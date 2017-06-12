USAC/ARDC MIDGETS GO BACK-TO-BACK IN WILLIAMS GROVE DOUBLEHEADER

From USAC

The “USAC Triple Crown Showdown” at Williams Grove (PA) Speedway is next up for the USAC Eastern Midgets presented by ARDC. This weekend will include complete Midget programs Thursday and Friday nights on the half-mile dirt oval, in conjunction with Thursday’s AMSOIL USAC National Sprint Cars and Friday’s USAC Silver Crown Championship “Ted Horn-Bill Schindler Memorial.”

Alex Bright will lead the series into the pair of Williams Grove races after finishing fourth and second in recent races at Pottsville and York Haven, Pa.

Bright has a 54-point lead over Ryan Greth in the USAC/ARDC standings. Greth won the most recent race, at Susquehanna Speedway May 20.

Bright and Greth will have to contend with some of the USAC National Midget division’s best, including series point leader Brady Bacon, four-time USAC National Sprint winner Thomas Meseraull and five of the Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports contingent of defending champ Tanner Thorson, Spencer Bayston, Holly Shelton, Ryan Robinson and Tanner Carrick.

Other 2017 USAC/ARDC feature winners have included Bright April 1 at Newmanstown, PA, Trevor Kobylarz won at Susquehanna April 29 and Brenden Bright won at Big Diamond Speedway May 19.

This weekend’s races will be the first for USAC-sanctioned Midgets at the “Grove” in 28 years! John Heydenreich won the 1989 race. Other previous Williams Grove USAC Midget winners have been Rich Vogler (1988), Mel Kenyon (1986 and 87), Bruce Field (1985), Danny Caruthers (1971) and Jimmy Davies (1956).