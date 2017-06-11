Giovanni Scelzi Wins King of the West Feature at Tulare
King of the West Sprint Car Series presented by NARC
Thunderbowl Raceway
Tulare, CA
Saturday June 10, 2017
Feature:
1. 83J Giovanni Scelzi
2. 0 Bud Kaeding
3. 37 Mitchell Faccinto
4. 4S Buddy Kofoid
5. 3C DJ Netto
6. 20 Cory Eliason
7. 83 Kyle Hirst
8. 29 Willie Croft
9. 98 Sean Watts
10. 25 Bobby McMahon
11. 12 Jarrett Soares
12. 28 Nathan Rolfe
13. 10 Mathew Moles
14. 3 Craig Stidham
Western IMCA RaceSaver Feature:
1. 45 Monty Ferriera
2. 7Z Zane Blanchard
3. 67 Vaughn Schott
4. 67G Grant Duinkerken
5. 22 Mike Schott
6. 35 Albert Pombo
7. 23T George Tristao
8. 17 Doug Gandy
9. 29 Tony Pombo
10. 5S Mauro Simone
11. 86 Chris Ennis
12. 10F Jared Faria