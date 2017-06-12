Six Nights of Ohio Speedweek Coming LIVE to TheCushion.Com

From Peterson Media

The month of June heats the racing action up around the country, but in one region things pick up immensely and that is in the great state of Ohio. June 16th-24th the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions invade the Buckeye state for eight nights of racing known as Ohio Speedweek, and TheCushion.Com will bring fans around the world six nights of LIVE Pay-Per-View action.

“Ohio Speedweek is often referred to as one of the most grueling weeks of the year, and we are happy to finally bring fans what they have been wanting for years, LIVE PPV coverage,” T2 Digital’s Ian Marvuglio said. “Mid-Week racing attracts fans, and this week of racing packs cars in the pit area on a nightly basis, and you never really know who will show up at any given time and take a shot against the ASCoC.”

During the 2016 version of Ohio Speedweek, the series averaged 48 cars a night with special appearances by Kyle Larson, Rico Abreu. With Abreu already committed to five nice of actions along with Larson at Wayne County and Sharon, the added star pour along with the stars and cars of the ASCoC should make the 2017 edition of Speedweek another cant miss event.

June 16th the coverage will kick off with the 2017 Ohio Speedweek opener at Attica Raceway Park. June 18thTheCushion.com picks the series up at the racy ¼ mile Waynesfield Raceway Park in Waynesfield, OH, as cameras will follow them to Wayne County Speedway on the 19th, and Hartford, OH’s Sharon Speedway on June 20th.

June 21st will give the series a day off to rest and give teams a day to regroup for the final trio of races before the series makes its first start at the big 3/8 mile Muskingum County Speedway since the 2006 season on June 22nd.

June 24th a very daunting week comes to a close as TheCushion.Com will be LIVE for the eighth and final night of Ohio Speedweek as the series takes to Atomic Speedway. At the end of the night not only will the race winner celebrate, but also a very deserving Ohio Speedweek Champion will be crowned.

Drivers expected to compete at times during Ohio Speedweek include 2016 champion, Chad Kemenah, Caleb Armstrong, Caleb Helms, Ryan Smith, Tim Shaffer, Max Stambrough, TJ Michael, Brandon Matus, as well as outsiders including Rico Abreu, Carson Macedo, Parker Price-Miller, Danny Dietrich, and many more from around the region.

“TheCushion.Com is looking forward to this great opportunity to work with these awesome tracks as well as the ASCoC during this special week,” Marvuglio added. “I think fans will enjoy seeing teams go from track to track and adapting to different configurations, sizes, and surfaces on a nightly basis.”

With still a week until the first green flag drops in Ohio, TheCushion.com is still finalizing pricing for each event, and will make announcements as soon as information becomes available.