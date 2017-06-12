Granite City Speedway awaits World of Outlaws on June 20

From Tony Veneziano

SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. (June 9, 2017) — The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series is set to visit Granite City Speedway in Sauk Rapids, Minn., for the third consecutive year on Tuesday, June 20 for an event presented by Marthaler Chevrolet of Glenwood.

Shane Stewart was victorious at Granite City Speedway last year, taking the lead from Kerry Madsen on lap-11, after starting second. Stewart held off Brad Sweet in the late going to pick up his first win in the state of Minnesota.

In 2015, Donny Schatz, the eight-time and defending series champion won a thrilling race at Granite City Speedway over Stewart and Danny Lasoski, who finished third. Lasoski, the 2001 World of Outlaws champion, led the first 26 laps from the pole, before Stewart got by for the top spot. Stewart led a single lap, and then Schatz charged by to take command for the final three circuits to score the inaugural World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series win at Granite City Speedway.

Stewart has finishes of first and second at Granite City Speedway in the previous two World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series events, which puts him at the top of the leader board for best average finish at the three-eighths-mile. Schatz looks to rebound at Granite City Speedway, after a mechanical failure put him out of last year’s race at the track.

Joey Saldana has a pair of top-10 finishes in his two starts at Granite City Speedway, as does Sweet and Logan Schuchart. Daryn Pittman, David Gravel, Paul McMahan, Jason Sides and Jacob Allen all have perfect attendance as well at Granite City Speedway and each has one top-10 finish to their credit.

Jason Johnson, who finished fifth, along with Greg Wilson and Clyde Knipp each made their debut at Granite City Speedway in 2016.

Sheldon Haudenschild and Brent Marks, who are battling for the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award in 2017, will each be make their first trip to Granite City Speedway this year. Kraig Kinser, who is back on the road again this year with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series, will also be making his debut at Granite City Speedway.

Tickets for the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series presented by Marthaler Chevrolet of Glenwood at Granite City Speedway on Tuesday, June 20, can be purchased online at https://slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by calling 815-344-2023 and at the track on race day.

Fans can also save $5 on General Admission tickets when purchased at participating NAPA Auto Parts stores. Tickets buyers will exchange their NAPA receipt for a race ticket at the Main Grandstand ticket booth on race day.