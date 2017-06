Feature Winners: June 6 – 11, 2017

Montpelier Motor Speedway – Montpelier, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Brady BaconMontpelier Motor Speedway – Montpelier, IN – USAC – National Midget Championship – Indiana Midget Week – Tyler Courtney

Wednesday June 7, 2017

Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USAC – National Midget Championship – Indiana Midget Week – Michael Pickens

Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Kevin Thomas Jr.

Thursday June 8, 2017

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Chris Windom

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USAC – National Midget Championship – Indiana Midget Week – Michael Pickens

Susquehanna Speedway – York Haven, PA – Pa Sprint Series – Scott Ellerman

Susquehanna Speedway – York Haven, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Greg Hodnett

Accord Speedway – Accord, NY – Crate Sprint Cars – Rich MellorAttica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – FAST – 305 Sprint Car Series – Paul WeaverAttica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – FAST – 410 Sprint Car Series – Tim ShafferBatesville Motor Speedway – Batesville, AR – ASCS – Mid-South Region – Sammy SwindellBlack Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars – Tom SiresBloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Brady ShortBloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – USAC – National Midget Championship – Indiana Midget Week – Tyler CourtneyBloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Ryan TurnerChandler Motor Speedway – Chandler, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Stephen SchnapfClinton County Motor Speedway – Mill Hall, PA – Pa Sprint Series / Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series – Scott EllermanDakotah Speedway – Mandan, ND – Western North Dakota Sprints – Greg NikitenkoDixieland Speedway – Elizabeth City, NC – Virginia Sprint Series – Jeff TaylorFort Payne Motor Speedway – Fife, AL – United Sprint Car Series – Morgan TurpenGallatin Speedway – Belgrade, MT – ASCS – Frontier Region – Rained OutHartford Motor Speedway – Hartford, MI – Sprints on Dirt – Chad BlondeJackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – Midwest Sprint Touring Series – Gregg BakkerJackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Dusty BallengerKings Speedway – Hanford, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – D.J. NettoKnoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – World of Outlaws – Brad SweetKnoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Kade HigdayLernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – A.J. FlickLimaland Motorsports Park – Lima, OH – Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series – Shane CottleLincoln Speedway – Lincoln, IL – All Star Circuit of Champions – Carson MacedoLincoln Speedway – Lincoln, IL – POWRi – DII Midget Car Series – Tyler VantollWest Texas Raceway – Lubbock, TX – ASCS – National Tour – Sizzlin’ Summer Speedweek – Jake BubakMohawk International Raceway – Akwesasne, NY – Empire Super Sprints – Steve PoirierOcean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – Bay Cities Racing Association – David PrickettOhsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ON – Crate Sprint Cars – Aaron TurkeyOhsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ON – Patriot Sprint Tour – Dylan WestbrookOshkosh SpeedZone – Oshkosh, WI – Interstate Racing Association – Mike KertscherPath Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – Wingless Super Sportsman – Craig PerigoRed Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK – Non-Wing Sprint Cars – Joe Wood Jr.River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association – Rained OutRPM Speedway – Crandall, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Rained OutSilver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Chase JohnsonThunder Mountain Speedway – Brookville, PA – Allegheny Sprint Tour – Rained OutTrail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – David HolbrookTri-City Motor Speedway – Auburn, MI – Great Lakes Super Sprints – Jared HorstmanUS 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – ASCS – Warrior Region – Jordan BostonWestern Speedway – Victoria, BC – WILROC – Jeff MontgomeryWestern Speedway – Victoria, BC – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Jeff MontgomeryWilliams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Freddie Rahmer

Abilene Speedway – Abilene, TX – Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series – Justin ZimmermanAirborne Park Speedway – Plattsburgh, NY – Empire Super Sprints – Matt TannerAnderson Speedway – Anderson, IN – United States Speed Association – Dameron TaylorArizona Speedway – Queen Creek,AZ – USAC – Southwest Sprint Car Championship – Charles Davis Jr.Auto City Speedway – Clio, MI – Auto Value Super Sprints – Ryan LittBear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – USAC – DMA Midget Championship – Adam WhitneyBlue Ridge Motorsports Park – Blue Ridge, GA – United Sprint Car Series – Morgan TurpenBoone Speedway – Boone, IA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Bob HildrethBrockville Ontario Speedway – Brockville, ON – Patriot Sprint Tour – Rick WilsonBubba Raceway Park – Ocala, FL – Top Gun Sprint Car Series – Rained OutButler Motor Speedway – Quincy, MI – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Ken MackeyCanandaigua Motorsports Park – Canandaigua, NY – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Jason WhippleCharleston Raceway – Charleston, IL – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Steve ThomasCitrus County Speedway – Inverness, FL – Southern Sprintcar Shootout – Rained OutCottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Rained OutCreek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – Champ Sprints – Tim KentCrystal Motor Speedway – Crystal, MI – Great Lakes Super Sprints / National Racing Alliance – Mike BurkinDelaware International Speedway – Delmar, DE – Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series – Tim TannerDevil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Rained OutEagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Adam GullionEagle Track Raceway – Republic, WA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Chris OchsEl Paso County Raceway – Calhan, CO – Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association – Bob HarrFremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – FAST – 305 Sprint Car Series – Paul WeaverFremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – FAST – 410 Sprint Car Series – Brian LaySabine Motor Speedway – Many, LA – Louisiana Outlaw Racesaver Sprints – Tommy Johnson Jr.Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – Northwest Focus Midget Series – Tristin ThomasGrays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – Northwest Wingless Tour – Rob LindseyI-35 Speedway – Winston, MO – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing – Wyatt BurksJamestown Speedway – Jamestown, ND – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association – Jordan AdamsJunction Motor Speedway – Mccool Junction, NE – National Championship Racing Association / Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series – Jason MartinKennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Marcus ThomasKnoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Nate Van HaaftenKnoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – World of Outlaws – Donny SchatzLawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Kevin Thomas Jr.Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – USAC – National Midget Championship – Indiana Midget Week – Rico AbreuLawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – Champ Sprints – Shawn BloomquistLawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – Wingless Limited Sprints – Ryan DeanLebanon I-44 Speedway – Lebanon, MO – POWRi – West Midget Car Series – Tucker KlaasmeyerLexington 104 Speedway – Lexington, NT – Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association – CancelledLincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – A.J. HopkinsLincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Jordan GivlerLincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Danny DietrichLorain County Speedway – Elyria, OH – Crate Sprint Cars – Gregory SchrammLorain County Speedway – Elyria, OH – Midwest Supermodified Association – Talon StephensMacon Speedway – Macon, IL – All Star Circuit of Champions – Justin PeckMadera Speedway – Madera, CA – 360 Supermodifieds – Donnie Large Sr.Madera Speedway – Madera, CA – USAC – HPD Midget Car Championship – Jessie Love IVMagic Valley Speedway – Twin Falls, ID – Idaho Six Cylinder Racing League – Riley RogersMarysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – Economy Sprints – Adam ErmolenkoMarysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Tyler SeaveyMercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Andy PriestMercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Michael BauerNew Egypt Speedway – New Egypt, NJ – Northeast Wingless Sprint Cars – Ryan GodownOswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – Small Block Supermodifieds – Jesse BearupOswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – Supermodifieds – Dave Shullick Jr.Oswego Speedway – Oswego, NY – Supermodifieds – Keith ShampineParagon Speedway – Paragon, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Josh CunninghamPark Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson, SD – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Eric LutzPetaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – Bay Cities Racing Association – Cory ElliottPetaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour – Casey McClainPlacerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Sean BeckerPlymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – Midwest Sprint Car Association – Brandon McMullenPlymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN – Crate Sprint Cars – Garrett SaundersPort Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – PA Sprint Series – Drew RitcheyPort Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Greg HodnettPortsmouth Raceway Park – Portsmouth, OH – Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series – Dustin SmithRiverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – ASCS – Mid-South Region – Howard MooreRoute 66 Motor Speedway – Amarillo, TX – ASCS – National Tour – Sizzlin’ Summer Speedweek – Kyle BellmSabine Motor Speedway – Many, LA – Sprint Series of Texas – CancelledSandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – New Mexico Motor Racing Association – Shon DeskinsSanta Maria Speedway – Santa Maria, CA – USAC – West Coast Sprint Car Championship – Ryan BernalSelinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgove, PA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Eric TomecekSkagit Speedway – Alger, WA – Sportsman Sprints – Kelsey CarpenterSkagit Speedway – Alger, WA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Colton HeathSouthern New Mexico Speedway – Las Cruces, NM – POWRi – New Mexico 305 Winged Sprints – Kyle McCutcheonSouthern Oregon Speedway – Central Point, OR – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Rained OutStar Speedway – Ephing, NH – 350 Supermodifieds – Justin StaceySuperbowl Speedway – Greenville, TX – Sprint Car Bandits – Michael DaySusquehanna Speedway – York Haven, PA – Super Sportsman – Russ MittenThunderbird Raceway – Muskegon, MI – Sprints on Dirt – Chad BlondeThunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – IMCA Western RaceSaver Series – Monty FerrieraThunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – King of the West Sprint Car Series – Giovanni ScelziTri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN – Midwest Sprint Car Series – Chase StockonValley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – ASCS – Warrior Region – Cody BakerValley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – POWRi – All Star Midgets – Pat SchudyValvoline Raceway – Sydney, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Rained OutVentura Raceway – Ventura, CA – Focus Midgets – Jet DavisonVentura Raceway – Ventura, CA – Sr. Sprints – Wally PankratzWayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH – Ohio Sprint Car Series – Cole DuncanWaynesfield Raceway Park – Waynesfield, OH – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Drew RaderWestern Speedway – Victoria, BC – WILROC – Jeff MontgomeryWestern Speedway – Victoria, BC – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Duane ZeinstraWilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – Interstate Racing Association – Matt VandevereWilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars – Jordan MattsonWoodhull Raceway – Woodhull, NY – Capital Regional Sprintcar Agency – Tyler Boniface

34 Raceway – West Burlington, IA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Chad Kemenah34 Raceway – West Burlington, IA – USAC IMRA Midget Car Series – Tyson HartAngell Park Speedway – Sun Prarie, WI – Badger Midget Auto Racing Association – Scott HattonAngell Park Speedway – Sun Prarie, WI – Midwest Sprint Car Association – Scotty NeitzelDouble-X Speedway – California, MO – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Tyler BlankEagle Track Raceway – Republic, WA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Chris OchsKokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars – Kevin Thomas Jr.Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USAC – National Midget Championship – Indiana Midget Week – Spencer Bayston