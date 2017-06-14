Kyle Larson Beats the World of Outlaws – Can He Top the Best at Ohsweken Too?

By Clayton Johns

OHSWEKEN, Ont. – June 14, 2017 – Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series star Kyle Larson dropped in to race with the World of Outlaws Craftsman® Sprint Car Series at Nebraska’s Eagle Raceway last night and drove off with the fifth World of Outlaws win of his career. And he did so in spectacular fashion. Larson, driving a Stenhouse-Wood Racing car, came from sixth on the starting grid to win the 30-lap main event.

Larson only led one lap though, passing Daryn Pittman on the front straightaway just past the white flag and led the final three corners to earn his first World of Outlaws win of 2017. The winning pass came following a ferocious battle with Shane Stewart and later Donny Schatz before blasting past Pittman to score the victory.

Now with five career Outlaw wins on his resume to go with two in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, including earlier this season at Auto Club Speedway in his home state of California, Larson will have a chance to earn the sixth World of Outlaws win of his career later this summer at Ohsweken Speedway.

Larson is one of NASCAR’s rising stars and a threat to win anytime he straps into a Sprint Car. He’ll be gunning for a victory when he races at Ohsweken for two great nights of Sprint Car racing this July during the Burger Barn Northern Summer Nationals on July 24 and the World of Outlaws Craftman Sprint Car Series Six Nations Showdown presented by Arrow Express on July 25.

Larson will take on the best 360 Sprint Car racers at Ohsweken and in the Northeast with his best friend Rico Abreu on Monday night before looking to beat the best Sprint Car drivers in the world for the sixth time when the World of Outlaws roll into town for their 10th visit all-time to Ohsweken.

Advanced reserved seating tickets are on sale now for all of Ohsweken Speedway’s 2017 major events, including the Northern Summer Nationals on July 24 and the World of Outlaws Craftsman® Sprint Car Series Six Nations Showdown on July 25 both featuring Kyle Larson and Rico Abreu! Visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ticketforce.com or call 519-717-0023 for more information and to order tickets. For the full 2017 schedule of events at Ohsweken Speedway, click here.

About Burger Barn: Since opening in 2011, Burger Barn has quickly gained a reputation for large portions, friendly staff, great food, and fair prices. Tips from satisfied customers even led Food Network Canada to feature Burger Barn on their show “You Gotta Eat Here”. Burger Barn takes pride in their product, and they never get tired of hearing “That was the best burger I’ve ever had”. Their menu also includes all-day breakfast, wings, chicken burgers, fish and chips, pulled pork, daily specials, and much more! Burger Barn is located at 3000 Fourth Line in Ohsweken, just 5 miles from Ohsweken Speedway. Call them at 519-445-0088, and visit www.BurgerBarn.ca for more information.



About Arrow Express: Arrow Express Sports is a sports and entertainment company that is dedicated to preserving and teaching Native American Indian sports, culture, music, and languages. Based at the Arrow Express Sports Entertainment Arena, the company owns and operates the Rochester Knighthawks of the National Lacrosse League, and the Hamilton Nationals of Major League Lacrosse. Arrow Express owns and operates the multipurpose 3,000 spectator capacity arena which hosts lacrosse, music, and festival events. The mission of Arrow Express Sports is to help children by advocating healthy lifestyle choices. Visit the Arrow Express Sports website at www.ArrowExpressSports.com.

About Ohsweken Speedway: Founded in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex which includes a 3/8 (0.375) mile clay oval track. The facility is owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday night racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks, Mini Stocks, and Bombers, while the season finishes each year with the annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals. Ohsweken Speedway also hosts weekly Micro Sprint racing on Thursday nights, and has been a yearly stop on the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series schedule since 2007.

