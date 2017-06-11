Kent Wins at Creek County
Creek County Speedway
Sapulpa, OK
Saturday June 10, 2017
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps): 1. 84-Alex DeCamp, [6]; 2. 13$-Len Larkin, [4]; 3. 42-Justin Dunn, [1]; 4. 17-Brent Bates, [5]; 5. 54-Will Scribner, [3]; 6. 20E-James Esmond, [2]; 7. 30-Joseph Miller, [7]; 8. 79-Tim Kent,
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Jimmy Taylor, [2]; 2. 87F-Brian McClelland, [5]; 3. 28-Zach Alley, [6]; 4. 2E-Roy Entze II, [3]; 5. 22X-Matt Cash, [1]; 6. 22T-Frank Taft, [4]
Heat Race #3 (8 Laps): 1. 10-Kevin Brewer, [4]; 2. 5$-Danny Smith, [6]; 3. 79-Tim Kent, [2]; 4. 53-Brett Wilson, [5]; 5. 24-Ben Frey, [1]; 6. 97-Kevin Cummings, [3]
A-Main (20 Laps): 1. 79-Tim Kent, [3]; 2. 23-Jimmy Taylor, [2]; 3. 87F-Brian McClelland, [6]; 4. 10-Kevin Brewer, [5]; 5. 5$-Danny Smith, [9]; 6. 84-Alex DeCamp, [7]; 7. 17-Brent Bates, [10]; 8. 28-Zach Alley, [8]; 9. 53-Brett Wilson, [12]; 10. 24-Ben Frey, [15]; 11. 2E-Roy Entze II, [11]; 12. 20E-James Esmond, [16]; 13. 22X-Matt Cash, [14]; 14. 13$-Len Larkin, [4]; 15. 30-Joseph Miller, [19]; 16. 97-Kevin Cummings, [18]; 17. 54-Will Scribner, [13]; 18. 22T-Frank Taft, [17]; 19. 42-Justin Dunn, [1]