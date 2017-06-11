Talon Stephens Wins MSA Supermodified Feature at Lorain County Speedway
Lorain County Speedway
Elyria, OH
Saturday June 10, 2017
MSA Super Modified Feature:
1. 30 – Talon Stephens
2. 77 – AJ Lesiecki
3. 36 – Jon Henes
4. 64 – Jim Paller
5. 7 – Charlie Schultz
6. 14 – Jon Lesiecki
7. 81 – Denny Fisher
8. 92 – Larry Lehnert
9. 7 – Joey Wyckoff
10. 48 – Rich Reid
11. 12 – Jake Smith
Crate Sprint Car Feature:
1. 8 – Gregory Schramm
2. 12 – Dylan Watson
3. 31 – Dan Strohsack
4. 23 – Bobby Schramm
5. 92 – Jeremie Wiggins
6. 10 – Tim Johnson
7. 15 – Tim Henthorne
DNS. 7 – Joey Wyckoff