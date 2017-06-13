NCRA Sprint Stop at Salina Posponed

From David Smith Jr.

PARK CITY, Ks. (June 12, 2017) – Officials with the National Championship Racing Association of Park City, Kansas presented by Precise Racing Products announced on Monday the scheduled Saturday night, June 24, event at Salina Speedway in Salina, Kansas for the series 360-ci sprint car division has been postponed until a later date. This originally scheduled event would have been in conjunction with the Carpetland Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series presented by Malvern Bank.

Don’t forget the NCRA sprint car division will be back in action this coming Father’s Day – Sunday night at 81 Speedway in Park City for the annual running of the Bill Hall Memorial.