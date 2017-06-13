It’s Lewis Automotive DCRP Sprint Car Nationals Week!

By Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (June 13, 2017) – The time is here!

The town of Dodge City in the plains of southwest Kansas has a storied history of showdowns and the like.

Another showdown for the ages is slated for this Friday and Saturday, June 16 and 17, with the Inaugural Lewis Automotive DCRP Sprint Car Nationals atop the 3/8-mile Dodge City Raceway Park.

A varied band of invaders will storm the city from all directions, all in search of their own cut of the largest 305-ci Sprint Car purse to ever be distributed within the state of Kansas including Saturday night’s $3,000 winner’s share.

Reigning DCRP Sprint Car champion Taylor Velasquez of Turpin, OK, leads the DCRP regulars into the event against the host of challengers. Ty Williams of Arcadia, OK, has reached victory lane in the opening two Sprint Car cards of the season at DCRP with Aurora, Colorado’s Jake Bubak besting the field in the most recent outing on May 28.

The Vitals:

What: The Inaugural Lewis Automotive DCRP Sprint Car Nationals. DCRP Sprint Cars will be in action on both Friday and Saturday night with IMCA Modifieds in action as well both nights. The IMCA Stock Cars round out the Saturday card.

When: This Friday and Saturday, June 16 and June 17. Friday’s racing gets under way at 8:00 p.m. with Saturday’s action going green at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south.

The Format: A full card awaits fans and competitors alike on both night. Pill draw will determine heat race lineups on both night.

Friday’s action will feature heat races, multiple “B” Mains and an “A” Main.

Starting over with a clean slate on Saturday night, heat races and then qualifiers for the top 40 in heat race passing points will set the grid for “C” Mains, “B” Mains and the championship “A” Main. Any driver not competing in the Friday program can start no better than 11th in the Saturday main event.

The Payout: Friday’s feature offers up $500-to-win and $125-to-start. Non-qualifiers will pocket $100.

Saturday’s “A” Main payout is as follows: 1st – $3,000, 2nd – $2,500, 3rd – $2,200, 4th – $2,000, 5th – $1,700, 6th – $1,500, 7th – $1,200, 8th – $1,000, 9th – $950, 10th – $900, 11th – $850, 12th – $800, 13th – $750, 14th – $725, 15th – $700, 16th – $675, 17th – $650, 18th – $625, 19th – $600, 20th $600, 21st – $600, 22nd – $600, 23rd – $600, 24th – $600.

Saturday “C” Main non-transfers will earn $100 with “B” Main non-transfers earning $200.

The Regulations: Standard Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Car rules will be in effect for the Lewis Automotive DCRP Sprint Car Nationals, with the following items to be noted:

—Right rear tire may be either the Hoosier Racesaver or Hoosier 105×16.0-15 Medium or 105×18.0-15 Hard. Any tire is allowed on the other three corners.

—Top wing (maximum 5×5) must be totally flat to run a wicker bill up to two inches. No wicker bills permitted on dished wings. Sideboards on the top wing must be 90 degrees square to center foil. The leading edge of the nose wing can be no further forward than 20 inches of the leading edge of the front axle.

—Cockpit adjustable weight jacks, shocks or wings will not be permitted. Titanium brakes are okay.

The Tickets & Pit Passes: Tickets to the Lewis Automotive DCRP Sprint Car Nationals are $15 for adults on June 16 and then $20 for adults on June 17 with children 11 and under admitted free when accompanied by an adult. Pit passes are $30 each night.

The Entry Fee: No entry fee.

The Accomodations: The Comfort Suites located at 2700 West Wyatt Earp Boulevard is the official lodging partner of Dodge City Raceway Park. The Comfort Suites official internet site is located at https://www.choicehotels.com/kansas/dodge-city/comfort-suites-hotels/ks193.

Race fans staying at the Comfort Suites will want to request the special DCRP rate for their visit.

The 2017 season at Dodge City Raceway Park consists of 14 total scheduled nights of racing action, culminating with the return of the World of Outlaws Sprint Car series for the “Boot Hill Showdown” on October 27-18. The complete 2017 schedule of events at Dodge City Raceway Park is available at http://www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule/.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.