USAC Western States Midgets add October 14th Petaluma Race

From Lance Jennings

PETALUMA, Ca. (June 14, 2017) — Officials with the Light Up The World Beverages USAC Western States Midget Series and Petaluma Speedway have confirmed the addition of the October 14th point race to the schedule. Located on the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma, California, the “The Fastest 3/8 Mile Dirt Oval in Northern California” will also feature Wingless Sprints, Dwarf Cars, and 600 Micro Sprints on that night.

To date, Petaluma Speedway has hosted six Light Up The World Beverages USAC Western States Midget races and Shane Golobic claimed the inaugural victory on October 6, 2012. Ronnie Gardner leads all drivers with three wins and holds the 1-lap qualifying record of 14.200, set on October 5, 2013. Michael Faccinto and Alex Schutte have also scored victories at Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds.