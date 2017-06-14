FAST 410 standings tighten; FAST 305 teams head to Limaland

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – The chase for the $10,000 All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST 410 Championship Series presented by Ohio Logistics crown has tightened up after a big double-header of FAST racing this past weekend. And, the teams battling for the championship of the JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Championship Series presented by Engine Pro finally got a weekend of competition in as they prepare to hit the road and compete on the high banks of LimalandMotorsportsPark in Lima, Ohio Friday, June 16.

“Mother Nature finally cooperated with both tracks and the racing was exciting and entertaining. The points are close and the next few months will be a lot of fun to watch,” said Rich Famer, FAST President.

“We are looking forward to taking our 20 plus FAST 305 teams to Limaland Friday. They put on a hell of a show last year and created quite the buzz among the Limaland fans. I know the teams are excited to get to experience a new track,” Farmer added.

The FAST 410 sprint teams competed at AtticaRacewayPark in Attica, Ohio on Friday, June 9 and it was Aliquippa, Pennsylvania’s Tim Shaffer scoring his second series win of 2017. FAST competitor Chris Andrews finished second followed by Ohio Sprint Car Series 2016 champion Cole Duncan and FAST drivers Tyler Gunn and DJ Foos rounding out the top five.

Saturday, June 10 would find the FAST teams at Fremont Speedway. Genoa, Ohio’s Brian Lay led all 30 laps for his first victory of the season. The win, coupled with Foos’ 11th place finish and Andrews’ third place run really tightened up the FAST point standings.

Foos, who has led the FAST points since opening night, has a slim 21 point lead over Andrews with Lay moving to within 67 markers and Gunn pulling into fourth in the standings. Duane Zablocki and Shawn Valenti, who both experienced mechanical woes Saturday, fell to fifth and sixth in the FAST standings while good runs for Stuart Brubaker (12th at Attica and 8th at Fremont) and rookie Dan McCarron (17th at Attica and 9th at Fremont) kept them in the hunt at seventh and eighth in points. Jody Keegan had a solid weekend (11th at Attica and 7th at Fremont) to hold down ninth in the FAST standings while Adam Kekich rebounded with a 10th place run at Fremont to secure the 10th spot in points.

The rest of the FAST 410 standings finds four time series champion Byron Reed, who missed Friday’s racing to attend his son’s tennis match in 11th and Lee Jacobs, who posted a pair of sixth place finishes over the weekend, in 12th. Trey Jacobs has been forced to sit out while engine work takes place and is expected to be back behind the wheel of the #3J soon.

The FAST 410 series will be off until Friday and Saturday, June 30 and July 1 at AtticaRacewayPark and Fremont Speedway.

After several rain-outs, the JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Championship presented by Engine Pro teams got a chance to take a bite out of Paul Weaver’s point lead. The car counts were fantastic with 33 FAST competitors at Attica and 27 at Fremont. Weaver, the defending series champion, continued his hot streak, taking the wins at both Attica and Fremont to remain three-for-three in FAST competition so far in 2017. Weaver has eight total victories in 2017.

However, two time FAST Champion Nate Dussel of Gibsonburg isn’t going to make it easy for Weaver. Dussel scored a second at AtticaRacewayPark Friday and followed with a third place performance at Fremont Saturday and is only 39 points behind Weaver.

Fremont, Ohio’s John Ivy registered a fifth at Attica and a fourth at Fremont and is only 42 points behind Weaver. Kyle Capodice (4th at Attica, 5th at Fremont) and Alvin Roepke (11th at Attica, 2nd at Fremont) round out the top five in FAST points.

Sixth through 10th in points are: Kelsey Ivy (6th at Attica, 17th at Fremont); Cody Bova (9th at Attica, 11th at Fremont); Jason Keckler (16th at Attica, 10th at Fremont); Tyler Street (13th at Attica, 8th at Fremont); and (tie) Seth Schneider (14th at Attica, 13th at Fremont) and Jamie Miller (21st at Attica, 6th at Fremont).

The rest of the 305 FAST points are: 12. Bobby Clark; 13. rookie Chase Dunham and Kevin Mingus; 15. Dustin Rall; 16. Landon LaLonde and George Englert; 18. Brad Keckler; 19. rookie Justin Adams; 20. Ricky Peterson.

The teams of the JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Championship Series presented by Engine Pro head to the high banked quarter-mile of LimalandMotorsportsPark Friday, June 16 on Fritchie Asphalt Night. Last July Weaver took the win at Limaland ahead of Dan McCarron, Nate Dussel, Capodice and Alvin Roepke, who charged from 18th to finish fifth.

Limaland’s pit gates will open Friday at 4:30 p.m. with spectator gates opening at 5 p.m. Racing starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults; $6 for teens (11-15); with kids 10 and under admitted free. Pit passes are $25. More information is at www.limaland.com.

Those seeking additional information regarding the 2017 All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST Championship 410 Sprint Series presented by Ohio Logistics or the 2017 JLH General Contractor FAST Championship 305 Sprint Series presented by Engine Pro can log on at www.fastondirt.com . Be sure to stay updated on everything FAST related and ‘like’ FAST on Facebook at facebook.com/fastondirt and follow FAST on Twitter @FASTseries.