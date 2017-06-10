Turpen Wins USCS Feature at Fort Payne

FIFE, Al. (June 9, 2017) – Defending USCS National Champion Morgan Turpen won her 7th USCS Feature race of the 2017 season at Fort Payne Motor Speedway Friday night. Jordon Mallett ran a close 2nd. 3rd was Terry Gray. 4th went to Dale Howard and Lee Moore rounded out the top 5.

2014 USCS Rookie of the Year, Brandon McLain led the next flight in 6th place followed by Joey Schmidt in 7th place. Joe Larkin collected 8th place money. USCS veterans Jeff Willingham 9th and Brian Thomas completed the top ten.