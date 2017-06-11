Cody Baker Gets it Done With ASCS Warrior Region at Valley Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (June 10, 2017) For the third time in his career, Cody Baker put the Ted Hall Motorsports No. 38 at the top of the podium with the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps; earning his first ASCS victory of the season at Valley Speedway in Grain Valley, Mo.

Taking two attempts on the start as the first was scrubbed due to a six car pileup, the second shot at the start didn’t seem to slow down Baker as the No. 38 shot to the lead from the outside line. Using his countless laps of experience at the Valley Speedway over the years, Cody Baker led non-stop for 25 laps.

Jay Russell crossed second while closing the gap on the No. 38 in the closing laps. Having run second for much of the race, Miles Paulus crossed third with Tony Bruce, Jr. from ninth to fourth. Brad Loyet, who was among the cars wadded up on the start, returned to complete the top-five.

Corey Nelson was followed by Oklahoma’s Michael Bookout from 15th. Lane Stone, Danny Thoman, and J.R. Topper made up the top-ten.

The Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps is back on Friday, June 16 at Randolph County Raceway and Saturday, June 17 at Lucas Oil Speedway with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour for the final two nights of Speedweek.

For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to the seven regional tours that make up the over 150 dates across the ASCS Nation, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com.

Race Results:

ASCS Warrior Region

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, Mo.

Saturday, June 10, 2017

Car Count: 18

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 27-Danny Thoman, [2]; 2. 76-Jay Russell, [1]; 3. 38-Cody Baker, [5]; 4. 73-Lane Stone, [6]; 5. 07-Michael Bookout, [3]; (DNS) 1X-Bradlee Ryun,

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 05-Brad Loyet, [1]; 2. 28-Jonathan Cornell, [2]; 3. 86-Tony Bruce Jr, [4]; 4. 93-Taylor Walton, [6]; 5. 92J-J R Topper, [5]; 6. 18X-Nathan Ryun, [3]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Miles Paulus, [1]; 2. 34-Corey Nelson, [3]; 3. 32L-Zach Chappell, [5]; 4. 37-Brian Beebe, [2]; 5. 12S-Kameron Key, [4]; 6. 51-Mitchell Moore, [6]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 38-Cody Baker, [2]; 2. 76-Jay Russell, [4]; 3. 21-Miles Paulus, [5]; 4. 86-Tony Bruce Jr, [9]; 5. 05-Brad Loyet, [8]; 6. 34-Corey Nelson, [1]; 7. 07-Michael Bookout, [15]; 8. 73-Lane Stone, [11]; 9. 27-Danny Thoman, [3]; 10. (DNF) 92J-J R Topper, [13]; 11. (DNF) 18X-Nathan Ryun, [17]; 12. (DNF) 51-Mitchell Moore, [16]; 13. (DNF) 12S-Kameron Key, [14]; 14. (DNF) 32L-Zach Chappell, [6]; 15. (DNF) 28-Jonathan Cornell, [7]; 16. (DNF) 93-Taylor Walton, [10]; 17. (DNF) 37-Brian Beebe, [12]; (DNS) 1X-Bradlee Ryun,

Lucas Oil Powri All Star Midgets

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 2H-Luke Howard, 03:41.505[3]; 2. 926-Morgan Frewaldt, 03:43.886[5]; 3. 3-Dustin Gilbert, 03:45.719[2]; 4. 56Y-Lee Lengel, 03:53.098[6]; 5. (DNF) 7S-Pat Schudy, 02:40.157[1]; 6. (DNF) 10-Jason Walls, 02:13.256[4]; (DNS) 4F-Chad Frewaldt,

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 7S-Pat Schudy, 01:54.736[5]; 2. 3-Dustin Gilbert, 01:57.360[1]; 3. 2H-Luke Howard, 01:59.346[4]; 4. 926-Morgan Frewaldt, 02:00.747[2]; 5. 10-Jason Walls, 02:00.420[6]; 6. 56Y-Lee Lengel, 02:08.547[3]; (DNS) 4F-Chad Frewaldt,