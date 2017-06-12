DJ Netto Tops King of Kings Round in Hanford, CA

PETERSEN MEDIA

DJ Netto turned in a dominating performance on Friday night in Hanford, CA that him lead all 30-laps and score his second feature event win of the 2017 season.

“Lee Lindgren and the boys gave me a really good racecar on Friday night, and we were able to put together 30 good laps on a really slick track and pick up the win,” DJ Netto said.

Going out early in time trials, the Hanford, CA native would time the Tri-C Manufacturing/Netto Ag/Penny Newman Grain backed No. 3c entry in ninth fastest, putting him machine on the front row of his heat race.

Needing to win to make it into the Dash, Netto would stomp on the throttle when the green lights flashed and race his way into the early lead. Staying out front, Netto would pick up the win and move into the Dash where a win in that put him on the pole of the feature event.

Lining up alongside Mitchell Faccinto for the 30-lap feature event, Netto would get the jump on an extremely slick surface and lead the first five laps before the yellow flag flew. With another stoppage coming on the eighth circuit, Netto would again set a nice pace out front until the red flew on lap 11.

The ensuing restart would lead to a 17-lap green flag run and it would see Netto get into slower traffic, but he would do a flawless job of navigating through and looked to be on his way to a win until one last caution flew on the 28th lap and bunched the field back up.

As he did on three previous restarts, Netto broke away from the field and picked up his second win of the season.

Saturday night the team would make the short trip down to Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, CA where they would battle with the King of the West Series.

Timing in seventh fastest in time trials, Netto would again find himself on the front row of his heat race. Picking up another heat race win, Netto would punch his ticket into the Dash where a fifth place finish would place him in the third row for the 30-lap finale.

With original pole sitter, Kyle Hirst, electing to take the back-row challenge on this night, Netto would end up taking the green flag from the second row. The opening five laps of the feature event would see Netto battle with Willie Croft and Mitchell Faccinto for position until the race’s lone stoppage.

The restart would see rubber start to go down on the speedway extremely fast and drivers would soon be in single file formation. Clicking off 25-laps in a hurry, Netto would close his weekend with a fourth place finish.

“Overall it was a good weekend for our race team,” Netto said. “I struggled a little in time trials, but we raced well and were up front both nights. I would have liked to have seen what we could have done if it didn’t take rubber so early, but sometimes you get that in these races.”

2017 BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-28, Wins-2, Top 5’s-10, Top 10’s-14

ON TAP: DJ Netto and the Tri-C Motorsports team will return to action Silver Dollar Speedway on Friday night and will compete at Petaluma Speedway on Saturday.

