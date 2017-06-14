35th Annual Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Cometic Gasket will blast-off June 16 at Attica Raceway Park

By Tyler Altmeyer

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (June 14, 2017) – An open wheel tradition celebrating 35 years in 2017, Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Cometic Gasket will hit center stage beginning Friday evening, June 16, at Attica Raceway Park, igniting an eight-race/nine-day Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions campaign that will stretch to all four corners of The Buckeye State. “America’s Series” will visit eight different facilities during the 2017 Ohio Sprint Speedweek schedule, and for the first time in Series history, seven of the eight Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Cometic Gasket programs will be broadcast live via internet pay-per-views on www.thecushion.com or www.eldoraspeedway.com.

Returning for a third straight year, Concord, Ohio-based Cometic Gasket, a worldwide supplier of gaskets and engine sealing solutions, will be the official engine gasket of Ohio Sprint Speedweek, as well as the presenting sponsor for the entire eight-race campaign.

“We are proud to associate ourselves with Ohio Sprint Speedweek, as well as the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions,” said Bob Gorman, Founder and CEO of Cometic Gasket. “Cometic is rooted in motorsports and we appreciate being a part of such a long-standing tradition. Dirt track racing is the backbone of all things motorsports, as well as a major market for our organization. We hope to see everyone at the track.”

Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Cometic Gasket will ignite on Friday evening, June 16, at Attica Raceway Park in Attica. The annual Speedweek opener will be followed by appearances at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg on Saturday, June 17; Waynesfield Raceway Park in Waynesfield on Sunday, June 18; Wayne County Speedway in Orrville on Monday, June 19; Sharon Speedway in Hartford on Tuesday, June 20; Muskingum County Speedway in Zanesville on Thursday, June 22; Limaland Motorsports Park in Lima on Friday, June 23; and Atomic Speedway in Waverly on Saturday, June 24. The only off-day, scheduled for Wednesday, June 21, will be used as a potential rain date for any of the events contested on June 16-20. Each event will award a $5,000 top prize, as well as full points toward the 2017 Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions title chase.

Similar to 2016, points will be tallied over the course of Ohio Sprint Speedweek with the top-ten finishers in the overall standings sharing a portion of a $3,000 point fund. In addition, multiple win bonuses will also be up for grabs on behalf of Cometic Gasket. Teams that accomplish two or more victories during Ohio Sprint Speedweek will be eligible for a bonus equalling at least $500. Two victories will solidify a $500 bonus, and as the win count increases, the bonus total will also increase. Teams that accomplish at least three victories will be awarded an additional bonus of $3,000. An additional $4,000 will be given to any team that can visit victory lane four times over the duration of Speedweek and if any single team can win five races, a $5,000 bonus will be awarded. The total bonus for any one team winning two events: $500; three events: $3,500, four events: $7,500; five events: $12,500.

As previously mentioned, seven of the eight Ohio Sprint Speedweek events will be broadcast live via online pay-per-views. Complete with hot laps, qualifying time trials, heat races, and respective main events, Ohio Sprint Speedweek programs at Attica Raceway Park, Waynesfield Raceway Park, Wayne County Speedway, Sharon Speedway, Muskingum County Speedway, and Atomic Speedway will each be broadcast via www.thecushion.com. Round two of Ohio Sprint Speedweek at Eldora Speedway will be broadcast via www.eldoraspeedway.com. Fans seeking additional information pertaining to pricing and available pay-per-view packages should visit The Cushion and Eldora Speedway online.

Chad Kemenah, the most recent winner during Arctic Cat All Star competition at 34 Raceway in Burlington, Iowa, will lead the Arctic Cat All Star charge into Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Cometic Gasket as not only the defending Series champion, but also as the defending Speedweek champion, earning his second in 2016. Kemenah, who owns three victories on the season, sits on top of the current title chase with an impressive 180-point lead; an advantage equalling over one entire program.

Despite Kemenah’s massive advantage, the battle for second through fourth in the Arctic Cat All Star championship remains close with only 50 points separating second year traveler Caleb Armstrong, the “Kunkletown Kid” Ryan Smith, and Findlay, Ohio’s Caleb Helms. Arctic Cat All Star Rookie of the Year contender Max Stambaugh, recently earning his second top-ten finish of the 2017 season, rounds-out the top-five in the current Arctic Cat All Star championship standings.

“Sprint car racers and fans alike look forward to Speedweek each and every year. It’s grueling. It’s long. It takes a lot of sweat, hard work and dedication, but I’m sure the racers wouldn’t have it any other way,” Tony Stewart said, owner of the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions. “I want to thank all of the tracks and other organizations for helping us put this together, especially Cometic Gasket. The amount of support Ohio Sprint Speedweek attracts is overwhelming. I’m confident this will be around for another 35 years.”

Those seeking additional news and notes regarding Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Cometic Gasket should visit each facility live on the Web. Information pertaining to ticket prices, reserved seat information and support divisions can be found online.

Ohio Sprint Speedweek Presented by Cometic Gasket:

Day Date Tack Gates Hot Laps On The Web Friday 6/16/17 Attica 5:00PM 6:15PM http://www.atticaracewaypark.com/ Saturday 6/17/17 Eldora 4:00PM 6:00PM http://www.eldoraspeedway.com/ Sunday 6/18/17 Waynsfield 5:00PM 6:00PM http://www.waynesfieldmotorsportspark.com/ Monday 6/19/17 Wayne Co. 3:00PM 6:10PM http://www.waynecountyspeedway.com/ Tuesday 6/20/17 Sharon 4:00PM 6:20PM http://www.sharonspeedway.com/ Wednesday 6/21/17 Rain Date Thursday 6/22/17 Muskingum 4:00PM 6:30PM http://www.muskingumcountyspeedway.com/ Friday 6/23/17 Lima 5:00PM 6:30PM http://www.limaland.com/ Saturday 6/24/17 Atomic 4:00PM 6:00PM http://www.atomicspeedway.net/

Ohio Sprint Speedweek Previous Champions:

2016 – Chad Kemenah

2015 – Greg Wilson

2014 – Dale Blaney

2013 – Tim Shaffer

2012 – Stevie Smith

2011 – Tim Shaffer

2010 – David Gravel

2009 – Stevie Smith

2008 – Randy Hannagan

2007 – Shane Stewart

2006 – Dale Blaney

2005 – Kelly Kinser

2004 – Dale Blaney

2003 – Dale Blaney

2002 – Chad Kemenah

2001 – Dean Jacobs

2000 – Kenny Jacobs

1999 – Joey Saldana

1998 – Frankie Kerr

1997 – Joey Saldana

1996 – Frankie Kerr

1995 – Dale Blaney

1994 – Frankie Kerr

1993 – Frankie Kerr

1992 – Kevin Huntley

1991 – Sammy Swindell

1990 – Sammy Swindell

1989 – Dave Blaney

1988 – Jimmy Sills

1987 – Keith Kauffman

1986 – Bobby Allen

1985 – Jack Hewitt

1984 – Steve Kinser

1983 – Bobby Davis, Jr.

Current Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions Standings (June 14, 2017):

1. Chad Kemenah – 2302

2. Caleb Armstrong – 2122

3. Ryan Smith – 2092

4. Caleb Helms – 2072

5. Max Stambaugh – 1900

6. T.J. Michael – 1810

7. Brandon Spithaler – 1687

8. Brandon Matus – 1676

9. John Garvin – 1602

10. Tyler Esh – 1595

About Cometic Gasket:

Cometic Gasket, Inc., is a leading worldwide supplier of gaskets and engine sealing solutions for the Automotive, Powersports, Original Equipment and Remanufactured Engine Industries. Cometic was founded in 1989 and has grown into a global leader and innovator in the highly competitive engine supplier marketplace. Housed in a 70,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing center in Concord, Ohio, Cometic Gasket is family owned and operated, offering over 90,000 SKUs, shipping gaskets and engine sealing solutions across the globe.

Additional Arctic Cat All Star Series Info:

Those seeking additional information regarding the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions should visit its official online home at www.allstarsprint.com. Series updates and breaking news will be posted regularly on the official Twitter account of the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions: https://twitter.com/ASCoC. Find full text results from each and every event, as well as an up-to-date schedule, online at www.allstarsprint.com/schedule/.

About the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All-Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. After a 10 year stint as owner of the All Stars, Miller passed control of the series to Bert Emick in 1980; a reign that would continue through 2002. Guy Webb then purchased the series from Emick in the summer of 2002 and served as the series President for the next 12 years. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015.

About Arctic Cat:

The Arctic Cat brand is among the most widely recognized and respected in the recreational vehicle industry. The company designs, engineers, manufactures and markets all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-sides and snowmobiles, in addition to related parts, garments and accessories under the Arctic Cat® and Motorfist® brand names. Arctic Cat Inc.’s world headquarters is located in Minneapolis, Minnesota. More information about Arctic Cat and its products is available at www.ArcticCat.com.