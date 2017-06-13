Brady Bacon Wins Opening Night of Eastern Storm

BECHELSVILLE, Pa. (June 13, 2017) — Brady Bacon won the opening night of the 2017 Eastern Storm tour for the USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series Tuesday night at Grandview Speedway during the Jesse Hockett Classic.

Bacon and C.J. Leary traded the lead back and forth late in the main event until Leary was held up in slower traffic. This allowed Bacon to drive away to the victory. Leary held on for second with Chris Windom, Kevin Thomas Jr, and Justin Grant rounding out the top five.