C&M Motorsports Going With Tony Gualda Full Time Moving Forward

In motorsports one of the certain things that happens is change. After a nearly four year run with Andy Forsberg at the helm of the C&M Motorsports No. 7C machine, the team has made the decision to move forward with Tony Gualda as the full time pilot after making a handful of starts with the team so far in 2017.

“We had a great run with Andy Forsberg, and Mandi and I thank him for everything he has done for our race team over the years,” Cody Geaney said. “At this time we felt a change was necessary, and we are looking forward to working with Tony Gualda on a full time basis.”

Tabbed to make a handful of starts aboard the potent C&M Motorsports entry this off-season, Gualda will now fill the dates that were slated for Forsberg, as he becomes the team’s full time driver kicking off this weekend in Antioch, CA with the SCCT.

Gualda and C&M Motorsports have been fast together in 2017 including a trio of Top-10 finishes to go along with a season best fourth place effort at Petaluma Speedway back in May.

“It has been a fun year thus far with C&M Motorsports, and I am really looking forward to getting to take over the seat fulltime moving forward,” Tony Gualda said. “I feel like with more races, I’ll get a chance to learn even more, and I am just really thankful to have this opportunity.”

“Tony has what it takes to be successful in this sport, and we all think with more laps he will show it,” Geaney added. “We wish Andy Forsberg well, and again thank him for the success he brought to our team, but we are now looking forward to what the future holds for our race team.”

2017 BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-14, Wins-0, Top 5’s-5, Top 10’s-8.

