BMP Speedway Welcomes Inaugural Northwest Challenge Series Event This Friday and Saturday for Harvey Ostermiller Special

Inside Line Promotions



BILLINGS, Mont. (June 13, 2017) – BMP Speedway will host the inaugural Northwest Challenge Series event this Friday and Saturday during the Harvey Ostermiller Special.

The Northwest Challenge Series is an 11-race series featuring 360ci winged sprint cars comprised of the NSA Series, which is based in Montana and has roots in Western Canada, and the Washington-state based Summer Thunder Sprint Series.

Both nights pay $2,000 to win as the doubleheader is billed to showcase some of the top drivers in Montana, Western Canada and the Northwest as well as select competitors from across the country.

Canadian Casey Adams and Texas native Travis Rilat split the opening NSA Series doubleheader. They are the only two racers to earn a top five in each of the two NSA Series races this season.

Washington native Jason Solwold has won two of the four Summer Thunder Sprint Series events as fellow Washingtonian Austen Wheatley claimed the season opener and Oregon resident Roger Crockett was victorious during the most recent race.

In addition to sprint cars, WISSOTA super stocks, WISSOTA street stocks and WISSOTA midwest modifieds will also compete both nights during the Harvey Ostermiller Special. The event honors longtime Billings resident Harvey Ostermiller, who was instrumental in the community as well as in racing throughout the region prior to his passing last year.

The front gates are slated to open at 5:30 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m. each night.

Tickets for both nights are $16 ($12 pre-buy on Friday and $14 pre-buy on Saturday) for adults and $12 ($8 pre-buy on Friday and $10 pre-buy on Saturday) for seniors, military members and students ages 12 to 17 years old. Admission is free for children ages 11 and younger. Pit passes are $30 per person.

To take advantage of the pre-buy specials, which end the night before each race, visit http://www.BMPSpeedway.com/schedule .

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday for the Harvey Ostermiller Special featuring the NSA Series sprint cars, WISSOTA super stocks, WISSOTA street stocks and WISSOTA midwest modifieds

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.BMPSpeedway.com

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/BMPSpeedway

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BMPSpeedway

NORTH-AMERICAN SPEED ASSOCIATION –

The North-American Speed Association is a 360ci winged sprint car series that dates back to the mid-1990s. NSA Founder Mike Quigley, who is a former sprint car driver and the current owner at BMP Speedway in Billings, Mont., established the series to hold marquee events throughout the West Coast, Western Canada and Montana.

NORTHWEST CHALLENGE SERIES –

In a show of unity to grow winged sprint car racing in the Pacific Northwest and Central Montana, the Washington-based Summer Thunder Sprint Series has partnered with the Montana and Western Canada-based North-American Speed Association to create a special 11-race Northwest Challenge Series for teams in the Pacific Northwest, Central Montana and Western Canada.

TRACKS –

BMP SPEEDWAY (Billings, Mont.) – It is a semi-banked, 3/8-mile oval. The track hosts weekly racing from the middle of May through late September. For more information, visit http://www.BMPSpeedway.com.

CASTROL RACEWAY (Edmonton, Alberta, Canada) – It is a semi-banked, 3/8-mile track. It showcases weekly racing and special events from May through October. For more information, visit http://www.CastrolRaceway.com.

CENTRAL WASHINGTON STATE FAIR RACEWAY (Yakima, Wash.) – It is a semi-banked, 3/8-mile clay oval located at the Central Washington State Fairgrounds. The track only hosts special events each year.

DRAYTON VALLEY SPEEDWAY (Drayton Valley, Alberta, Canada) – It is a semi-banked, 3/8-mile track that was re-opened in 2016. For more information, visit http://www.DVSpeedway.com.

ELECTRIC CITY SPEEDWAY (Great Falls, Mont.) – It is a semi-banked, 3/10-mile oval that was built in the early 1950s. The facility showcases weekly events from late April until early September. For more information, visit http://www.ElectricCitySpeedway.com .

SKAGIT SPEEDWAY (Alger, Wash.) – It is a semi-banked, 3/10-mile track that was established in 1954. The oval puts on weekly events from April through September every season. For more information, visit http://www.SkagitSpeedway.com.

INSIDE LINE PROMOTIONS –

Inside Line Promotions specializes in affordable public relations and media management for motor sports drivers, teams, sponsors, tracks, series, events, organizations and manufacturers. ILP Founder Shawn Miller leverages professional journalism with new media technologies and social networking to improve your exposure and the return on investment for your sponsors.

To meet the media relations needs of your program by joining Team ILP, contact Shawn at 541-510-3663 or Shawn@InsideLinePromotions.com . For more information on Inside Line Promotions, visit http://www.InsideLinePromotions.com.

*PHOTO BY HURD PHOTOGRAPHY*