12S-Kameron Key, [4]; 7. 28-Jonathan Cornell, [7]

Boller Motorsports Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 51-Mitchell Moore, [2]; 2. 3Z-Zach Davis, [6]; 3. 32L-Zach Chappell, [1]; 4. 38-Cody Baker, [5]; 5. 34-Corey Nelson, [7]; 6. 93-Taylor Walton, [3]; 7. 292-Chad Jarrett, [4]

Lake Road Warehouse Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 81-Jack Dover, [2]; 2. 05-Brad Loyet, [3]; 3. 92J-J R Topper, [1]; 4. 82-Jordan Boston, [6]; 5. 86-Tony Bruce Jr, [4]; 6. 37-Brian Beebe, [5]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 82-Jordan Boston, [1]; 2. 05-Brad Loyet, [6]; 3. 76-Jay Russell, [3]; 4. 81-Jack Dover, [5]; 5. 38-Cody Baker, [10]; 6. 21-Miles Paulus, [8]; 7. 86-Tony Bruce Jr, [15]; 8. 81A-Chris Morgan, [4]; 9. 28-Jonathan Cornell, [19]; 10. 51-Mitchell Moore, [2]; 11. 11W-Wyatt Burks, [12]; 12. 32L-Zach Chappell, [11]; 13. 93-Taylor Walton, [18]; 14. 3Z-Zach Davis, [7]; 15. 37-Brian Beebe, [16]; 16. 12S-Kameron Key, [17]; 17. 34-Corey Nelson, [13]; 18. 27-Danny Thoman, [14]; 19. 292-Chad Jarrett, [20]; 20. 92J-J R Topper, [9]